Acushnet's Course Is On Par

Feb. 06, 2024
Caffital Research
Summary

  • Acushnet manufactures and sells golf products, including golf balls, clubs, and golf-related wear.
  • The company's financials have improved significantly due to increased demand during and after the Covid pandemic, further boosting Acushnet's history of good margin expansion.
  • Due to timing shifts and a poor consumer spending, Acushnet's Q4 guidance is poor, estimating a year-over-year fall in revenues and earnings.
  • I believe that the guidance is still temporary weakness, and that Acushnet's elevated earnings profile should be sustainable.
  • The current valuation doesn't leave space for further share appreciation, in my opinion, though - the current risk-to-reward constitutes a hold rating.

TOUR Championship - Round Three

Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images Sport

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) manufactures and sells golf products, including golf balls, golf clubs, as well as other golf accessories & wear. The company owns the Titleist, FootJoy, Vokey Design, Scotty Cameron, Pinnacle, and KJUS brands, selling both in the United States and internationally. The Titleist

This article was written by

Caffital Research
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

