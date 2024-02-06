Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images Sport

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) manufactures and sells golf products, including golf balls, golf clubs, as well as other golf accessories & wear. The company owns the Titleist, FootJoy, Vokey Design, Scotty Cameron, Pinnacle, and KJUS brands, selling both in the United States and internationally. The Titleist golf balls are highly competitive in the industry, being utilized very highly in the US Open Championship among other professional tournaments.

Since Acushnet’s IPO in late 2016, the stock has risen exceptionally well. The company’s financials have improved very significantly especially due to risen demand during and after the Covid pandemic. Acushnet currently pays out a dividend yield of 1.21% - the dividend leaves room for other methods of returning capital, such as share buybacks and investments in innovation.

Stock Chart From IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Financials

Acushnet has so far had a total revenue CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 into current trailing revenues. The growth is largely caused by the upswing in demand seemingly caused by the Covid pandemic in 2021 – Acushnet’s pre-pandemic growth from 2013-2019 stands at 2.2%.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The Covid pandemic seems to have caused a sustainable increase in demand for outdoor leisure equipment, as the growth has accelerated from 2021 forward - Topgolf Callaway Brands’ (MODG) revenues increased by 97.1% in 2021, and Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) revenues by 36.8% in FY2022 mostly corresponding to the 2021 calendar year. While many industries saw a temporarily heightened demand from the pandemic, golfing equipment’s demand seems to sustain very well, as both Topgolf’s and Acushnet’s revenues have still grown well in 2023.

Acushnet’s EBIT margin has risen by 4.2 percentage points from 2013 into current trailing figures. The company has proven increasing and consistent margins over the past decade, with the EBIT margin currently ending up at 13.0%.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

With Acushnet’s trailing gross margin of 52.4%, I believe the company could still have space for some more long-term operating leverage. I believe the achieved future margins will still largely depend on Acushnet’s upcoming growth, though – as can be seen from previous years’ margins, the sales jump in 2021 caused the most significant margin increase.

Upcoming Q4: A Bogey Hole, not a Lost Tournament

Acushnet’s Q4 guidance reflects revenues of $380.0 million to $430.0 million. The middle point of the revenue range represents a year-over-year fall of -9.5% after Acushnet’s 13 consecutive quarters of positive growth.

In the company’s Q3 earnings call, CFO Sean Sullivan mentioned that a launch of certain golf clubs shifted from Q4 into Q3 in 2023 in Japan, contributing to faster growth in Q3 but negatively to the upcoming Q4 revenues. Japan’s revenue growth of 19.2% in constant currencies year-over-year in Q3 seems to be reversing for Q4.

While the timing shift in Japan contributes partly to quite a poor guidance, Acushnet’s management also relates the slower expectations into a slower consumer spending especially in Europe. Sales as a whole have held up the pressured macroeconomic environment quite well, but economic worries still pose a threat to Acushnet’s demand. In Q3 already, the Titleist Golf Wear took a year-over-year fall of -19.9% in constant currencies. The sales guidance was kept from the previous guidance given with Q2 results, representing a conservative approach to Q4 on the sales side in Sean Sullivan’s words. The October sales have been communicated to come in as expected. The adjusted EBITDA is guided to be slightly negative due to a seasonally weak quarter and a poorer sales performance, compared to a Q4/2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.7%.

Acushnet Q3 Investor Presentation

I don’t think that the poor guidance will necessarily translate into Acushnet’s long-term future. While the consumer sentiment can weaken the company’s earnings profile for some quarters, the good margin level and overall revenues seem sustainable. As such, I am mostly looking forward to Acushnet’s 2024 guidance. The company’s Q4 softness could likely translate into a conservative 2024 outlook, but overall, I suggest keeping an eye on how well Acushnet’s recent years’ sales momentum is going to continue going forward. Acushnet is also planning to release a number of new products in the year, making the management’s outlook interesting.

Limited Upside Left

While the financial performance has been great, Acushnet’s valuation already seems to price in the company’s prospects – the stock currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 20.7, slightly above Acushnet’s all-time average of 18.7.

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate very modest growth, in line with Acushnet’s long-term performance. From 2022 to 2032, I estimate a revenue CAGR of 3.3%. As the macroeconomic environment still acts as a risk for demand in 2024, I only estimate a growth of 2% for the year. Afterwards, I estimate a bit higher growth, that slows down into an eventual perpetual growth of 2.5%. For the EBIT margin, I estimate slight operating leverage in the long-term future, as Acushnet’s proven financial history has seen increasing margins. I estimate the margin to rise at a much more modest rate, though, with a margin leverage of 0.8 percentage points from an EBIT margin estimate of 12.2% for 2023 into 13.0%. Acushnet currently has quite a good amount of capital expenditures, but I estimate the cash flow conversion to start improving as years go on.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 7.95%, the DCF model estimates Acushnet’s fair value at $59.40, around 8% below the stock price at the time of writing. While higher growth could result in a higher fair value with also likely higher margins through operating leverage, I don’t see very high future growth as very likely for Acushnet. At the moment, the stock seems roughly fairly valued, with some very slight overvaluation with my estimates.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q3, Acushnet had $9.4 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Acushnet’s annualized interest rate comes up to 6.34%. The company leverages a moderate amount of debt, and I estimate the long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be a modest 15%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.08%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Acushnet’s beta at a figure of 0.89. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, crafting a cost of equity of 8.42% and a WACC of 7.95%.

Takeaway

Acushnet has a well-proven financial track record of modest growth and well-managed stable margin expansion. With the increased demand from the Covid pandemic, the earnings growth has further been boosted seemingly quite sustainably. Still, the company is guiding for a poor Q4 due to macroeconomic, and product timing reasons – the middle point sales guidance points to a negative growth of -9.5% year-over-year after a great track of growth. I still think that the overall improved earnings profile is sustainable with some small turbulence to be expected from upcoming quarters. The current valuation doesn’t leave upside for investors, though, as my DCF model estimates the stock to be nearly fairly valued. For that reason, I have a hold rating for Acushnet for the time being.