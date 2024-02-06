matdesign24

In my September 6, 2023, Seeking Alpha article entitled Navitas: GaN Will Grow Faster Than SiC So Buy The Pullback, I addressed the advantages of Gallium Nitride ("GaN") chips as alternatives to the more familiar Silicon Carbide ("SiC").

I noted that Navitas (NASDAQ:NVTS) had reported revenue of $18.06 million, which was up an impressive 109.8% YoY. The company provided its outlook for 3Q 2023, with net revenues expected to increase to $21 million. Indeed, 3Q total revenue grew to $22 million, a 115% increase.

As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped.

Navitas Semiconductor reported at its Investor Day 2023 a $1.25 billion pipeline (Chart 1) of upcoming production programs, with a notable $500 million increase in the last seven months, signaling strong momentum. This expansion shifts the company's revenue focus toward key sectors like solar, electric vehicles (EVs), industrial applications, data centers, and home appliances, showcasing the broadening appeal and application of their technology.

In this article I evaluate the opportunity for Navitas in the Data Canter sector, which has gained attention in the past week because of earnings presentations of the Magnificent 7 companies. I also evaluate Navitas’ Mobile/Consumer sector, which are GaN chips for system chargers, in light of the recent introduction of Samsung’s (OTCPK:SSNLF) Galaxy S24 smartphone.

GaN Data Centers

Data centers have gained attention in the past week because of earning presentations of the Magnificent 7 companies.

Google Cloud (GOOGL) revenues were $9.2 billion for the quarter, up 26%.

Microsoft Cloud (MSFT) surpassed $33 billion in revenue, up 24%.

GaN technology can significantly enhance the efficiency and density of power supplies in data centers. With the exponential growth in data traffic, energy efficiency in data centers has become a critical concern. GaN's ability to operate at higher frequencies can reduce the size and weight of power supply units, leading to lower energy consumption and operating costs.

With over 13 million servers shipped each year, each with over $75 of GaN content, data centers represent a ~$1B+ per year GaN opportunity.

While Navitas Semiconductor does not directly compete in the data center market, its GaN technology positions it as a key supplier in the ecosystem that supports the development of more efficient and compact data centers. The demand for data center services is growing exponentially, driven by the expansion of cloud computing, streaming services, IoT, and big data analytics. As data centers evolve to meet these demands, the importance of energy efficiency and power management becomes increasingly critical.

Navitas' advancements in GaN technology and its applications in areas such as power supplies for servers and network equipment can contribute significantly to the green data center trend. This indirect contribution to the data center market underscores the potential for Navitas to engage with data center operators and equipment manufacturers focused on reducing operational costs and achieving sustainability goals.

Impact on Data Centers

Power Efficiency: Navitas' GaN semiconductors can increase the efficiency of power supplies used in data centers. Traditional silicon-based power conversion loses more energy in the form of heat. GaN devices operate at higher efficiencies, which means less energy wasted and less cooling required, leading to lower energy costs and a reduced carbon footprint for data centers.

Power Density: GaN technology enables more compact power supply designs due to its ability to operate at higher frequencies. This higher power density is particularly beneficial in data centers, where space is at a premium. More efficient power converters can be smaller, freeing up space for other equipment or allowing for more compact data center designs.

Reliability: GaN devices typically exhibit higher reliability and longer operational lifetimes under similar conditions compared to silicon-based devices. Improved reliability can lead to lower maintenance costs and less downtime in data center operations.

GaN Growth

The market potential for GaN as well as another more widely known wide bandgap material Silicon Carbide ("SiC") are shown in Chart 2. GaN will exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 53.2% between 2021 and 2026, ahead of SiC with a CAGR of 42.5%, according to The Information Network’s report entitled Global and China EV Batteries and Materials: Technology, Trends and Market Forecasts.

Investor Takeaway

Navitas Semiconductor is a leader in technological innovation, spearheading advancements in GaN and SiC technologies. These breakthroughs signify a transformative shift in power semiconductors, providing heightened efficiency and performance across diverse applications. GaN, recognized for its rapid switching capabilities, and SiC, valued for its ability to withstand high temperatures, collectively empower Navitas' solutions.

This synergistic blend drives the creation of compact, energy-efficient power electronics, heralding a revolution in sectors such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy systems. Navitas' unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of power management solidifies its role as a pivotal player in shaping the future of efficient and sustainable technological solutions.

Chart 3 from Navitas shows the Total Available Market by application for numerous application segmented by Power and Voltage. These GaN and SiC chips are inherently capable of operating at higher switching speeds with lower losses than silicon. The advantage of GaN is that its critical electric field thresholds for breakdown is 10X greater than silicon, and elevated electron mobility surpasses silicon by over 33%, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies."

These applications are also segmented by product offerings by Navitas’ products:

GeneSiC power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability SiC solutions.

GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings.

This dual-material strategy is evident in applications such as data centers, residential solar systems, and electric vehicles, showcasing the versatility of GaN and SiC technologies in addressing diverse voltage requirements across different industries.

SiC has found prominence in applications requiring the management of high voltages, notably in electric vehicles, trains, wind and solar energy systems, and industrial robots. Its exceptional high-voltage handling capabilities make SiC a preferred choice in these critical sectors.

On the other hand, GaN has found its niche in low-voltage applications, including laptops, TVs, smartphones, and various home appliances. While GaN initially focused on low-voltage applications, it is gradually making inroads into mid-level voltages, where it competes with or collaborates with SiC.

Navitas, operating as a chip design company without its own fabrication facility, strategically collaborates with key partners for production. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is the chosen partner for the manufacturing of its GaN chips, while Belgium-based X-FAB is entrusted with producing SiC devices in Lubbock, TX, utilizing 150 mm wafers.

Despite facing a 20% increase in wafer prices from TSMC in 2022, Navitas successfully tripled its GaN output. Looking forward, the company is poised for substantial growth in SiC production, planning to ramp up capacity by five times throughout 2023. Additionally, Navitas announced a significant $20 million investment for an in-house silicon carbide epitaxy facility. The initial epi reactor is slated for installation in Q1 2024, with expectations that this facility can generate over $200 million in annual revenue, affirming Navitas' commitment to expanding its capabilities and positioning itself as a major player in the semiconductor industry.

Navitas Semiconductor will report Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 29, 2024. I rate the company a Buy.