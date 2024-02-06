Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Demant A/S (WILLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 2:50 PM ETDemant A/S (WILLF) Stock, WILYY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.77K Followers

Demant A/S (OTCPK:WILLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Søren Nielsen - President and Chief Executive Officer

René Schneider - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Pudselykke - Investor Relations

Mathias Holten Møller - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martin Brenoe - Nordea

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Christian Ryom - Danske Bank

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF

Niels Granholm-Leth - Carnegie

Mathias Holten Møller

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call, which we host in connection with the publication of a couple of announcements yesterday and this morning regarding the Annual Report for ‘23, but also our decision to undertake a review of strategic options for the communications business. We will run through our presentation as always and then switch to Q&A. The presentation is on our website and we plan for this call to last no more than 1 hour including the Q&A session. We are Søren Nielsen, President and CEO; René Schneider, CFO, and then the IR team, represented by Peter Pudselykke and myself, Mathias Holten Møller. Over to you, Søren.

Søren Nielsen

Thank you very much, Mathias and welcome everybody. We will go through classical highlights and key events in the ‘23, speak a little more into the different business areas in the hearing healthcare area, speak to communication, René will walk us through group financial review, and I’ll take the outlook and then we’ll go to Q&A.

Financial highlights of 2023 was the strong year 14% reported growth, 12% organic and really solid and broad based in the business uplift of gross profit, small dilution of the gross margin primarily driven by communications, sell-out of gaming equipment at low pricing, uplift to EBIT, significant uplift to EBIT, and of course, also margin, very strong free cash flow and with that followed

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WILLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WILLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.