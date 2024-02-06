VioletaStoimenova

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) is a bank based in Denver, Colorado. Over the past two years it has experienced a series of difficulties due to rising interest rates and as of today is trading at the same price as in 2015. Large unrealized losses combined with a shrinking NIM are the reasons that have led investors to avoid this company. In any case, based on Q4 2023 it would seem that something is gradually changing and the worst may be behind us.

Loans and investment portfolio

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

The loan portfolio reached $12.06 billion, up 1.65% from the previous quarter and 5.60% from last year. This is fairly low growth, but demand for credit is at much lower levels than in past years. Not all households are willing to pay for a mortgage at current rates, and businesses are also trying to limit their borrowing. The LTD ratio is at 74%, so quite low, but if demand for credit is sluggish there is not much HTLF can do. It certainly has ample room to maneuver, but the growth opportunities are not in its favor. According to management's guidance, loan growth in 2024 will be between 6-8%, driven mainly by commercial loans.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

As we all know, high rates for a long time deteriorate the economy and consequently increase distressed borrowers. This quarter, NPLs reached 0.81%, almost twice as high as last quarter. As worrisome as this increase may seem, according to management there is no cause for concern. Specifically, it was a downgrade of a well-collateralized long-term Midwest manufacturing customer, who is experiencing cash flow challenges due to a recent acquisition. In other words, this is an isolated case and not related to any broader weakness in the manufacturing customer base.

Turning now to the investment portfolio, there are a number of new developments. As alluded to in the intro, one of HTLF's biggest problems is unrealized losses on its fixed-rate securities. At the end of 2022, they accounted for 27% of equity; at the end of 2023, they accounted for 20%. This is still a very high figure, but at least improving.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Focusing on AFS securities (since they account for 84.70% of the securities portfolio) we can see that in Q4 2023 the exposure to these securities decreased sharply. Last quarter it was $6.22 billion while in this one it was $5.10 billion. This major difference was generated by selling securities worth $865 million while accepting a pre-tax loss of as much as $140 million. This also explains why unrealized losses decreased: simply because HTLF realized them. Of course, this is not the only reason; in fact, Treasury yields fell in Q4 2023, giving some oxygen to fixed-rate securities.

Anyway, what will HTLF do now with this $865 million? Mainly it will be used to pay down high-cost wholesale deposits and short-term loans. The goal is to reduce the cost of liabilities as much as possible as well as eliminate low-yielding assets, so the NIM will return to growth. In fact, as we will see later, the results of this maneuver are already visible.

Deposits and NIM

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Total deposits reached $16.20 billion, down 7.42% from last year. At first glance, this may seem like a bad result, but actually, it is not. First of all, the low LTD of this bank can support a slight outflow of deposits; secondly, this decrease is due to the willingness not to replace high-cost deposits. So, while it reduces total deposits on the one hand, on the other hand, it improves the average cost of deposits.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

In fact, for the first time in several quarters, the cost of total deposits fell from the previous quarter: 2.09% in Q4 and 2.10% in Q3. Wanting to be even more precise, 2.08% in December 2023.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

At the same time, while the cost of deposits fell, the yield on loans rose 28 basis points and reached 6.49%. The result was a NIM that finally returned to growth of 34 basis points and is at 3.52%.

In 2024, we can expect this strategy of paying down more expensive borrowings and deposits to continue. In particular, cash flows from the investment portfolio will be used for this purpose. This does not mean that total deposits will continue to decline throughout the year, in fact, they are expected to increase by 5% to 7% relative to 2023.

Finally, a note regarding the NIM forecast for this year. Management expects that it can remain at 3.50%, considering a stable interest rate environment. My doubts fall on this final assumption, as it is very difficult to assume such a scenario. In addition, it should be remembered that HTLF is an asset-sensitive bank, which implies a weak financial structure in case interest rates fall (the most likely scenario at the moment).

According to management's estimates, more or less we can expect a reduction in NIM of 5-7 basis points for every 25 basis point cut in the Fed Funds Rate. If there are five cuts or more, I wonder how this bank can keep the NIM high. We don't know exactly how many cuts there will be, but we cannot rule out a more dovish Fed than expected.

Conclusion

Heartland Financial is a bank coming from a negative period marked by significant unrealized losses and a declining NIM. In the last quarter, both of these problems were addressed and although not fully resolved, there is now light at the end of the tunnel. In any case, this resolution is not happening without pain; in fact, a loss of $140 million was realized in order to have sufficient liquidity to pay down borrowings and wholesale deposits.

NIM has returned to growth, but the loan portfolio continues to be rather sluggish. In addition, the asset-sensitive structure disadvantages HTLF's NIM if rates fall, but the bank does not appear to be seeking exposure to fixed-rate, high duration securities. On the contrary, the goal is to shrink the investment portfolio.

Finally, one last point about the dividend.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

The current dividend yield is 3.50% and EPS covers the dividend per share despite the materialization of some unrealized losses. From a dividend standpoint, HTLF still remains quite solid and has been increasing or maintaining a constant dividend for more than 40 years. In other words, even though the period is not the best, HTLF still remains a solid bank that has faced far worse years.