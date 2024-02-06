Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 3:12 PM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.78K Followers

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Coleman - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Dave Zapico - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Burke - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dalip Puri - Senior Vice President, Operational Finance

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Scott Graham - Seaport Research Partners

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Brett Linzey - Mizuho

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Rob Mason - Baird

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 AMETEK Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Kevin Coleman, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. You may begin.

Kevin Coleman

Thank you, Tanya. Good morning and thank you for joining us for AMETEK's fourth quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Dave Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Dalip Puri, Senior Vice President, Operational Finance.

During the course of today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to change based on various risk factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. A detailed discussion of the risk and uncertainties that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the SEC. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AME

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.