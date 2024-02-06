Vithun Khamsong/Moment via Getty Images

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in motion and control technologies for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. They reported Q2 FY24 results on February 1st, raising their full-year outlook for margin and EPS. With the stock price deemed fairly valued, I recommend a 'Hold' rating, setting a fair value of $510 per share.

Leading Player in Motion & Control Industry

Parker Hannifin holds the No. 1 position in the global motion and control industry. They estimate the total addressable market size to be around $135 billion, currently owning a 13% market share with the ambition to reach 20% in the future. Their primary end-markets focus on industrial and aerospace, constituting 77% and 23% of total revenue, respectively.

As illustrated in the chart below, their organic revenue growth has exhibited high volatility in the past, with an average annual growth rate of around 4% through the cycle.

Parker Hannifin 10Ks

In recent years, Parker Hannifin has achieved significant milestones in reshaping its business portfolio. Firstly, they've experienced growth in their long-cycle and secular trends businesses, as depicted in the pie chart below. The expansion into these longer-cycle business lines is anticipated to contribute to a less cyclical nature of their overall business.

Parker Hannifin Investor Presentation

Secondly, the company has strategically invested in secular trends such as aerospace, digital technology, electrification, and clean technology. Notable examples include the Clean & Renewable Energy and Water Purification division within their Filtration Group, Semiconductor initiatives in the Motion System Group, and Clean & Renewable Energy projects in their Fluid Connectors group. These investments in secular trends have significantly contributed to additional growth for the company. As disclosed in their earnings call, presently, two-thirds of their portfolio product solutions are geared towards enabling clean technologies.

Finally, Parker Hannifin aims to attain one-third of its total revenue from the industrial aftermarket. The recent acquisition of Meggitt has notably increased their presence in the aerospace aftermarket mix, a topic we will delve into later. This heightened exposure to the aftermarket segment is anticipated to contribute to a reduction in the overall volatility of the group's business.

Historical Financial & Acquisitions/Divestiture

As indicated in the table below, the company has consistently achieved an average organic revenue growth of around 4%. Operating on a capital-light business model, their capital expenditure remains less than 2% of total revenue. While actively returning value to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, the majority of their free cash flow has historically been allocated towards strategic acquisitions.

Parker Hannifin 10Ks

In September 2022, Parker Hannifin completed the acquisition of Meggitt PLC for approximately £6.3 billion. Meggitt, based in the UK, had revenue of approximately £1.63 billion. This strategic move strengthened Parker Hannifin’s position in the aerospace industry, emphasizing a shift towards the aftermarket. The deal aligns with the company's core business strategy, focusing on their strengths. The company anticipates achieving $200 million in cumulative synergies from this acquisition.

However, the acquisition increased their gross debt leverage to 2.4x in Q2 FY24. They are actively working to deleverage to 2x by June 2024, maintaining a manageable balance sheet.

Simultaneously, Parker Hannifin divested their Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman (KAMN) for $440 million. Although relatively smaller compared to the Meggitt acquisition, this divestiture aligns with the company's strategy to enhance aftermarket and long-cycle components while reducing short-cycle product sales.

In October 2019, Parker Hannifin successfully acquired LORD Corporation for approximately $3.675 billion in cash. LORD, a leading manufacturer of advanced adhesives, coatings, and vibration and motion control technologies, shares similarities with Parker Hannifin's core motion business. The acquisition is expected to synergize customer bases and research and development resources. These strategic moves reflect Parker Hannifin's ongoing portfolio transformation, aimed at building resilience and recurring revenue streams.

Recent Result and Outlook

In Q2 FY24, Parker Hannifin achieved a notable 2.9% organic revenue growth and an impressive 29.7% growth in adjusted income. Bolstered by this strong performance, they revised their full-year guidance upwards. The company attributed this success to robust results in the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as synergies stemming from the Meggitt acquisition, which played a pivotal role in driving performance during the quarter.

Parker Hannifin Quarterly Results

They have made significant strides in improving their operating cash flow, with year-to-date cash flow increasing by 26% compared to last year. A standout from their earnings call is the robust growth in their aerospace business, boasting an impressive 15% organic revenue growth. The company raised the Meggitt synergy target from $150 million to $200 million for FY24 and aims to achieve $300 million in synergies by FY26. This reinforces my belief in the aerospace business sustaining strong growth momentum in the near future.

A key indicator supporting this optimism is their substantial backlog, which stands at a record level of $10.8 billion. This strong backlog positions them well for revenue growth in the coming quarters. Additionally, the company is observing robust demand for aerospace across all verticals. The aftermarket, representing 47% of segment revenue, has exceeded the company's initial expectations. Given the higher-margin nature of the aftermarket, this increased revenue mix provides the company with the opportunity for additional margin expansion.

For FY24, they provide guidance of 3-5% revenue growth and an adjusted operating margin of 24.1-24.5%, as depicted in the slide below. The official guidance of 1.5% organic revenue growth appears reasonable. With aerospace contributing approximately 23% to total revenue and expecting a 12% organic growth, it could translate into over 2.7% organic revenue growth for the entire company. Notably, the 1.5% official guidance implies a 0.9% decline in their industrial business for FY24.

Analyzing Q2 FY24 results, their industrial business experienced a 1.5% organic decline in North America and a 0.2% dip in the international market. The primary reason cited for the decline is inventory destocking at the channel level, especially as 50% of their industrial sales are through third-party partners. Using the first half of the fiscal year as a reference, a 0.9% decline in the industrial business for FY24 seems highly plausible.

Parker Hannifin Q2 FY24 Presentation

Valuation

The assumptions for FY24 align with the company’s official guidance, encompassing key aspects such as topline, EPS, and free cash flow projections. As discussed earlier, the full-year guidance appears reasonable, reflecting robust aerospace growth offset by challenges in the weak industrial business.

For normalized growth, the company anticipates delivering 4-6% of organic revenue growth. The model assumes a 5% organic revenue growth based on historical performance. Additionally, acquisitions could contribute another 1.3% to topline growth, assuming the company allocates 5% of their revenue for acquisitions.

On the margin side, the growth drivers primarily include operating leverage and an increase in their aftermarket mix. The shift towards a higher aftermarket mix is expected to expand the company’s margin, given the higher margins associated with the aftermarket. Furthermore, the model estimates that operating expenses only need to grow by 5-6% annually to support business growth, resulting in a calculated 20bps margin expansion.

Parker Hannifin DCF - Author's Calculations

With these parameters, the estimated fair value stands at $510 per share. Notably, the current stock price is trading at 20 times the forward free cash flow, a level I consider to be quite reasonable.

Key Risks

Weak Industrial Growth: The company is currently experiencing weak demand in several sectors, including highway construction, transportation, and automotive industries. Inventory destocking is underway in various channels, contributing to the challenges faced in the industrial segment. This weakness is anticipated to persist for an extended period, reflecting the broader deceleration of the global economy. Furthermore, the sluggish industrial growth is also influenced by the slow recovery in China.

Financial Leverage: Parker Hannifin's shareholders should closely monitor the company's debt leverage. Since finalizing the Meggitt deal, the company has successfully reduced its debt level by over $2.2 billion. They are currently in the process of achieving their target net debt leverage of 2x by FY24. As an industrial company, having minimal debt leverage is preferable in my view.

Conclusion

I appreciate Parker Hannifin's leading position in the motion and control industry, and their ongoing portfolio transformation is enhancing business resilience. I am initiating coverage with a 'Hold' rating and a fair value of $510 per share.