Apple Stock: Not So 'Magnificent' So Far In 2024

Bret Jensen
Summary

  • Apple Inc. stock was a top performer in 2023, rising over 40% on the year, but has lagged behind in 2024, as its shares are down some 2%.
  • Other companies in Magnificent Seven like Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft continue to lead the rally due to their involvement in AI and impressive Q4 results.
  • Apple has several current challenges, and the stock sports high valuations given the company's meager earnings and sales growth projections for 2024.
  • We explore why 2024 for Apple is unlikely to look anything like the equity's performance in 2023 in the paragraphs below.
Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

Depending on the reality one must face, one may prefer to opt for illusion."― Judith Guest.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a core part of the "Magnificent Seven" that drove approximately two-thirds of the just over 24% gains from the

Bret Jensen
Comments (6)

rbrtfuchs
Today, 5:52 PM
I was fairly shocked that their qtrly release didn't push the stock lower and then as I read more commentary and absorbed more perspective I came to the conclusion that something really horrible would have to happen to move the needle on such a huge juggernaut of capital. Still on the sidelines and expecting worsening conditions for AAPL.
All*AAPL
Today, 5:31 PM
Bret Jensen: "Apple Inc. stock was a top performer in 2023, rising over 40% on the year, but has lagged behind in 2024, as its shares are down some 2%."

**Good news for AAPL...it was up to $189.30 today(+0.86%)...so now only down 1.7% from where it ended 2023 at $192.53.

As I've mentioned numerous times on Seeking Alpha, AAPL was down -35% in 2002, -57% in 2008, -5% in 2015, -6.8% in 2018 and -26.8% in 2022.

Do you really think long-term AAPL investors would give a second thought to AAPL being down -1.7% after the first month of a year?

While other members of the "Seven," like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT), continue to move sharply ahead and lead the rally in here in the early stages of 2024;
**NVDA was down -1.6% today...META was down 1.02% and MSFT was down -0.04%...should long term investors in those stocks be concerned? After all, NVDA was down almost as much in one day as AAPL is down over a month's time.
cuttysark8301
Today, 5:22 PM
Apple has been in China for close to 30 years IIRC, so the ups and downs of the Chinese economy are nothing new to the company. Yet the way it's being portrayed is that's always a constant armageddon inflection point for Apple. They make more money than most countries and their FCF will exceed $100 Billion this year as they have products that everyone needs and uses 24/7.

The ecosystem of loyal and satisfied consumers in conjunction with the increase of services is the model that's currently in transition and subscriptions are on the rise to what I believe are currently "One Billion" subscribers and growing as of their last earnings report. That's a successful growth plan as opposed to repeating the words: "AI" ad nauseam on a conference call and having everyone Wall Street gobbling it up, swooning, and calling them a growth company because they parrot the AI words like a popcorn machine.

True long term Apple investors understand what this company is all about.
siestadreamer
Today, 5:18 PM
Thanks, @Bret Jensen. She’s starting to feel like the Queen Mary, that’s for sure. I’m not worried, but I’m more excited about my NVDA position.

If you were Tim Cook, what would you do?
Bret Jensen
Today, 5:28 PM
@siestadreamer It is such a massive ship, just keep steering as best you can. Great company, stock has just gotten significant ahead of itself imho. Best
The Loomer
Today, 4:35 PM
With a full month of FUD ahead of its quarterly report, Apple still made its numbers across the board. So even with a huge macro headwind in China the business is doing great everywhere else. Seasoned Apple longs know the drill.
