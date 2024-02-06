Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evergrande Brings Down The House On Wild Era For China Property

Feb. 06, 2024 3:50 PM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNQ) Stock
Summary

  • How much international investors can recoup from Evergrande’s liquidation will depend on decisions made by governments and courts on the Chinese Mainland.
  • 90% of the Evergrande’s assets are on the Mainland, making it impossible to carry out a Hong Kong court’s liquidation order without help from Mainland courts.
  • Regardless of whether the liquidation process moves ahead, Evergrande will be in a virtual state of bankruptcy and its bonds will trade at less than 20% of their face value.

CHINA-HONG KONG-PROPERTY-EVERGRANDE

PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

International bondholders have low expectations for recouping their money as the world’s most indebted developer is finally ordered to liquidate.

After months of delays, a Hong Kong judge finally pulled the trigger on China

This article was written by

