Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Sayer - Vice President of Finance

Jeffrey Cote - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Roberts - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Luke Junk - Baird

Shreyas Patil - Wolfe Research

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Joseph Giordano - TD Cowen

Chris Snyder - UBS

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sensata Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jacob Sayer, VP, Finance. Please go ahead.

Jacob Sayer

Thank you, Drew. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Sensata's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Cote, Sensata's CEO and President, and Brian Roberts, Sensata's Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the financial results press release we issued earlier today, we will be referencing a slide presentation during today's conference call. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from Sensata's Investor relations website. This conference call is being recorded, and we will post a replay on our Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of today's call.

As we begin, I'd like to reference Sensata's safe harbor statement on Slide 2. During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events of the financial performance of the company that involves certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from the

