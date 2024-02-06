MoreISO/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) is a Chilean beverage company. It's a market leader in its home market and a challenger in a number of other South American countries. CCU produces and distributes market leading brands, has owners with deep pockets and a robust balance sheet.

The financial performance of CCU is somewhat in a turnaround position. The company is still pursuing to reach pre-covid profitability level after suffering from several external factors pressuring the financials. Its Q3 earnings declined due to the exchange rates and one-time expense in its joint venture. If external headwinds normalize, the stock could easily trade 25% higher.

Company overview

Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) is a Chilean manufacturer, distributor and exporter of beverages. CCU was founded in 1902 and its name, United Breweries Company, represents its history as a consolidator of the brewing market in Chile. In 2022 the company had revenues of $3.3 billion and employed 9400 people.

Data by YCharts

CCU has four operating segments: Chile, International Business, Wine and Joint Ventures and Associated Companies. Its operations are rather complex, but below follows a summary for a good enough understanding.

Chile. In its home market CCU has various different operations. It is a bottler and distributor of different products of PepsiCo. It produces and/or distributes Schweppes, Red Bull, Gatorade and different purified water brands under a license from Nestle. CCU also produces alcoholic drinks in five different plants and distributes drinks of Pernod Ricard in Chile. In the beer category CCU produces and distributes various brands such as Heineken, Sol and Coors.

International Business. The international operating segment consists of operations in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. The segment generates less than 30% of the revenues but the share has been slowly growing.

In Argentina, with a population of 46 million, CCU is the producer and distributor of, for example, Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Miller and Warsteiner beer brands. In the other countries mentioned above CCU also does business with various local beer brands and non-alcoholic beverages.

Wine. Wine operating segment is practically 84.7% ownership in a company called VSPT, which is one of the largest wine producers in Chile and among the top 20 in the world. It has eight vineyards in Chile and Argentina. VSPT exports a little over 40% of its total production volume.

Joint Ventures and Associated Companies. CCU has three joint ventures. In Chile it owns a 50% share of a company that produces beer brand Austral. In Colombia it also operates in an equal joint venture that produces and distributes some of the country’s most popular beer brands (Tecate, Andina, Sol) and international beers such as Heineken and Coors Lite. In Argentina CCU has an equal joint venture with Danone in the bottled water business.

Sales and operating results of the segments. (CCU)

A strong company facing external headwinds

A market leader with a robust balance sheet

CCU is a market leader in its home market, Chile. In terms of volume its market share was 45.2% in 2022 and its position has remained stable over the past three years but growing 1-2 percentage points from 2017-2019 levels. In Chile the company claims to have a market leading position in all of its categories except in soft drinks and ciders. In the international markets it's typically a challenger.

Market position of CCU. (CCU)

The downside of the market leadership is that company’s revenues fluctuate together with consumption patterns. In Q3 results discussed in November the management referred to the weak consumption in Chile, volumes decreasing 4.7% but compensated by over 10% price increase. In the international operating segment volumes decreased by 4.3% and average price increased by 2%. In the wine operating segment the volumes decreased by over 17% without much help from pricing. During YTD Q3 the volume development is luckily on a better level declining only 1.7%.

Key figures Q3 2023. (CCU)

Here, the volume decrease is somewhat explained by higher than normal volumes in the comparison period and the unfavorable weather. Therefore the management does not see a decline in market share. The long-term volume growth has averaged approximately 4% over the past two decades in Chile and its international markets.

CCU has a robust balance sheet with a leverage of 2x on net debt to EBITDA basis. The leverage ratio slightly decreased throughout the first nine quarters of 2023. 65% of its debt expires after 2027. A large part of the debt is tied to USD or euro, which is a negative as its main currencies have been depreciated over the years.

CCU's debt position. (CCU)

65.9% of CCU is owned by Quinenco and Heineken together. Quinenco is an investment company of the fourth richest family in Chile. Their investments span from cable manufacturing to banking. The rest of the stock is floated in NYSE as an ADR (20.6%) and in Bolsa Santiago (13.5%). While there’s no reason to believe that the majority owners would be selling the company, it’s good that there’s a stable owner in the company.

Also, the ownership of Heineken reduces the risk of losing the right to produce and distribute brands of Heineken. On the other hand, the presence of Heineken could reduce the amount of potential opportunities and partnerships with other companies. Although it already has partnerships with Coors, Nestle, PepsiCo, Red Bull and Pernod Ricard among others.

CCU has been pressured by external factors

As a beverage manufacturer CCU has suffered from the price increases of raw materials such as sugar, orange juice, aluminum and malt. Although the prices remain higher than typical historical levels, the prices have come down and CCU is starting to face comparison periods where the raw material prices were higher. CCU has effectively compensated raw material inflation with price increases.

Data by YCharts

CCU is currently running a program to recover its profitability back to pre-pandemic levels. The management is still calling for stronger efforts in the future but has highlighted the positive impact of the program on operational performance , as seen in the figures presented in the following section. The program is not only about efficiency but also about maintaining scale. As a part of the program CCU has invested rather heavily into marketing in order to build its brand equity and drive demand.

One of the major risks, and an opportunity, is the Chilean peso. Currently the peso is trading at the long term lows in relation to the U.S. dollar or with a dollar one can get an almost a record amount of pesos. The currency has developed against an investor investing dollars for over a decade. A turnaround in the exchange rate would work in the favor of foreign investor.

USD to Chilean peso. (Google)

The picture is similar for Argentine peso, which the management commented in a following way in the Q3 earnings release, emphasis by the author:

The reduction of net income was mostly explained by two effects in Argentina: (i) a higher loss in Foreign currency exchange differences by CLP 8,8183 million from the sharp devaluation of the ARS during the quarter, and (ii) CLP 8,6653 million of non-recurring expenses related with the route-to-market integration of our JV in Argentina with Aguas Danone into our operation. Isolating the aforementioned effects, Net income would have increased 25.3%.

The stock is likely trading at its fair value

CCU has an attractive historical growth profile. Its annual sales and net income growth have averaged close to 11% and 9% over the past two decades.

However, the recent financial performance is rather cloudy and inconsistent. In Q3 CCU’s net income decreased by 35% due to foreign currency exchange rates and losses from joint ventures offset by lower financial expenses and higher gross profit. Hence, EBIT increased by 52%. In Q3 YTD its revenue increased by 2.6%, EBIT 22.1% but the EPS decreased by 10.4% due to the same reasons as in Q3.

Financial figures for Q3 YTD 2023. (CCU)

In the case of CCU, a scenario analysis gives a level of understanding of the fair value.

The analysts are expecting CCU to deliver an EPS of $0.92 for 2023 and rapid growth after that. However, by the end of the third quarter CCU had produced earnings per share of approximately $0.37. In the Q4 CCU has typically delivered an EPS of approximately $0.2 to $0.22. Therefore, one potential scenario is that 2023 annual earnings come in somewhere between $0.5 to $0.6. That’s our bear case, which assumes that earnings recover a bit faster than in more positive outcomes for 2023.

Earnings estimates. (Seeking Alpha)

In a base case we simply estimate that the 2023 earnings come in 15% lower than the analyst estimates, at $0.78. In the base case we also assume a little bit slower earnings growth than in the bull case. In the bull case we simply assume that CCU meets the average analyst estimate for 2023.

According to Seeking Alpha, the five year average P/E-multiple is 17-18. Therefore the estimation here has a level of safety margin with lower multiples and growth compared to historical levels.

By applying a 45% probability for the base case, 35% for the bull case (considering it’s an analyst average) and 20% for the bear case we arrive at a fair value of $12.3 per share. If the external factors fade away and if CCU meets or exceeds analyst estimates for 2023, there's likely a big upside for the stock. With 12% discount rate the fair value would be $10.8.

The average target price for CCU is $15 per share ranging from as low as $6.6 to as high as $21.

Different scenarios to estimate fair value. (Author)

CCU’s relative valuation is rather attractive. Listed in the American exchanges there are a few relevant peers and competitors of CCU. Chilean Embotelladora Andina is a bottler for Coca-Cola in a number of South American countries. Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) is also a bottler for Coca-Cola in Mexico and Central and South America.

Also, the largest Chilean producer of wines and a producer and importer of beers, Viña Concha y Toro, is listed on the Santiago stock exchange. Its recent financial performance doesn’t seem to justify a valuation premium in comparison to CCU. Heineken is another interesting comparison. Looking at margins, growth and returns on capital, Heineken’s level of performance doesn’t seem to justify such a large valuation premium.

In Europe there are also plenty of similar listed peers with their own production and distribution businesses. CCU could be compared to the Irish C&C Group, Polish Ambra or Nordic Anora Group, yet another turnaround stock. From this group, Ambra, which doesn’t produce beer, is also a relatively good company with a cheap stock.

Valuation multiples for selected peers and competitors. (Tikr)

CCU is not the cheapest stock in the selected group of peers. On EV/EBITDA basis Embotelladora Andina is the cheapest and has higher EBIT-margin and return on capital and good historical growth profile. However, historically Embotelladora Andina has traded at a lower multiple than CCU.

What we can see here is that CCU is not trading at a premium valuation, but on a discount at almost all multiples - while its financial metrics are often at a comparable level. Once the headwinds calm down, expecting a P/E-multiple of 12-15 is not too much of a stretch.

Variable dividend provides small cushion

CCU doesn’t have a consistent dividend history. Its dividend policy is to distribute 50% of the annual net income as dividends. Due to the dividend policy and varying exchange rate the annual amount of dividend in dollar terms is volatile. In 2023 CCU paid a total dividend of $0.26 per share resulting in a dividend yield of 2.2% at the current share price of $12.

If CCU would meet the analyst expectations of $0.92 EPS for 2023, the dividend could theoretically be $0.46 resulting in a dividend yield of 3.8%. Historically the dividend has been well covered by the EPS and cash flow per share.

Development of EPS, dividend and cash flow per share. (Tikr)

Conclusion

CCU's collection of premium international brands and local champions makes it an interesting stock to get exposure to South America. CCU is a strong company in the middle of several external headwinds. It's valuation is modest considering the headwinds and low if they dissipate in the near future. Considering the historical growth profile, rather healthy balance sheet and resilient industry, CCU is a worthy addition to income seeking portfolio with a solid potential upside.