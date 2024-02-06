Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compania Cervecerias Unidas: Strong Company Suffering From External Headwinds

Antti Leinonen profile picture
Antti Leinonen
278 Followers

Summary

  • Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas is a Chilean beverage company with a strong market position in Chile and other South American countries.
  • CCU's financial performance has been impacted by external factors, but it is working towards reaching pre-COVID profitability levels.
  • The stock could potentially trade 25% higher if external headwinds normalize.
Heineken-olut

MoreISO/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) is a Chilean beverage company. It's a market leader in its home market and a challenger in a number of other South American countries. CCU produces and distributes market leading brands, has owners with deep pockets and a

This article was written by

Antti Leinonen profile picture
Antti Leinonen
278 Followers
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CCU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.