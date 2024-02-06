Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.78K Followers

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Erdman - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Barry Biffle - Chief Executive Officer

Jimmy Dempsey - President

Mark Mitchell - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Katherine Kallergis - Morgan Stanley

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Scott Group - Wolfe

Stephen Trent - Citi

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Andrew Didora - Bank of America

James Kirby - JPMorgan Securities

Christopher Stathoulopoulos - SIG

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Erdman, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Erdman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Today's speakers will be Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer; Jimmy Dempsey, President; and Mark Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer. Each will deliver brief prepared remarks, and then we'll get to your questions.

On today's call, we will be presenting supplemental materials, which can be viewed on the webcast platform with a PC or a smartphone. If you're not accessing the call from either or if technical issues arise, you could follow along by downloading the presentation from our website at ir.flyfrontier.com/eventsandpresentations.

Before yielding, let me quickly review the customary safe harbor provisions, which are included on Slides 2 and 3. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ULCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULCC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.