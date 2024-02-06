Sundry Photography

Overview

The Endpoint Security segment of the Cybersecurity sector is focused on providing security around several diverse entry points into companies' data infrastructure. Work from home and other remote locations exploded during the pandemic and created a strong need to protect cyber-attacks from personal computers and mobile phones connecting into companies' on premise or cloud servers.

The Endpoint segment is dominated by market leader CrowdStrike (CRWD), which has $3Bn in sales compared to the $617Mn SentinelOne (NYSE:S), the baby of the group. However, SentinelOne is also one of its fastest growers, it grew FY24 sales by an estimated 46% compared to CrowdStrike's 36%.

SentinelOne has a subscription model selling licenses to its Singularity platform, a Land and Expand strategy of increasing sales by adding modules and new features to client contracts.

But even with its tiny size SentinelOne stands out as a strong leader, competing well with CrowdStrike and another large competitor Microsoft (MSFT) as we can see from Gartner's magic quadrant below:

Endpoint Security Platforms (Gartner)

I also believe that SentinelOne differentiates itself from the others with its focus on Extended Detection Response (XDR), which goes beyond endpoint protection and instead takes a more holistic approach taking responsibility for all the data stacks within the organization. SentinelOne has the advantage of being the new kid on the block, learning from some of the outdated techniques from older providers.

In the company's own words from their 10K

We founded SentinelOne in 2013 with a dramatically new approach to cybersecurity.

Their approach has been more Artificial Intelligence or AI driven and geared towards autonomous responses in real time, using fewer people. SentinelOne is vendor, cloud, hybrid, and on-premise agnostic, working in all environments.

I own SentinelOne and CrowdStrike, which I had recommended buying on Sep 19th, 2023 at $166; it has done well jumping to $299. I had liked its growth, comprehensive integrated platform, and strong cash flow generation of $920Mn or 30% of sales. I believe there are tremendous growth opportunities within Cybersecurity and Endpoint to confidently add SentinelOne as well, for its faster growth, strong product line up such as its XDR platform (Extended Detection Response) and its margin improvements, which should get it to break-even in the next three years.

The Endpoint security segment should grow around 15% with the continued proliferation of users working from home or remotely, with end users' devices like personal computers and mobile phones being popular soft targets and points of entry for threats.

Growth Catalysts

What can move the SentinelOne needle? The wider adoption of the XDR platform should be its biggest growth catalyst.

The Extended Detection Response platform takes a more holistic view across the company's vulnerabilities and adds detection and response measures for IoT workloads, networks, and cloud processes under one platform.

Data and safety infrastructure has evolved into several dimensions, including distributed workforces across hybrid environments of on premise and cloud, with zero trust measures, all resulting in several disparate systems at different endpoints leading to more complexity.

Having an XDR platform over the entire company across different silos gives the platform access to more data, which provides better insights and analytics leading to enriched protection measures to safeguard the customers. While the XDR is still in a nascent stage it is a step in the right direction and SentinelOne should have a first mover advantage as Endpoint and Cybersecurity grow into that direction and process. I do believe that its Singularity platform and its XDR should be a formidable competitor to CrowdStrike and Microsoft. In other words, there is enough product depth and innovation to withstand competition from the two big players, CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Here is an example of their product strengths. From their CEO, Tomer Weingarten on the Q3-FY 24 earnings call:

Let me highlight two examples. First, after 15 years of using Splunk, a large enterprise replaced it with Singularity Data Lake alongside our endpoint and cloud security. After consolidating multiple security needs on the Singularity platform, this enterprise has also deployed Purple AI to get a fully integrated autonomous experience. Like many others, the customer valued SentinelOne’s unified platform that fuses security data and actions, future proofing their enterprise security posture. Second, among many federal wins in the quarter, one of the agencies similarly selected SentinelOne to consolidate security across endpoint cloud and data. This federal agency completely replaced their Legacy SIEM solution with Singularity Data Lake showcasing that SIEM is the past and Singularity Data Lake is the future.

Splunk (SPLK) is a $3.65Bn revenue generating, market leader in SIEM (Security, Information and Event Management) and weaning away two customers from them with better technology, and a unified AI approach is no mean feat; and a good indicator that SentinelOne has the technical chops to compete with the best.

Strengths

Switching Costs: Switching costs from SentinelOne's Singularity and EDR platform does have a fair amount of switching costs. Having the first mover advantage in EDR should only consolidate this strength.

Strong product portfolio to land and expand. Singularity Data Lake is a complete platform with threat intelligence, hunting, mitigation, and response, with a lot of upselling possibilities, which shows up in their dollar based NRR (Net Retention Rate) of 115%. Data Lake also targets legacy SIEM and monitoring users, and has won customers from SIEM leader, Splunk opening up new revenue fronts.

Reducing Churn: I also believe that with XDR expanding, and getting more data, the Singularity platform iteratively improves itself over time, thereby reducing customer churn.

Excellent reviews indicate widespread acceptance, and stickiness of the product. As the table from Gartner shows, SentinelOne is as well rated as CrowdStrike at 4.8, and better than Microsoft's 4.4.

SentinelOne Product Comparisons (Gartner)

Good Recognition from Gartner:

As we saw in the chart from Gartner in the overview section, the tiny SentinelOne is recognized highly as a leader along with CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Weaknesses

Highly Competitive Industry: The Endpoint industry is dominated by much stronger players; even as we see SentinelOne occupy a strong leadership position, it rubs up against two very strong players Microsoft and CrowdStrike, which is also growing in the low-thirties. Especially Microsoft, which opens a lot of doors when bundling security with its other products.

Profitability or Product Development?: As pressures grow on SentinelOne to grow profits, it should not lose its competitive advantage of product strengths – its crucial for pure plays and smaller companies to stand out with better products to head off gorillas like Microsoft and CrowdStrike. So far, they have a good balance; even with revenue growing at a torrid pace amidst a sea of red ink, R&D expenses have kept pace at 39% of sales this year and are likely to stay above 30% of sales for the next 3 years. The cash balance of $1.1Bn does give them a lot of leeway and investors a great deal of comfort.

Q3-FY 2024 Performance

Oct 2023 was a good quarter and confirmed SentinelOne's growth in a tough macro-economic environment.

Sales grew 42% YoY to $164 million. Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, also increased at a similar 43% to $664 million. Singularity Cloud and Singularity Data led the charge combining over 20% of quarterly bookings and growing triple digits YoY.

More impressive, however, were the margin improvements, adjusted gross margins improved to 79%, 8 points higher YoY. Adjusted operating margins improved to (11%), up from negative (43%) YoY - management making a serious effort to rein in costs. Still negative, but a huge step in the right direction. Management has committed to adjusted operating margins of (20%), for FY2024.

Net ARR exceeded 15% for the quarter, while net new ARR of $52 million grew 11%, surmounting typical third-quarter seasonality. Large customers additions grew faster 33% than total new customer additions of 28%.

Competition

SentinelOne Competitors (Seeking Alpha, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Fountainhead)

SentinelOne's closest competitor is CrowdStrike, roughly 5x its size at $3Bn in revenues and almost 10x its market cap at $66Bn. Both are seeing drops in revenue growth - CrowdStrike's 3 year trailing revenue CAGR drops from 67% to 31%, and SentinelOne's drops from 88% to 36%. Still outstanding growth prospects ahead but a far cry from hockey stick growth. Profitability is the big difference - CrowdStrike has adjusted operating profit margins of 20%, while SentinelOne is way below at negative 20%. CrowdStrike throws up gobs of cash, 20% of revenues! Sentinel is still burning cash to the tune of 12%. But, as both have gone up 50% from September, their valuations too have gone through the roof. CrowdStrike quotes a whopping 22x sales, with SentinelOne also an expensive 12. I've already bought enough CrowdStrike and don't plan to add more at this valuation.

Valuation and investment thesis

SentinelOne Inc. is the fastest grower in the crucial Endpoint segment of the Cybersecurity industry, outpacing the larger, market leader CrowdStrike Inc by about 5% points.

SentinelOne Financials (Seeking Alpha, SentinelOne, Fountainhead)

After FY2024's estimated 46% growth, I believe SentinelOne will grow at 36% over the next three years. The key improvements will be in the margins.

Gross margins have improved from a low of 60% in FY2020 to 73% in FY2024. These continue to ascend as SentinelOne gets more operating leverage and keeps a lid on variable costs - I believe gross margins will increase to 78% of sales by FY2027. SentinelOne has committed to better operating margins as well - and in FY2024, they improved adjusted operating margins by 29% to negative 20%, also 5% better than forecasted, they are walking the talk.

I'm estimating that by FY2026, they should be adjusted operating profitable to the tune of 5%. Share count growth was only 11% this year and the resulting SBC, which is still high around $190Mn is growing much slower and in my estimates will grow slow enough for SentinelOne to achieve GAAP break even by FY2027. Of course, this is still 3 years out but a risk worth taking - they will also be cash flow positive in the next two years, which is another big plus. A $1.1Bn cash position is also very reassuring.

Based on these estimates, especially the improvement in margins and a path to Non GAAP operating profit of $57Mn in FY2026 at a margin of 5%, and GAAP break even in FY2027, I believe SentinelOne should be priced at 9.5x sales in 2026, especially when it continues to grow revenue in the mid-thirties. CrowdStrike is valued at over 20X sales with 20% adjusted operating margins so my expectations are fairly reasonable with SentinelOne's much lower margins. That's a market cap of $10.9Bn, or about 45% gain in the next two years from the current market cap of $7.6Bn or 21% annually.

That said, there are often slips between the cup and lips and I would keep a very vigilant eye on the main risks of:

a ) Lower sales growth - as I mentioned in the risks section this is a very competitive industry and Microsoft is well entrenched as a bundler looking over everyone's shoulder; besides, segments tend to blur within cybersecurity and the way SentinelOne took business from an SIEM provider, it could easily lose out to larger players like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), which is not an Endpoint specialist, but still competes in it.

b) Keeping operating expenses under control - I don't believe gross margins are in danger, but SentinelOne has to be very careful with operating expenses. The markets have been rewarding tech companies like Meta Platforms (META) and Palantir (PLTR) well in the past week for profitable Q4-2023 performances but it could very easily punish those disregarding profits for growth.

I missed buying the stock at $16 when I was taking a closer look at CrowdStrike and since September, 2023 SentinelOne has already risen 50% to $25 and is at a rich 12x sales, with no profitability to boot and growth rates slowing from 46% in FY2024 to 36% in the next three years.

The only caveat; even though I own SentinelOne – at 12x sales, with adjusted profitability about 2 years away and GAAP breakeven 3 years away, I will be mostly buying on declines. While I’m confident of the growth ahead, one does need to get in at a decent entry point to make more than 20% a year for the next 5 years, and after a massive 50% run up in the last 6 months, any weakness in quarterly prints will savage this stock. Higher interest rates could also chip away at the multiple as they do to all early stage growth stories.

As I mentioned in the growth and catalysts sections, these are the main reasons to buy:

The unified holistic platform approach to protect all data stacks of their customers is a winner, and a major differentiating factor.

The XDR and Data Lake are new great products beating older players.

The Cybersecurity industry is going to grow for decades and pure play, strong technology, heavy on innovation, fast growers will continue to do well chipping away at legacy players.

SentinelOne doesn't quite have a moat, but it is competing well against larger competitors. I do see Endpoint security gaining wallet share of security spending, and the net retention rates do augur well for the stickiness of the platform and the company.