Verizon Vs. 3M: Buy This Dog And Sell That One (Possible Dividend Cut)

Feb. 07, 2024 8:00 AM ET3M Company (MMM) Stock, VZ StockDIA11 Comments
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Dogs of the Dow is a simplistic investment strategy that picks the 10 stocks from the Dow with the highest dividend yield each year.
  • It's a flawed methodology, and I'll show that the list includes great buys and stocks to avoid like the plague.
  • I focus on Verizon and 3M in this article.
Bull and bear

ugurhan

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

I always thought the Dogs of the Dow, to be an overly simplistic investment strategy which missed more than it captured. Simply picking the 10 stocks from the Dow with the highest dividend yield each year

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
42.35K Followers

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, GS, IBM, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

o
only-temporary
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (1.09K)
Anecdotally, I'm moving back to Verizon from Google Fi. Google Fi has no stores and is a complete joke if you have any problems with your phone. I won't bore with my problems but Verizon has stores and way better service.
nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (1.27K)
Among other factors this is exactly whyI chose Verizon over AT&T. Part of “good will” is keeping faith with the shareholders. Verizon not only has turned their business around but they have maintained and raised their dividend. AT&T broke the faith, once considered a classic “Widow’s and Orphan’s” stock. Of course, in today’s world, this term is a distant memory in most board rooms. Good update on 3M.
s
stevez2424
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (172)
i watched vz drop and backed up the truck at 33-34 and glad i did and will hold for the next few years and enjoy the divy and covered calls at 45-50. it'll happen
r
rockjcp
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (8.67K)
VZ has spelled out the year ahead and it looks good!
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (15.11K)
Small position on VZ, still not overly optimistic about this telco and it's ability to fill the void left by T. I am positive +9.6% but is not something I will get excited about.

Allday
H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (265)
You have 60,000 different products in your line; that means there are 60,000 ways to get sued. Got a paper cut from a post-it note, and no warning label on the wrapper?? Here we go again...
m
mikem93
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (3)
"For example. Instead of buying VZ at $39 on the way down, I could have bought it at $39 on the way up."
we cant predict the market thats the thing ahah we can try our best to get into a value position, i bought starting 32 and 31 i guess vz, but we never know if it ll go down more or what. so i started buying them 32s and have been bought more

and as @Grenadier said 3M increased the dividend just yesterday i guess.

good article to read though. keep it!
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (2.99K)
Im ok at 85. You missed the bottom on both.
richfish823 profile picture
richfish823
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (57)
I was pissing on Verizon and T for years. Then VZ dropped to $33 and I backed up the truck!
D
Dr Keith
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (10)
Thanks for the analysis! I'm OK owning both.
Grenadier profile picture
Grenadier
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (389)
Did MMM not raise the dividend a by a penny yesterday? If they were going to cut it or leave it flat it would have happened. So we are safe for a while.
