Beazer Homes: Weak Q1 Results, 2024 And 2025 Growth, And Still Undervalued

ESP equity research
Summary

  • Beazer Homes reported weak Q1 2024 results, including lower revenues, earnings per share, and EBITDA.
  • But with limited housing supply, lower mortgage rates, and improving balance sheet dynamics, Beazer Homes remains a strong buy.
  • Beazer Homes expects growth in net new orders, community count, and land spend, positioning them for future growth in 2024 and 2025.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) reported weak results for Q1 2024, including lower revenues, lower earnings per share, negative free cash flow, and lower EBITDA. Q1 is typically a weak period for Beazer Homes and they guided these results at their last

ESP equity research
ESP is a buy-side equity research firm that manages an options income equity fund. We specialize in the following industries: Renewable Energy, Energy, Commodities, Electrification of Everything(EoE), EV's, Software, and the New Energy Economy.We also offer energy consulting services to businesses, utilities, and municipalities enabling the transition to the 100% renewable economy. ESP also provides Electric macro grid and microgrid modeling services. You can see our current top stock picks, and former trades dating back from 2008 on our Motley Fools CAPS page. Since 2008 our accuracy record is over 80% beating the S&P 500 index.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Karl Glazier
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
Because these homebuilders have different debt levels, the correct metric to compare them is EV/EBIT. MHO is a lot cheaper than BZH, with higher ROE and 25% gross margins.
