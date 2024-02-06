JHVEPhoto

Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF, OTCPK:TLPFY) is a France-based company engaged in "advanced digital business services" to support the world's best companies. In 2023, we believe the company was a victim of its own-success during the COVID-19 outbreaks. In detail, excluding the pandemic-era effect, Teleperformance's higher growth has slowed down, and higher interest rates for longer and tighter financial conditions have lowered clients' budgets. Consumer spending has been resilient to date, but trade volumes have been negative. There are pros and cons to 2024, and we continue to see a market deterioration in our estimate. That said, we believe Teleperformance might deliver a long-term return. This is based on 1) AI upside, 2) supportive Majorel acquisition, and 3) solid capital allocation priorities with growing dividend per share estimates.

Teleperformance track record

Source: Teleperformance Q3 Results Presentation - Fig 1

Our positive take

(AI Upside) A few Wall Street analysts see AI implementation as a significant risk factor over Teleperformance's medium-term horizon. Here at the Lab, we have a different view. After analyzing Teleperformance's product portfolio, AI might be a clear tailwind. This is based on the following key takeaways: 1) the company might leverage GenAI to gain market share, 2) Teleperformance has a solid track record and has proved many times its ability to find new revenue lines such as cybersecurity, SaaS, and digital sales, 3) we believe the company might be more productive, leading to cost savings that could be reinvested in new services. Even if we are not considering the reinvestment opportunity, higher automation & speed and more accuracy could reduce expenses, prevent churn, and increase the company's profitability. GenAI might transform Teleperformance into a global tech leader. Our team believes that Artificial intelligence technology cannot be implemented overnight, and there are a few established companies like Teleperformance with massive data records that could further accelerate customer relations retention and provide upside to their client's brand. The upcoming CMD could provide further impetus to this trend. In 2023, Wall Street analysts were focused on the Majorel acquisition; however, the company had presented a dedicated AI team to support its target ambitions fully. In an AI presentation released in June 2023, we believe there are many hints on what's next and what AI can deliver. Below is an example of an Auto Major mail implemented to Teleperformance Gen AI to improve efficiency and reduce cost. Looking back, Teleperformance had an organic growth rate between 7% and 9%. In our estimates, we forecast lower revenue growth due to volume, but we estimate better marginality (excluding integration costs) thanks to savings on personal costs and more automation. To support our view, we suggest our readers to check on John Franco research called The Impact of AI Insights from CX in Business Operations.

Teleperformance AI example

Source: Teleperformance and AI Presentation - Fig 2

(Integration Upside) Majorel's acquisition reinforced Teleperformance's position as the global number 1 player. With this latest move in the CXM sector, Teleperformance reinforced its dominant position in the market. Including the two companies, the new entity will be the largest CXM provider in revenues worldwide. Well, again, Wall Street analysts are concerned that 2024 will be a challenging year with a negative H1 take. Macroeconomic pressure will likely drag lower results. Still, we should recall that the Majorel acquisition will also bring 1) €2 billion in revenue and 2) a healthy balance sheet with a favorable net-cash position to the group. In our estimates, we increased our 2024 sales forecast from €8.63 billion to €10.61 billion, lowering the EBITDA margin to 20.9%. The company's consolidation was set in early November, and it isn't easy to unpack the underlying performance. Since Teleperformance also paid with shares, we increased our share counts by 4.6 million. Our estimates show an EPS decline of 2% in 2024, but we see an accretive EPS thanks to cost synergy and 2025 margin rebounds. Therefore, we see positive EPS accretion going forward, arriving at a 2024 EPS of €14.2.

Majorel and Teleperformance in a Snap

Fig 3

Conclusion and Valuation

Even if we project a lower growth rate in Europe, we anticipate growth to become stronger as Fiscal Year 2024 progresses. Despite that, the company trades on a 2024 P/E of 8x and an EV/EBITDA of 6x. Teleperformance is in a strong position and might benefit from implementing GenAI and CXM technology. Supported by Majorel, we are not forecasting any acquisition in 2024, but a deleverage of €500 million. However, M&A optionality is always a plus in Teleperformance's capital allocation priorities. In the past, the company has continually added new segments and client verticals. To support this view, we should recall that the CXM market is fragmented, allowing the company to take a share as a best-in-class operator due to scale advantages. In the past, Teleperformance has traded at a double-digit EV/EBITDA and P/E. Our target price is set on a P/E target of 13x, supported by an EV/EBITDA of 9x. In addition, looking at the Business Support Services P/E, the Teleperformance ratio is significantly lower than the sector average. With higher profitability, AI's upside on cost optimization, and Majorel's integration that further accelerates growth, we believe this discount is unjustified. Therefore, with a 13x P/E (in line with the sector) and considering an EPS of €14.2 based on a €2.2 billion EBITDA, we derive an outperforming rating at €184.6 per share. In addition, we estimate a higher dividend per share in 2024 from €3.85 to €4.23. Our 12-month estimates show a total return forecast of +35%. Teleperformance has a capital market day on the horizon in Q2, and we believe this will provide reassuring estimates and AI future delivery.

Teleperformance Buyback and Dividend

Fig 4

Downside risks include wage inflation, which could negatively impact the company’s bottom line profit (approximately 75% of Teleperformance's cost base is made up of personnel costs), higher competition, CXM market with a lower than growth rate, FX development, and higher than expected integration costs. Majorel delivered a negative 14% growth in Q3 2023. Despite the integration cost, we believe the Majorel acquisition offers new capabilities in the financial sectors.

