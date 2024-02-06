DKosig

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a telecommunications service company providing wireless products and services.

Its Series UU preferred stock (NYSE:TDS.PR.U) seems attractive right now because of the high dividend yield, significant discount to liquidation preference, and a conservatively leveraged business that is well-diversified and with strong liquidity.

Business

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a telecommunications service provider offering wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services, as well as hosted and managed services. The company serves ~6 million customers nationwide through its business segments TDS Telecom, U.S. Cellular, and OneNeck IT Solutions.

It has two reportable business segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The following map shows the regions TDS operates in on a consolidated basis:

10-K

As you can see, the UScellular segment accounts for most of TDS' business. It offers wireless telecommunications services to customers across portions of 21 states. Out of a total population of 32 million, this segment serves 4.7 million retail connections.

TDS Telecom, on the other hand, delivers communication services to 1.2 million connections in markets located in a blend of rural and suburban communities across 32 states via its fiber, coaxial, and copper networks.

Profitability

It's obvious that this enterprise has grown substantially over the decades:

Data by YCharts

However, the last 15 years have been slower, with more recent annual figures reflecting mixed results. In 2022, operating revenues experienced a modest 2% YoY growth. And while operating income for the same period plummeted by 53% on a YoY basis, that was due to increased operating expenses across all business segments. Despite this decline, operating cash flow saw a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year; although it was 24% lower than what was reported for the year 2020.

Zooming in a bit more, in the third quarter of 2023, operating revenue experienced an 8% decrease compared to the same period the previous year. However, there was a significant turnaround in operating income, with a $48 million gain which suggests a lot of growth when compared to the $11 million loss incurred during the third quarter of 2022. Last, the operating cash flow for the nine months ending September 30, 2023 showed a modest increase of 2.4% compared to the previous year.

Solvency

Now, with a debt-to-assets ratio of 26.81%, TDS clearly uses very low leverage to finance its assets. Additionally, its debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 3.2 times, indicating remarkably strong liquidity. Although the interest coverage ratio is at 1.2 times, suggesting a lower margin of safety, the level is still sufficient and not the norm as shown by the record.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, over the past decade, leverage has not significantly exceeded 30% and there is no trend of it increasing over time, which is a positive indicator.

The Preferreds

On March 2, 2021, TDS issued its 6.625% Series UU Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred shares. Since it pays 6.625% on a $25 liquidation preference per annum, this equates to a dividend of $0.41 per share every quarter, reflecting a current yield of 9.01%.

As you can see below, the payments have been steady so far:

Seeking Alpha

While this is good, you should know that the company has the right to redeem the shares after March 31, 2026. In situations where I'm interested in adding preferred shares to an income-focused portfolio, I always assume that an enterprise will exercise its right to call the preferreds. It's best to have a reallocation plan at the ready.

No doubt, it's always better to not take on that risk. But I think the UU shares are still attractive because they are trading at a 27.2% discount to liquidation preference; a margin of safety we may not see again as a reversal in the trend is already present and it's likely the Fed rate hikes are behind us.

Seeking Alpha

In other words, there's an opportunity to receive a consistently high income for more than two years, with the potential for significant additional gains if the shares are called.

Risks

While a discount to liquidation value can offer a margin of safety, it's important to be aware of some risks. One of them is potential increases in interest rates which can put some pressure on the stock price. Additionally, as the shares are callable, they may not be ideal for a long-term dividend portfolio; some investors may prefer a more passive approach and getting called negatively affects that preference. Last, despite the business growth, any short-term profitability setbacks could lead to the suspension of dividends by the company. It's hard to say that this is unlikely because of the mixed operating results. On the bright side, the dividends are cumulative which significantly decreases the opportunity risk.

Verdict

All in all, I rate TDS.PR.U a strong buy for dividend-focused portfolios. It would also be a good fit for value ones if there weren't so many better opportunities out there, which is currently the case.

What are your thoughts? Do you own this stock or do you prefer the commons? Let me know in the comments and I'll get back to you soon. Thank you for reading!