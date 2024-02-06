Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BB Seguridade: Q4 Earnings, Slowdown Ahead, Still An Attractive Income Stock

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
551 Followers

Summary

  • BB Seguridade showed robust profit growth in Q4 2023 despite modest guidance, reflecting potential interest rate declines in Brazil.
  • Key performance drivers include Brazil's interest rate environment, economic growth, and inflation, supporting strong profitability and dividend payouts.
  • Despite the projected slowdown, BB Seguridade remains attractive, maintaining its status as a robust income stock with generous dividends, expected to range from 80% to 90% payout.
  • Valuation analysis suggests BB Seguridade's stock may be undervalued, presenting significant upside potential for investors.

Banco do Brasil headquarters next to the esplanade of ministries.

Mauricio Graiki

Having previously covered BB Seguridade's (OTCPK:BBSEY) earnings in my articles, the Brazilian company controlled by the state-owned Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) demonstrated another robust yearly increase in its profits in the fourth quarter

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
551 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDORY, BBSEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BBSEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBSEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBSEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.