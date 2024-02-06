Mauricio Graiki

Having previously covered BB Seguridade's (OTCPK:BBSEY) earnings in my articles, the Brazilian company controlled by the state-owned Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) demonstrated another robust yearly increase in its profits in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was accompanied by a more modest guidance release on operating results and premiums written by Brasilseg, aligning with the macroeconomic scenario, and indicating a potential for interest rates in Brazil to fall below double digits by the end of the year.

Despite these challenges, BB Seguridade exhibited continued operational growth, affirming its status as a highly profitable company with robust fundamentals. This resilience positions the company to continue offering generous dividends to its shareholders, which I believe remains a central focus of its investment thesis.

Key Factors Influencing BB Seguridade's Performance

The performance of an insurance company like BB Seguridade is intricately linked to various macroeconomic factors in Brazil. Being controlled by Banco do Brasil, the country's largest state-owned bank, BB Seguridade leverages the extensive reach of the bank's distribution channels to tap into a robust demand.

The interest rate is one of the most influential macroeconomic factors, as BB Seguridade invests the premiums it receives to generate income. A higher interest rate translates to increased investment gains. BB Seguridade has benefited from a prolonged period of high-interest rates in Brazil, ranging from 2% to 13.75% by the middle of the last year.

Banco Central do Brasil

This has allowed the company to report strong profit growth and consistently distribute robust dividends to shareholders, maintaining an average yield of 8.3% over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Economic growth in Brazil and inflation are also pivotal. During periods of robust economic growth, people tend to be more willing to purchase insurance, thereby boosting demand for BB Seguridade's products. Conversely, in times of recession, demand may decrease.

While the Brazilian economy has maintained a steady pace, the impact of high interest rates has contributed to reasonable economic growth figures, with GDP expanding by 3.1% over the last three quarters.

Brazil's official inflation, closing at 4.62% in 2023, represents the lowest annual level since 2020. This suggests that inflation is relatively under control, enabling the Central Bank to initiate an interest rate cut cycle.

BB Seguridade's Q4 Earnings Results

In the fourth quarter of 2024, BB Seguridade reported a net income of R$2.05 billion, marking a 13.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The holdings' result totaled R$2.05 billion in the fourth quarter of the previous year, showing a 13.6% increase compared to 2022. The consolidated financial result of BB Seguridade and its investees amounted to R$453 million, reflecting a 0.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

Breaking down the results by segment, here are the main highlights:

Brasilseg:

BB Seguridade's IR

Brasilseg's premiums written decreased by 1.2% in 4Q22. This decline can be attributed to reduced demand and a decrease in the average insured amount in agricultural insurance (25.5% decrease), rural pledges (7.9% decrease), and life insurance (2.1% decrease).

On the downside, the administrative expenses index increased by +3.1pp year-over-year, reaching 11.23% at the end of the quarter. This rise was driven by increased other operating expenses, mainly marketing, and higher administrative expenses for location and operation.

Claims index of 33.5% showed improvement in most indicators, with notable improvements in credit life, life, and rural producer life. However, the agricultural claims rate increased from 4% to 38% in 4Q23, while the 12-month claims remained controlled at 34%.

Brasilprev:

BB Seguridade's IR

The pension unit reported a net profit of R$503 million, down 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and 11.4% year-over-year. The higher tax rate (38.9%) negatively impacted net profit.

On the positive side, the financial result remained strong at R$302 million, benefiting from the mark-to-market resulting from the closure of the interest rate forward structure, expansion in the volume of financial investments, and reduction in the average balance of technical provisions for traditional plans.

Brasilprev closed the quarter with a robust ROE of 31.2%, even though it was 7.08pp below the same period last year.

Brasilcap:

BB Seguridade's IR

The capitalization unit reported a net profit of R$69 million, a 4.9% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a 10.1% increase year-over-year. The result with capitalization bonds and lower financial results in the quarter negatively impacted the result.

Revenue from capitalization bonds grew by 5.1% in the quarter but fell slightly by 0.6% year-over-year. The drop is explained by the lower number of bonds sold, offset partly by a higher average ticket.

BB Corretora:

BB Seguridade's IR

The brokerage firm posted a net profit of R$783 million, down 1.0% quarter-on-quarter and slightly up 1.5% year-over-year.

Brokerage revenues showed weak growth of just 0.8% in the quarter and 1.8% year-over-year. There was a negative annual impact on brokerage revenues from the insurance unit and a drop in the capitalization unit.

In addition to weaker brokerage, the 11.3% quarter-on-quarter worsening in operating expenses and the lower financial result led to the drop in profit in the quarter-on-quarter comparison.

On a year-over-year basis, the 6.7% increase in the financial result led to a slight increase in profit.

The operating margin contracted 1.5pp year-over-year, impacted by higher sponsorship expenses, incentivized donations, and a rise in other administrative expenses, according to the company.

Guidance Slowdown for BB Seguridade

BB Seguridade has unveiled its projections for 2024, anticipating non-interest operating income to grow by 5% to 10%, following a slight overachievement of the 17.6% estimate in 2023.

BB Seguridade's IR

The insurer also projects an 8% to 13% growth in premiums issued by Brasilseg. However, BB Seguridade's 2024 guidance signals a deceleration compared to the 2023 guidance and the reported figures for 2023.

Relative to the 2023 guidance, the company initially expected non-interest operating income to grow by 12% to 17% annually, ultimately delivering a year-over-year growth of 17.6%, slightly exceeding its projections.

BB Seguridade's IR

For Brasilseg's premiums, the company initially projected an annual expansion of 10% to 15%, but the realized growth fell below the guidance at 8.9% per year. Lastly, pension reserves, expected to grow by 10% to 14% yearly, experienced a year-over-year increase of 14.9%, slightly surpassing the initial guidance.

Valuation and Dividends Analysis

BB Seguridade has approved the distribution of R$2.45 billion as shareholder remuneration in the form of dividends, reflecting the net income for the second half of 2023 and the balance of dividends prescribed for past years. This results in an approximate dividend yield of 3.7%.

The dividends will be adjusted by the Selic rate from the balance sheet date (December 29, 2023), and the payment is scheduled for February 22, 2024. As of February 8, Shareholders will be eligible for the dividend, with shares trading ex-dividend starting February 9.

Given the company's semi-annual dividend payment practice, it is likely that BB Seguridade will maintain its status as a robust income stock, even with a potential deceleration in results, especially considering the lower interest rate scenario compared to previous years.

According to the S&P Global Intelligence consensus provided by Koyfin from four analysts, BB Seguridade is expected to report a net income of USD 1.60 billion in 2024. With an ADR price of $7.02 per share and an average payout of 90%, this could yield 10.4%. This exceeds the dividend yield estimates provided by Seeking Alpha for 2024, which stand at 9.7%. Even with a payout of 80%, as initially indicated by management, the yield would remain attractive at 9.2%.

Data from S&P Global Intelligence, Company's filings, calculation by the author

Applying a return on investment (ROI) of 6%, considered attractive for an income stock, the fair price for BB Seguridade's ADR could be close to $12 per share. This estimate is nearly 70% below the current valuation in a scenario with a 90% payout ratio and approximately 42% below the current share price.

Looking at multiples, BB Seguridade trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x, below the sector average of 13x em algo em torno de 30%. This lower valuation may be attributed to its status as a foreign stock controlled by Banco do Brasil, a state-owned bank, introducing a moderate risk of political interference.

However, the stock has traded at 22.5% below its historical average over the last five years, with an EV/EBITDA of 7.6x. This is noteworthy considering the company's historical average dividend yield of 8.45% in the previous five years, significantly exceeding the insurance industry average of 3.45%.

The Bottom Line

BB Seguridade's fourth-quarter performance was primarily driven by the insurance unit, which saw an improvement in the claims ratio and a slight increase in written premiums. However, the pension unit's underperformance somewhat offset this positive outcome due to a higher tax rate than the previous quarter. Additionally, the insurer announced the payment of dividends for the second half of last year.

Even in a scenario where BB Seguridade distributes 80% of its profits in dividends, factoring in the company's 30% discount compared to the sector average, I still see a potential minimum upside of 12% for the company in this more pessimistic scenario, with a dividend yield of 9.2% for the year. In a more optimistic scenario, where the company distributes a yield of over 10.4% and potentially pays out 90% of its profits, the upside could exceed 40%.

Therefore, despite the recent quarter's guidance suggesting some imbalance and the likelihood that BB Seguridade may not replicate its achievements of 2020 and 2021 in 2024, I still find compelling reasons to invest in the company. It remains an excellent dividend payer and is trading at an attractive valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.