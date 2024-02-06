Natal-is

Having just seen their CEO retire, Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is built around their namesake, the Croslite resin-based casual footwear. The company acknowledges the risk for older shoemakers to fall out of fashion and start struggling, but recent analysts' estimates show that they are continuing to make strong sales, and should continue to use their high margin business model to ensure high profitability.

Describing themselves as a “casual lifestyle footwear and accessories” company, Crocs has spelled out recently not just their risks, but their plans going forward for continued growth.

Understanding Crocs

Crocs, of course, are one of the world’s largest footwear companies. With hundreds of outlet stores, the company is built around a model of direct-to-consumer sales as well as selling through wholesale.

10-K from SEC

Direct-to-consumer was at one point some 50% of Crocs’ overall business. It has gone down a bit since then, though statements in the 10-K on the plan for growth show digital sales, the most direct to consumer sales of all, are meant to be part of fueling growth going forward.

HEYDUDE, included in the chart above, was an acquisition in February 2022 of another casual footwear brand which fits neatly in their business model. Before the acquisition, HEYDUDE was privately owned.

most recent 10-K from SEC

We find here that overwhelmingly the sale for Crocs comes in North America. That’s not surprising, but according to the financial reports the growth plan involves growing the international market.

That may not be easy, as they’re already set up in 85 countries, and the relatively low price point should allow people in most countries to be able to afford them. That’s not to say there isn’t a chance at growth, and improving the logistics for getting product to different countries more affordably would be an easy way to at least improve profitability.

By the Numbers

Cash and Equivalents $127 million Total Current Assets $979 million Total Assets $4.58 billion Total Current Liabilities $648 million Total Liabilities $2.38 billion Long-Term Borrowings $1.92 billion Stockholder Equity $1.20 billion Price/Book 4.95 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

With sales being what they are, the relatively high level of debt seems at least serviceable for Crocs, and as revenue continues to grow, analysts expect $3.95 billion this year to become $4.11 billion in the next, they should be in a position to pay it down.

The shareholder equity is lower than I’d like to see too, personally, with a price/book value of nearly 5. That’s an awfully high premium to pay for company assets, even with a popular brand name and expected growth. Still, the price/book for competitors like Nike is nearly double Crocs' which suggests that the premium might be more reasonable.

The senior loan is assembled as a credit agreement with Citibank, payable at the end of each quarter. The debt is substantial, but doesn't come due until 2029, which considering the cash flow generated should be plenty of time to get it to a more manageable level.

That’s not to say that there isn’t some premium warranted given the company’s business, but generally the high earnings and high cash flow would mean a book value that is closer to the current stock price.

Risks

As with so many others, Crocs was hurt in fairly large measure by both the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation. That’s an inevitable problem for a lower cost product when consumers are scared increasingly away from retail locations. But what about now?

The company warns that higher interest rates are also bad for spending, and that could be an issue if they continue to rise. Hopefully, the Fed will be more concerned with economic output, especially in an election year, and the expectation seems to be that at some point interest rates will start easing, a potential catalyst.

Perhaps the biggest risk for Crocs is competition. It’s interesting to note that Crocs claims, in their own 10-K, that they “don’t compete directly” with any single company because of their nature, yet clearly there are only so many things people can wear on their feet, and athletic shoe companies amount to a de facto competition, even if they cost more. Those bigger shoemakers are both large and powerful and have broad influence and broad product lines that Crocs can’t always match.

Brand value is also important for Crocs, as the company admits it is vulnerable to bad publicity and needs to retain at least the impression that they’re the sort of product consumers want to be seen buying.

Another big problem is logistics, as most of their products come into North America from internationally. They are attempting to reduce their reliance on ports on the West Coast, but there is only so much they can do in that respect. Any supply chain disruptions could impact profits and cost, while being successful in dropping the dependency down could be an important part of future growth.

The Growth

2021 2022 2023 (9 mo) Sales $2.31 billion $3.55 billion $3.0 billion Cost $893 million $1.69 billion $1.3 billion Gross Margin 61.3% 52.4% 56.7% Operating Income $683 million $851 million $827 million Diluted EPS $11.39 $8.71 $8.65 Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K and most recent 10-Q from SEC)

While 2021 was clearly part of a bad time for them with respect to sales, the ability to keep costs low was enough to ensure that gross margins remained strong. That’s important, because over the next year’s sales are on the rise, as are the margins.

This should continue, as analysts are expecting $3.95 billion in sales by the end of the fiscal year, and $4.11 billion going forward. With diluted EPS floating around $11.80 ($11.81 in 2024), it’s clear they expect the high margins to continue to impact the bottom line.

Steady growth in both revenue and EPS should be something of a catalyst in and of itself, and with very positive news of market share coming out recently, one wouldn't be remiss in hoping that the next few earnings releases beat estimates. Guidance has already been raised a bit in the past month for upcoming Q4.

2021 2022 2023 (9 mo) Operating FCF $567 million $603 million $539 million Investing FCF ($55 million) ($2.15 billion) ($86 million) Financing FCF ($429 million) $1.53 billion ($558 million) Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K and most recent 10-Q from SEC)

Operating free cash flow remains strong year in and year out. In 2022 Crocs investment reflects the HEYDUDE purchase, while the increase in financing cash flow is from an increase in debt. It’s clear the company sees HEYDUDE as a valuable fit for their portfolio, but in the end it comes at a substantial price.

Other years have shown the operating cash flow remains strong, and when the final 2023 number is announced in mid-February, it should again be an increase over the prior year. That’s important with an eye on not just using the money to handle the debt amassed in 2022, but hopefully trying to pay it down.

Conspicuously absent with all of the profits and cash flow is a dividend, Crocs simply doesn’t pay one. Hopefully once they take care of the current debt that can change, but until it does, that’s a big blow to trying to convince anyone to pay almost five times book value for the company.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

If the earnings for the year pan out at $11.80, that would be a P/E Ratio of 8.32. That’s a nice value range, especially with the sales increase over the past several years, but is it a value play?

While I can certainly see investors taking a chance on it, to me the price is just too dear for me. The high amount of debt, combined with a total lack of dividend or any policy of creating one when the debt gets back in order means this is a premium we have to pay, and as far as I’m concerned it’s a bit high.

It’s an interesting company, and it’s worth keeping an eye on. If things don’t change substantially in the next few quarters though, I’m going to put this as a buy, but with the caveat that I'd wait to see where things look after the upcoming earnings. I'm expecting good things and I hope I'm not disappointed, but I think I'm going to hold off on any trades until after the market reacts to whatever the earnings release shows.