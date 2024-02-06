Now Is The Time For Defense

haizon/iStock via Getty Images

“Your success in investing will depend in part on your character and guts and in part on your ability to realize, at the height of ebullience and the depth of despair alike, that this too, shall pass.” -Jack Bogle

Yesterday, the Fed decided to leave rates unchanged. In his press conference Chair Powell stated that he does not see March as being enough time for the FOMC to gain the confidence necessary to believe that the worst of inflation is over and the Fed can begin to cut rates. Markets tumbled, the tech heavy Nasdaq hit the worst, dealing with the Fed statement as well as earnings reports that showed weakness from the tech sector. In response the Treasury market rallied, with the benchmark rates falling. It didn't help that the ADP data on employment was weaker, not to mention the collapse of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) stock as they cut their dividend and raise capital. I believe this is the warning.

The markets move yesterday was the warning of how quickly ones fate can change from being in risk assets and being up a great deal to being down as the narrative changes. Before this we were hearing about how rate cuts were coming imminently and we had entered a "goldilocks" environment. When I hear goldilocks environment, I get nervous. After all, this means things can only get worse. Challenging the narrative, we moved from euphoria to a sell off faster than most could react. This is the warning I have been writing about. Investors should use this time to assess the risks they really want to take.

In analyzing the complex nature of monetary policy on the economy, one must notice the stability in markets even as the Fed has moved over 500 basis points in the Fed funds rate, the market remains unchanged. How could this be? Any student of market history surely would expect a full-blown stock market crash. Yet the reason we have seen markets stay stable is because of a number of factors. First, the Fed's transmission mechanism has been thwarted by the reality that the majority of consumers locked in low rates during the period of extraordinary monetary policy.

A recent analysis by Torsten Slok at Apollo showed that over 89% of outstanding debt is locked in at ultra-low fixed rates. This could provide the backdrop for continued, albeit muted, expansion going forward. Secondly, everyone seems to be expecting a housing crash. There is no doubt that house prices relative to income remain at all-time highs currently. But what is creating the stability in the market, even as rates have skyrocketed ~170%? We are seeing baby Boomer's flush with cash from the greatest 40 years of market history we have ever seen, buying homes in cash, and providing cash to their children to buy houses outright. Today, more homes are owned outright than at any time in history. Additionally, we recently hit a nine-year high level of cash purchases for real estate.

This combination of factors, when combined with huge stimulus from both the Trump and Biden administrations during the pandemic, when the government pushed money directly into people's bank accounts, has provided the stability to the economy to continue to grow even amidst massive Fed tightening. These factors could continue to provide the fuel to the economy to continue the party a bit longer.

Monetary Policy and The Bond Market

The FOMC has made it clear that they remain committed to their dual mandate of full employment within a context of price stability. The federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell and the FOMC have seemingly pulled off the impossible, reducing inflation from near double digit highs, down to the recent PCE of 2.9%. While not at the Fed's target of 2% yet, it is quite an accomplishment. The Fed Chairman made clear that a March rate cut remains unlikely, as the FOMC waits for more evidence that inflation will return to their 2% target overtime. I continue to expect the Fed to move slowly, beginning cuts in June with 0.25%, and continuing slow and steady with a long-term terminal rate of close to 3.5%-4%.

Given this expectation for monetary policy, I see the bond market as being very advantageous for investors. While cash yields look quite nice, these yields are about to end. Therefore, the question of where investors should position in the bond market is where we now turn.

In order to answer this question, we need to first understand how to analyze the current market, which requires an understanding of what factors drive bond returns. Decades of empirical research in fixed income has shown the best predictor of returns in fixed income tends to be forward rates. Forward rates are the total sum of a bonds yield to maturity and their expected capital appreciation over the life of the bond.

A recent study by Dimensional Fund Advisors "looked at 14 variables -- including bond-level characteristics such as default-adjusted credit spreads (value) and past short-term bond returns, as well as characteristics related to the bond's issuer such as the issuer's market capitalization (size) and issuer's past short-term equity returns. The study confirmed that forward rates are strongly related to expected returns -- we know that from both empirical as well as theoretical studies."

There are three components to calculate forward rates. First the yield of the bond, and the term of the bond, both observable variables. The third however is the future change in yield, which is not observable. Further evidence comes from the paper The Cross-Section of Corporate Bond Returns, in which the authors found that short-term equity performance was a reliable factor in determining forward rates. Concluding:

Yield curves contain reliable information about the cross-section of expected bond returns. This paper uses a return decomposition framework to evaluate whether a host of additional variables can further enhance our understanding of returns across corporate bonds beyond the information contained in forward rates. However, the results for these additional variables are mostly weak to nonexistent in explaining the cross-section of US corporate bond returns. A notable exception is short-term equity return, defined as the issuer’s stock return over the past month. Throughout a variety of tests documented in this paper, we find that short-term equity return appears to contain reliable information about cross-sectional differences in corporate bond returns. Further analysis indicates that information about cross-sectional differences in future yield changes at the bond level may be the link between short-term equity return and expected corporate bond returns.

My analysis of the current bond market indicates that investors are currently being compensated better in the corporate segment of the bond market. While one of the objectives of a bond portfolio may be income and capital return, the other is safety of principal. Looking at forward rates, it is clear investors are far better compensated at the short end of the curve. However, in anticipating rate cuts I believe investors need to lock in higher yields further out on the curve. Ultimately, each investor has to choose the mix of quality and duration risk they are comfortable with, but I believe an average portfolio duration of between 8-10 years is appropriate here given the economic fundamentals and the stance of monetary policy.

Some possibilities for further investment research here are:

(IGEB) iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

(LQDI) iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

(DFCF) Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

(DFSD) Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

(DFGP) Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

(DGCB) Dimensional Global Credit ETF

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

(GOVZ) iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

Market Structure is Beginning to Crack

The stock market’s recent gains stand on three pillars—and two of them are now weakening. The rally is looking increasingly fragile." So begins a recent piece on Barron's declaring the markets foundation looks weak. This seems out of place in a market that continues with last year's themes of mega cap tech dominating. Meta up nearly 20% on Friday alone after a blowout earnings release. Other tech giants, Amazon and Microsoft, are also reporting outstanding results. A recent quote from Ed Yardeni a noted bull put it perfectly striking the tone of optimism with a hint of caution:

The numbers clearly back this up with the magnificent seven providing nearly all the growth to the stock market in 2023, and we are seeing it again. Their performance in the market corresponds to their earnings and revenue growth, which continues to dominate. The graph below shows the huge variance between sales growth in the magnificent seven vs the other 493 companies in the S&P 500 index.

A recent note from Raymond James provides the stark quantitative reality that we are in fact in an earnings recession, ex-the mag 7, and likely have been for a while.

Adam Parker of Trivariate Research lays out a compelling argument that large cap growth is actually not expensive. Implicit in his statement are that these stocks are putting up the numbers to justify their lofty, or maybe not so lofty prices. NVIDIA (NVDA) being the most notorious example. The stock has actually gotten cheaper with each earnings release as they continue to beat estimates and grow market share, guiding higher and higher for the next quarters earnings.

But this ignores a rather important point, how sustainable is a stock market in which all or nearly all of the sales growth, earnings growth, and stock performance comes from a mere seven stocks?

Can investors be confident in the long run lofty expected returns of the S&P 500 index, when small caps, which are far more directly tied to the domestic economy, continue to show weakness, even while the mag 7 drives the S&P 500 index to higher and higher records? I would contend the answer is no.

A report from Seaport Research describes the narrow market and the risks we face with policy so tight.

The conclusion from the aforementioned Barrons article says it all:

The rest of the market, though, had a mediocre week, with 271 stocks finishing higher and 231 lower. What’s more, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight exchange-traded fund was unchanged on the week, not exactly a sign of strength. Looking at this year’s numbers tell a similar story, with almost half of the stocks in the S&P 500 down for the year...the stock market could be set up for a fall—even with the S&P 500 trading near a record.

Conclusion: Now is the Time for Defense

“I made a fortune selling too early.” — JP Morgan

One only gets so many chances to take risk off the table before Mr. Market decides it is time to correct the irrationality of market participants. No one knows when it will occur, timing the market is notoriously a losing strategy, but as the game of musical chairs continues, risk is building in the market. Fear seems to be gone; sanguine views are all that is heard coming out of Wall Street. Goldilocks is here to stay...or so they would have you believe.

Profits always take care of themselves, but losses never do. Old Baron Rothschild’s recipe for wealth winning applies with greater force than ever to speculation. Somebody asked him if making money in the Bourse was not a very difficult matter and he replied that, on the contrary, he thought that it was very easy… "I will tell you my secret if you wish. It is this: I never buy at the bottom, and I always sell too soon.”― Jesse Livermore, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator

In my view, now is the time for defense. No one has ever gone broke taking a profit, but many have gone broke waiting for the music to stop, assured that they had the unique set of skills to get out of the market before any inevitable crash befell them...how wrong they were. In my view, the markets are giving investors the gift of high bond yields, falling inflation, and a Fed on the verge of cutting rates. Now is the time to rethink your risk before Mr. Market decides it is too late.