Now Is The Time For Defense

Feb. 06, 2024 9:29 PM ETDFCF, DFGP, DFSD, DGCB, GOVZ, IGEB, LQDI, NYCB, NYCB.PR.A, TLT2 Comments
Summary

  • With markets hitting all-time highs, now is the time for investors to consider their risks.
  • Only seven stocks are responsible for nearly all the gains in the equity market last year and continuing this year.
  • With bond yields high, inflation falling, and the market showing signs of vulnerability, now is the time for defense.

Soccer game moment on professional stadium

haizon/iStock via Getty Images

“Your success in investing will depend in part on your character and guts and in part on your ability to realize, at the height of ebullience and the depth of despair alike, that this too, shall pass.” -Jack Bogle

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
2.19K Followers
Comments (2)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 10:19 PM
Comments (11.86K)
Excellent data and commentary. Thanks for another timely article on managing risk.

Economic theory suggests that investors in common stocks should demand an extra risk premium of several percentage points of earnings yield above prevailing investment-grade corporate bond yields. This should compensate them for the higher risk of owning stocks over bonds. Buffett and Graham refer to this as a "margin of safety."

Earnings yield of the S & P 500 index: 3.72%
www.multpl.com/...

Double-A-rated (AA) corporate bond yield: 4.77%
www.wsj.com/...

Earnings yield coverage ratio: 3.72 / 4.77 = 0.78

-Corporate debt is senior to common stock in the capital structure of a company.

-The debt comes in front of the equity in the event of a liquidation and also carries a series of guarantees that equity does not have (e.g. it can be secured, it can have positive and negative covenants, it can restrict the company from taking on more debt, etc).

-By being senior to the equity, the debt is safer. As such, it should have a LOWER yield.

If an investor buys the S & P 500 index at a time when it has a much lower earnings yield than investment grade debt , then he/she is ignoring an opportunity to invest in a safer part of the capital structure and earn a higher yield.

By Ben Graham's quantitative methodology , a current earnings yield coverage ratio below 1.0 is sending a signal to a defensive investor to reduce equity risk. But by how much? For some thoughts on this...

"What might dictate moderate shifts in tactical asset allocation? One example: concern that stocks are substantially overvalued relative to bonds. Then, investors with conviction, courage, and discipline might benefit from a bow toward caution. I say "bow", not "capitulation."

"If your optimal strategic allocation is 65 percent stocks, limit any change to no more than 15 percentage points (50 to 80 percent stocks), and implement the change gradually. The prospect of having the skill, insight, and luck to eliminate your stock position overnight and restore it "when the time is right" is, in my opinion, patently absurd. Cautious tactical asset allocation may have a lure for the bold. Full-blown tactical allocation lures only the fool." John C. ("Jack") Bogle.

GLTA!
stoney500 profile picture
stoney500
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Comments (1.06K)
The downswing the previous couple days was simply a reaction that stock investors hope of rate cuts in Q1 are not going to happen. Despite today’s slight bounce, more is still to come
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

