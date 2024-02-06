Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 8:35 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stock
Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Salkowski - Senior Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Ken Xie - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

John Whittle - Chief Operating Officer

Keith Jensen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Keith Bachman - BMO

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fortinet Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Peter Salkowski, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Salkowski

Hey viewers, good afternoon, everyone. This is Peter Salkowski, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Fortinet. I'm pleased to welcome everyone to our call to discuss Fortinet's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Joining me on today's call are Ken Xie, Fortinet's Founder, Chairman and CEO; Keith Jensen, our Chief Financial Officer and John Whittle, our Chief Operating Officer. This is a live call that will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor options website. Ken will begin our call today by providing a high-level perspective on our business. Keith will then review our financial and operating results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2023 before providing guidance for the first quarter of 2024 and the full year. We'll then open the call for questions. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone

