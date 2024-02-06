Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 8:44 PM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.79K Followers

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Kubota - Director, IR

Patrick Blair - President and CEO

Benjamin Adams - CFO

Dr. Rich Pfeiffer - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Cassorla - Citi

Jared Haase - William Blair

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the InnovAge Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ryan Kubota, Director of Investment Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Kubota

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining the InnovAge fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. With me today is Patrick Blair, President and CEO, and Ben Adams, CFO. Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, Chief Medical Officer, will also be joining the Q&A portion of the call.

Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our quarterly results for our fiscal second quarter 2024. You may access the release on our Investor Relations sections of our company website, innovate.com. For those listening to the rebroadcast of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Tuesday, February 06, 2024, and have not been updated subsequent to this call.

During our call, we refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release posted on our website. We will also be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to our full fiscal year projections, future growth prospects, Florida de novo centers, our acquisition

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INNV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INNV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.