Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mehul Patel - VP, IR

Chris Koch - Chairman, President & CEO

Kevin Zdimal - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Wojs - Baird

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is J.P. and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mehul Patel, Carlisle's Vice President of Investor Relations. Mehul, please go ahead.

Mehul Patel

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Carlisle's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Mehul Patel, Head of Investor Relations for Carlisle. We released our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today, and you can find both our press release and the presentation for today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the call with me today are Chris Koch, our Board Chair, President and CEO; along with Kevin Zdimal, our CFO. Today's call will begin with Chris. He will provide highlights of our results and accomplishments followed by Kevin, who will provide an overview on our financial performance and an update on our outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the line for questions.

Before we begin, please refer to Slide 2 of our presentation, where we note that comments today will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release and SEC filings. As Carlisle provides non-GAAP financial

