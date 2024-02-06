Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.8K Followers

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Wilterding - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Bernard Zovighian - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Ullem - Chief Financial Officer

Daveen Chopra - Global Leader of TMTT

Larry Wood - Group President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart

Wayne Markowitz - Global Leader of Surgical Structural Heart

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Vijay Kumar - Evercore

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Edwards Lifesciences Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Wilterding, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Wilterding

Thank you very much, Diego, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us.

With me on today's call is our CEO, Bernard Zovighian; and our CFO, Scott Ullem. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call will be Larry Wood, our Group President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart; Daveen Chopra, our Global Leader of TMTT; Wayne Markowitz, our Global Leader of Surgical Structural Heart; and Katie Szyman, our Global Leader of Critical Care.

Just after the close of regular trading, Edwards Lifesciences released fourth quarter 2023 financial results. During today's call, management will discuss those results included in the press release and accompanying financial statements and then use the remaining time for Q&A.

Please note that management will be making forward-looking statements that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.