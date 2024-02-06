Avalon_Studio

Summary

Clean and Renewable Energy is at the heart of Net Zero and a gradual decline in CO2 emissions with an eventual reduction in climate impact maybe 50 to 100 years out. By many accounts, an increase in clean electric energy requires massive capex/investment in generation (solar, wind, nuclear, hydro) distribution (the grid), and storage. It's not only regulated utilities but many independent power producers, and public and private funds that drive demand for these systems, raw materials, and construction. Clean energy is a megatrend, and I analyzed the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) to gauge its potential which so far has been disappointing.

Performance

The ICLN has had a rough life, underperforming peers and down 70% since inception. One may argue that the ETF is a victim of bad timing i.e. impacted by the Great Recession. However, one peer, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (QCLN) has done far better in the same time frame with the main difference that it tracks the NASDAQ Clean Energy Index. The moral of the story, check holdings, and index construction.

ICLN Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

ETF and Index Construction

The ICLN tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy Index which includes emerging market utilities in China and Brazil. It seems the index is not relegated to the clean energy suppliers or power producers but its end customers as well. The inclusion of emerging market companies carries with it a higher level of regulatory, political, and currency risk.

SP Global

Clean Energy Megatrend

As illustrated in the iShares insight report the world needs to invest US$2Tr per year to replace CO2-burning power plants as well as add capacity to meet higher demand needs as the globe transitions to clean electric energy. Renewables have intermittency challenges that require the implementation of large-scale storage (batteries) as well as greater grid capillarity and robustness. I have read that the electricity demand may grow 30% over a 20yrs, similar to the impact of microwaves, air-conditioning, and hair dryers in the 50s/70s. While this does not seem to be a big number, it doubles the energy demand of most utilities. Combine this with power conversion to renewables and the challenges and capex are significant. What sector or companies can capture this demand profitably is the main question.

Ishares

Portfolio Upside

The ICLN has 100 holdings, I used consensus price target estimates for 42 stocks that represent 83% of AUM to calculate the weighted upside potential of 31% to the year 2024. This suggests that the bottom component of the ETF may buck the track record. In addition, I calculated the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio for each holding to get a sense of leverage and potential need for new capital. While there are some outliers the weighted ratio of 2.2x is a relatively low number given the capital intensity of the sector.

ICLN Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue Growth and Margins

As I gathered and calculated consensus revenue growth and net margins for the portfolio it became evident the challenges this bottom-up analysis was developing into. The ICLN holdings have a substantial 15% revenue growth forecast but with large dispersion, such as First Solar (FSLR) (30%) vs. Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (3%). Margins are estimated to climb significantly from 3% to 11% as the sector gains scale and or recuperates from raw material cost inflation.

ICLN Consensus Revenue & Net Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

I calculated the ETF has 14% EPS growth in the YE24-25 period. However, as with revenue, there is a great deal of EPS volatility as seen in the table below. I added a YE22-25 EBITDA growth estimate to assist in understanding the level of expansion and/or stress many companies are experiencing. This is a high-risk portfolio in my view.

ICLN Consensus EPS & EBITDA Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

The EPS volatility requires adjusting valuations, in more than a few cases the negative PE or EPS makes a PEG ratio useless. Eliminating those difficult stocks, it seems this portfolio is relatively cheap at a .94 PEG. However, there is substantial earnings risk that warrants the discounted valuation in my view.

ICLN Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the ICLN a Hold. I don't like the portfolio or Index construction, adding emerging market utilities or any utilities adds a layer of complexity and risk to an already challenging sector. However, the upside supported by revenue and EPS growth estimates plus a fair valuation should not be ignored. The hunt for a better clean energy fund continues.