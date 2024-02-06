gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is relatively cheap, poised for impressive growth in 2024, and possesses good operating leverage. In this article, I'll introduce the company briefly, but spend more time discussing why I think the business will do well in Q4 and 2024.

Introduction

CREX's business revolves around deploying and managing screens for enterprises. It includes the sale of the hardware, installation, software development, managing the content (SaaS), maintenance & support, and content creation (described as media sales). Their revenue split is around 50/50 between hardware and services, with hardware gross margins around 30% and services a little over 60%.

Hardware revenues are one-off projects that drive the expansion of sticky SaaS and related services. However, these one-off installation projects are often rolled out over months or even a year or more. Therefore, each quarter's hardware revenue figure comes down to the various project sizes in the backlog, and the pace at which they are being delivered.

There are hundreds of smaller providers in the industry (between $3m and $8m revenue compared to CREX's $40m) that serve local clients mostly, with at most one or two larger clients. When it comes to deploying at scale for larger customers (think hundreds or thousands of locations), smaller players don't have the scale to compete. Therefore, the bigger projects tend to be divided amongst a much smaller selection of larger players. According to a 2023 industry report from Invidis, CREX is the 7th biggest Digital Signage (DS) software provider globally with 375k licenses (today closer to 400k I am told). This is up from the 8th biggest provider a year earlier.

2023 industry report (Invidis)

I have not yet been able to identify any clear edge or moat that CREX has over its peers. That said, it is growing fast in comparison to the market, has a noteworthy RFP win rate at around 70%, and seems to be consistently delivering and satisfying its customers, so it must be doing something right.

The ROI for customers from the digital signage is around 8 months and it comes through increased sales or efficiencies in their operations. If these numbers hold, I think digital signage presents an attractive proposition, and therefore it is no surprise the industry has grown healthily at around 10-15% annually and this is expected to accelerate to 15-20%.

Thesis

The company is guided to hit $46-48m in revenue in 2023. It also guided to hit between $60-80m in revenue in 2024. That's a huge range - between 27% and 70% annual growth in 2024. I am inclined to believe (discussed later) that the revenue is likely to hit the mid or higher end of the range. Therefore, I'll use 40% growth ($65m revenue in 2024) as my base case and 70% growth ($80m revenue in 2024) as my optimistic scenario. These values demonstrate the extreme scenarios, while the reality is likely to fall between these values.

As of Q3, the company is currently sitting around break-even for operations. The company seems to possess good operating leverage. I believe the company could hit around $8.5m EBITDA on $65m revenue and $12m+ on $80m revenue. With a $38m EV, the stock is currently trading at a reasonable 4.5x or 3.1x multiple of next year's EBITDA for the 40% and 70% growth scenarios respectively.

If the company reaches $65m in revenue, which I think is very likely, the stock could conceivably double in 2024 from these levels. If the company reaches $80m, a triple would be feasible IMO. The plausible downside here, bar COVID-like acts of God, is likely to be no less than $60m in revenue, supported by current projects they are actively delivering. Even at those unlikely revenue levels, I don't see a significant downside in the stock, given the company will still be turning profitable and beginning to generate cash. I believe this is a fairly low-risk bet with an exciting upside.

Revenue growth

The main crux of the thesis rests on impressive revenue growth. One reason for optimism on this front is commentary from the management. Some standout points for me are listed below:

The forecast itself is $60-80m for the year, which equates to a growth rate between 28% and 70%. As a quick note, they plan to narrow this guidance down in March when reporting for 2023.

Responding to me about what it would take to have a bad year: "I would have to get hit by a bus to miss my $60m number."

In a recent Planet Microcap interview, he said they were "going to grow 40%, if not more."

They plan to exit 2024 with $18-20m SaaS revenue. So far, they're on track to hit around $16m SaaS in 2023. That's an impressive jump but does lag the hardware growth due to the timing of the installs.

When we spoke, I got the sense that the CEO was trying to be very conservative. He certainly got burned in 2023 by project delays leading to a failure to hit his guidance. These projects weren't lost, and are now underway, which positions 2024 well. However, my impression was that the CEO was attempting to be cautious so as not to overpromise again. Deployment pacing is hard to predict, but I believe the CEO feels the $60m number is very conservative.

Speaking to me about what it would take to have a great year (think $80m), the CEO suggested that it really came down to the pace at which projects could be delivered. With that in mind, let's explore the key projects making up the company's backlog.

Panera Bread - $50m potential deployment revenue, set to generate around $2.5m - 3m SaaS thereafter. 2000 locations in the chain. This deployment was expected in 2023 but was a slow starter due to Panera's recent CEO change. This project is now picking up, though I don't yet have a sense of pace or how much they hope to deliver in 2024.

Strike Ten bowling - $40m deployment opportunity, after which maybe $1m annual SaaS. Again, this was expected to kick off seriously last year, but it didn't as the company took a while to get funding in order. However, this should be material in Q4 this year and hopefully will continue to ramp throughout 2024. They're expecting to install at around 600-700 centres in 2024. As of now, they're hitting around 25 per month (300 annualised) but the CEO wants to ramp this up to 80 a month (960 annualised). I do not know how realistic the 80 target is. I note that the CEO mentioned the deployment pace of this project is likely to be perhaps the biggest factor in influencing where in the range the 2024 hits.

Starlight Media - a $30m deployment opportunity, after which maybe $1m annual SaaS. In August, they got an order for 220 screens. They think they'll likely deliver between 500-1000 screens in 2024, which is again a big range.

Other notable projects include Human Bean and Black Rifle Coffee, though I have less information on these for the time being.

I note that the tally of project-specific deployment opportunities exceeds the total backlog. This is likely because the "deployment opportunity" is overly generous and not all contracted, whereas I believe the backlog includes contracted revenues only. I also note that the backlog is considerably higher than the 2024 revenue forecast, showing that these projects can take well over a year to complete.

In summary of the projects, however, it certainly seems feasible that there is enough work in the backlog to hit anywhere in the guided range. Pacing will really determine where in the range it hits, and this is of course unknown. However, it is my impression that the CEO is being conservative in his guidance and that he believes CREX will hit the middle or upper end of the range.

Operating leverage

Gross margins for hardware are not expected to move much from around 30%. However, services margins are expected to increase above 63% (the current 2023 average). The SaaS element of services, which currently makes up two-thirds of the services revenue has a gross margin of around 80%. The CEO expects these could lift to 85% by 2025 on the current trajectory. Seeing overall service gross margins at 65-66% next year would not surprise me.

As revenues increase, the company should not have to increase OpEx at nearly the same rate. This is especially the case as they've already made a lot of the key hires in anticipation of a big expansion expected throughout 2023, which was delayed and is now expected to be delivered in 2024. I also add that their new ERP system should be in play from Q1, which may drive some efficiencies throughout the year.

As the gross profits grow faster than the operational expenses, we should see profits take off.

Balance sheet

CREX entered 2023 with a net debt of $17.5m. By Q3, net debt stood at $14.6m. They paid off a chunk with an offering to bring the debt down to more comfortable levels. While the loan amount only dropped $3m, the company's increased cash position and improving EBITDA reduced the net leverage ratio from 4.9 to 2.6 times over the course of the year. CREX is projecting a 2024 exit leverage ratio of between 1.2 times and 1.5 times, assuming no additional financing or strategic opportunities. They plan to continue reducing the debt with cash flow that is likely to turn positive this quarter (Q4).

59% of the company's outstanding debt principle is a consolidated loan, necessitated by losses during the pandemic, and has a 10% interest. 37% of the debt is an acquisition loan, taken on to enable the Reflect acquisition in 2022, and has an 8% interest. Both loans are due in Feb 2025, if they aren't refinanced first. Both loans also have associated warrants, with a $6 strike price. Since I am hoping for a double in stock price or more by the end of 2024, I think it would be safe to assume all 1.7m warrants would be exercised, representing around 15% dilution.

Overall, debt is higher than I like, but the company should generate positive cash flows similar to its net debt size if all goes to plan, so I expect debt to come down a lot this year.

Acquisitions

I'll only touch on this briefly, but the company has stated it is very open to acquisitions. It would aim to acquire businesses with say $2-5m in SaaS revenues and believes that synergies could enable it to remove 70% of the costs of these businesses. Provided fair prices are paid, and given the potential efficiencies, the economics could play out very nicely for CREX. I would not be at all surprised if the company makes a tuck-in acquisition before the end of the year based on sentiment from the CEO. This could likely be funded largely through cash generation. However, this isn't part of my core thesis, more a side note. This would naturally slow down reduction significantly.

Technical analysis

While I put far more weight on the fundamentals of the company, I note several positive indicators in the technicals. First, the 50-day moving average is about the cross the 200-dma, referred to as the classic "Golden Cross". This tends to be a bullish sign for the stock. Furthermore, the stock is exhibiting good Relative Strength and Money Flow. The Force Index is green. It also has shown several healthy spikes up. Though charts are always up for interpretation, this one appears positive.

Ownership and buyout offer

I'll briefly note that the company's management owns about 5% of the share count. Both the CEO and CFO bought into the company at the latest equity raise, buying shares at $2.00 a share. They both have skin in the game which I like.

Another note is that in August 2023, the company refused a buyout offer of $2.85 a share. Now at a share price of just over $3, I find it reassuring that the management of the company clearly believes these stock price levels are undervalued.

Risks

The most obvious risk is of course that the pipeline faces further delays, so the revenue figure fails to even reach the lower guidance. I find this risk somewhat mitigated, as the projects are ongoing now and are already contracted, but there is always a chance they could be stopped midway for unforeseen reasons.

The second biggest risk is associated with the first. If the company fails to grow and generate reasonable profits, its debt could become increasingly burdensome.

Further risks associated with microcap stocks should be considered. Liquidity will be lower than larger names. The market value may not reflect the stock's intrinsic value for extended periods of time.

Summary

CREX has an excellent set-up for 2024 IMO. Revenues, supported by a healthy backlog, are likely to jump significantly this year. To what degree, remains to be seen, but I even like the lower guidance, and I feel the actual revenue will come in higher than that. The company should show excellent operating leverage and generate historically impressive EBITDA and cash flows. I expect them to continue reducing the debt level and improving their balance sheet. A lot of things seem to be lining up for them and I am excited to see how 2024 pans out for them.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.