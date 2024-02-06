Robert Buchel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had a phenomenal fourth quarter, ending FY23 on a high. In this article, I argue why, based on the resurgence of international travel along with tremendous growth seen in corporate travel and DAL's premium products, the long-term growth story remains intact for this airline company.

A Snapshot Of Delta's Fourth Quarter Results

Delta Air Lines ended FY23 on a high, with both the top and bottom lines beating analyst estimates. Q4 revenues came in at $14.22 billion, up 5.85% Y/Y, and beating analyst estimates by nearly $420 million. Q4 Adjusted EPS came in at $1.28, comfortably beating analyst estimates by $0.12. For the full year, DAL generated revenues of $58 billion, up 15% Y/Y, and adjusted EPS of $6.25, comfortably beating the company's previous estimate of between $5 and $6. The company also generated free cash flows of $2.0 billion, on the back of $7.2 billion in operating cash flows.

For FY24, management adopted a more cautious outlook, with adjusted EPS now expected to come in between $6 and $7, and free cash flows expected to be in the range between $3 and $4 billion. Management pointed to the supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainties as reasons for more cautious guidance, especially on the EPS front.

International Travel Makes A Roaring Comeback

One of the major takeaways from DAL's fourth quarter was the resurgence of international travel. International segment delivered record margins and profits in the fourth quarter. International passenger revenues grew 25% Y/Y, primarily driven by the Transatlantic segment, which saw passenger unit revenues up 9% Y/Y.

The company expects the demand for international travel to sustain for the foreseeable future, with the Transatlantic unit revenues expected to grow in the first quarter of FY24. In a response to an analyst question, DAL President Glen Hauenstein cited long-haul international as the new target of the so-called "revenge travel," now that domestic demand is showing signs of stability. Moreover, the company is also seeing the international season being stretched from the traditional summer periods of June-August to March-October, especially for Transatlantic travel. This change in seasonal patterns for international travel is further proof that the consumer appetite for international travel has structurally shifted in a positive manner.

Furthermore, as evidence of future growth in international travel, the company during the earnings call, announced that it has ordered 20 Airbus 350-1000 aircraft, with an option to purchase 20 more. The fact that delivery for these aircraft would only start from 2026 suggests that the company does see the growth in international travel to be sustainable.

Finally, the company is also nearing completion of the rollout of the Delta Premium Select on long-haul international flights, which suggests that should the growth in international travel be sustainable, the company's future margins should also materially improve.

Corporate Travel And Premium Products Are Notable Sidekicks

Along with growth in International travel, the company also saw tremendous growth in both corporate travel as well as for its premium products. DAL managed to gain share in corporate travel thanks to its capacity reaching pre-pandemic levels, and the timing couldn't have been better. The company saw accelerated growth in corporate sales into year end, with December accounting for a double-digit year-over-year growth in this segment. The biggest drivers for the resurgence in corporate travel in the fourth quarter were the technology and consultancy segments.

Corporate travel, domestically, for the airline, is nearly 90% restored to the pre-pandemic levels, which suggests that not only has there been a resurgence in demand but also that there is still room for growth. In the company's recent corporate survey, nearly 95% of the respondents said that they were expecting to travel "as much or more" in the first quarter of FY24 compared to the fourth quarter of FY23, which represents a double-digit improvement compared to the last survey. And with the company launching SkyMiles for business, which introduces new benefits for SMEs, I do expect the airline to attract more customers as this segment continues to grow.

In addition to the corporate travel, there is also the demand for Delta's premium products. In the fourth quarter, premium along with loyalty generated 55% of the company's revenues. Furthermore, the premium segment outperformed the Main cabin both in terms of paid load factors and yield growth, with records set in both categories. The company is seeing spending on travel continuing to outpace overall GDP by 2 to 3 points, and the demand for premiums continues to remain strong. This is hardly surprising especially since the US consumer has shown no signs of slowing down and since the U.S. labor market continues to remain resilient.

It is no surprise then that the company continues to add more premium seats to their aircraft and continues to invest to enhance the premium travel experience. The airline, during the fourth quarter, also retired the CRJ-200, which was its least fuel-efficient aircraft type. This makes Delta the only major US airline with premium seating on every flight, which should enable the airline to capture more market share in this category.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $53.00 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 7.7x Projected FY24 EPS $6.50 Forward PEG Ratio 0.3 FY25 Earnings Growth 22% Projected FY25 EPS $7.93 Click to enlarge

Source: Company's Q4 FY23 Earnings Release, Refinitiv, and Author's Calculations

The stock, according to Refinitiv, is currently trading at a forward P/E of 6.1x, below the industry median of 6.50x and its own five-year historical median of 7.7x. Given the macroeconomic uncertainties together with the expectation that demand would be relatively moderate compared to the past couple of years, I have assumed a forward P/E of 6.7x, which is the company's historical 2-year median forward P/E.

The company now expects EPS to come in between $6 and $7. I have assumed the midpoint of this guidance, that is, $6.50. The company has a forward PEG ratio of 0.3, and at a forward P/E of 6.7x, it would imply an earnings growth of 22%. An earnings growth rate of 22% would result in an FY25 EPS of $7.93.

A forward P/E multiple of 6.7x and an FY25 EPS of $7.93 yields a price target of $53, which represents an upside of approximately 35% from current levels.

Risk Factors

The main risk facing DAL is the macroeconomic uncertainties, especially the geopolitical risks, which can make energy prices extremely volatile, which could subsequently have an adverse impact on DAL's fuel costs.

Then there's the potential of a major slowdown in Europe, which could have an adverse impact on Transatlantic travel. Europe barely avoided a recession last year, but the loom of a recession hasn't passed yet. Europe's riskiest corporate bonds currently have an average yield of 19.7%, which results in a spread of over 18%. This suggests that the recession fears in Europe are yet to abate and a recession in 2024 could deter travellers from flying into the region, which subsequently would have a negative impact on DAL especially since the company has been adding more premium seats on their Transatlantic flights.

Finally, even domestically, while the odds of a soft landing have significantly increased in the US, there is still a reasonable probability that the US could enter into a recession or some form of slowdown, which could once again put the breaks on all the progress that DAL has made. This could then subsequently have a negative impact on DAL's attempts to bring down its debt levels.

Concluding Thoughts

In a nutshell, DAL ended FY23 on a high, and based on the trends that the company is seeing, it appears that FY24 could continue to be impressive as well. International and corporate travel are both buzzing again, and the US consumer continues to go for the company's premium products, which could keep the company's margins elevated.

From a long-term perspective, DAL remains undervalued and while I believe that airline stocks are trading instruments rather than long-term investments, in my opinion, DAL belongs to the latter rather than the former.