Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 10:20 PM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.8K Followers

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joon Huh - VP, IR

Girish Mathrubootham - CEO

Dennis Woodside - President

Tyler Sloat - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Berg - Needham

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Hannah Rudolph - Piper Sandler

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Austin Cole - JMP Securities

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

David Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Joon Huh, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joon Huh

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Freshworks fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.

The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance and our financial outlook for our first quarter and full year 2024.

Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs, and certain other assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change.

These

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FRSH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRSH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.