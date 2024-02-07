mysticenergy

Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCQX:OILSF, TSX:SOIL:CA) is a small capitalization Canadian oil & gas company that has confused investors by growing primarily through acquisition with enough change in the complexion of the company that it has been largely ignored. Last February, Saturn acquired Ridgeback oil & gas for (all funds in Canadian dollars) $516 million comprising $475 million cash (borrowed money) and the issuance of 19,406,167 common shares of the company bringing shares outstanding to approximately 139 million. In today's energy market, investors are troubled by excess leverage and the risks that poses if commodity prices fall sharply and the indebted company becomes insolvent. That is certainly a risk with Saturn, but it seems unlikely.

As at September 30, 2023, Saturn had debt of $501 million and $41 million cash. Recognizing the need to deal with the acquisition debt, management wisely told investors it is directing most of its cash flow to debt reduction while investing enough in capital to maintain its level of production, expecting to reduce debt very quickly.

2024 guidance (Saturn presentation)

By year end 2024, Saturn expects debt to have fallen by over 40% and to be debt free by the second quarter of 2026. That will work if (and only if) commodity prices don't tank. Since we are now four months since the September 30, 2023 statements and oil prices have remained more or less at the same level as when the statements were released, it is reasonable to expect that the first four months of that needed cash flow came in as planned.

With production running at 26,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (82% liquids) Saturn enjoys a netback of over $40 a share and annual cash flow from operations over $400 million (including the benefit of existing hedges). Risk is high but falling fast.

Saturn has issued its reserve report disclosing its proven and probable reserves and modern valuation theory approaches reserves as a call option on commodity prices and uses a modified Black-Scholes methodology. I have completed that analysis for Saturn and found (using commodity prices as realized by Saturn in its September 2023 release) a value over $16 a share for shares currently trading at $2.43. While risks remain high, a deep discount of that magnitude provides a cushion that cannot be ignored in my opinion.

It is rare to find an opportunity where fundamental value and market trading price diverge so widely. The market just doesn't believe the story and the jury is out on whether management can deliver against the expectations is has created with its disclosures. I think the company can fall short and still reward investors with the courage to take the risk given the discounted value.

Since Black Scholes is a relatively new approach to valuation of commodity based companies based on their reserves rather than their operating performance, and not all investors are comfortable with that approach, I have also built a simple model of the company using conventional valuation methods, set out below:

Black Scholes model (Blair analysis)

That model spits out a value of close to $10 a share, about four times market, still pointing to deep undervaluation.

The real risk to Saturn is a collapse in oil prices, not out of the question given the instability in the world economy. If oil dropped to an average of CDN$60 a barrel for all of 2024, Saturn would survive but the equity value would drop to somewhere in the $0.50 per share range.

I like the relative risks and rewards and bought 20,000 shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.