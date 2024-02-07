Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg Creative Photos via Getty Images

Long-Term Investment Case

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is a small-cap stock that offers exposure to a development-stage lithium project- the Thacker Pass (wholly owned by LAC) located in McDermitt Caldera, Nevada. Passive observers of LAC may wonder what's so great about this?

Well, on a measured and indicated basis, this project is believed to host around 1460Mt of lithium resources, which would make it the largest in the US. Over time, Thacker Pass would be in a position to support the production of 1 million EVs.

Feb 2024 Investor Presentation

Yes, we recognize that sentiment towards EV-based themes has eroded considerably over the last twelve months, but this slump is certainly not irreversible, and if one is open to taking the long view, there's certainly a good case still to be made.

Amidst all the doom and gloom surrounding the EV sector, it's still worth bearing in mind that EV sales are expected to grow at a commendable annual pace of around 32% (Bloomberg)- 38% (Rystad Energy) this year. All in all, by the end of this decade, the quantum of EVs out there will still likely double (to 45.3m) from what will be seen in 2025.

Feb 2024 Investor Presentation

Besides, it isn't just the expanding number of EVs that will necessitate ample lithium resources. The desire for more range and power has also seen the average battery pack sizes grow over time, and by the end of this decade, the expectation is that this could grow by 33% in kWh terms. Thus, even more lithium content will be needed to fuel larger-size battery packs.

In recent months, there's also been a lot of talk about a supply glut taking over the lithium markets, but if you're prepared to be patient and stretch your horizons, note that all the planned lithium projects due to come online to meet the 2050 net zero targets wouldn't be sufficient to meet demand, with an expected shortfall of 48%.

LAC's investment case is boosted by the fact that it could well end up as one of the pivotal cogs in supplying lithium carbonate for North American EV makers who spend an awful lot in terms of transportation costs to procure the metal from regions such as Australia, China, Argentina or Chile which currently dominate the supply side.

Bloomberg

Crucially, unlike a lot of other lithium plays that are still grappling with getting over the line when it comes to permits, LAC has managed to procure all permits for construction work related to Thacker Pass. After burning around $145m of cash in H2-23, LAC will continue to double-down on Phase 1-related construction spending (total cost estimated at $2.26bn), all the way through FY26, with the goal of delivering some output late that year. Don't underestimate the uplift that could come when this comes to fruition; consensus numbers suggest that between year 1 and year 2 of Phase 1 coming online, you could see the topline explode by almost 14x (at an EV of just $465, that translates to a low EV/sales multiple of just 0.84x).

Nonetheless, at full tilt, Phase 1 of the project would be in a position to generate 40 ktpa of lithium carbonate, and at a conservative price of $12000/LCE, you could be looking at $171m of EBITDA per annum through the first 4 years.

Thacker Pass could also potentially benefit from its legacy Caldera roots, where deposits are typically larger and of a higher grade compared to non-caldera deposits.

Now, some investors may be wondering how LAC is going to fund a $2.26bn project when the most recent cash balance on its books was just around ~11% of that figure. Well, you'd be interested to note that LAC has been making good progress under the DoE's (Department of Energy) Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, which if granted, could end up covering 75% of phase 1 capital costs. LAC already received a Letter of Substantial Completion, and it looks like the conditional approval for this could be wrapped up in early 2024.

Beyond that, LAC also has the support of General Motors (its largest shareholder) who has signed up for all of Thacker Pass's potential Phase 1 output, for the first 10 years (with an option for another 5). As part of GM's two-part funding program, it has already contributed around $320m and will contribute another $330m (tranche 2) if LAC can secure capital to fund the development expenditure related to Thacker Pass.

Technical Considerations

As you can see from the image below, the LAC stock hasn't been in a good way since it began trading as a separate entity around the start of Q4; in effect, it has lost nearly two-thirds of its value during this period.

Investing

From late October until the turn of this year, it looked like the stock was building a base around the $6-$8 levels, but that has given way to yet another bout of lower lows and lower highs on the daily chart. As things stand, the bears still have the upper hand, with the stock trading below its 20DMA as well as its 50DMA.

Clearly, the tide is against LAC at the moment, if you have the courage to bet against the ongoing bearish momentum, here's a supportive thesis that could abet your confidence.

The image below highlights how the LAC stock is positioned relative to other options that dabble in the rare earth or strategic metal space. Currently, LAC is one of the most oversold names within this broad universe with the current relative strength (RS) ratio trading around 33% off the mid-point of its trading range.

Stockcharts

Note that the RSI too has dropped to its lowest point. Also consider that since early November, the RS has been drifting lower within a descending channel, and as things stand, that ratio is now rather close to the lower boundary of the channel, implying decent probability for LAC to benefit from some rotational interest in this space.

Closing Thoughts

LAC is certainly worth keeping on your watchlist, but as noted earlier, the business will be in a position to commence production only by late FY26, with earnings expected to come through only in the following year (an expected EPS of $0.85 for FY27). Given the elongated timeline until production, it's fair to say that sentiment towards the stock is currently largely being dictated by broad weakness seen across the lithium and EV markets. So long as conditions here remain unfavorable, coupled with a lack of near-term meaningful stock-specific positive catalysts (although the DOE loan approval could help), LAC may find it difficult to swim against the tide. A HOLD rating feels about right.