BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Company Overview

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is a diversified financial services company currently operating across 5 segments, each recognized as a global leader in its respective field.[All information from SPGI Investor Factbook]

Market Intelligence Through the Market Intelligence segment, S&P provides data and risk analytics for customers including investment banks, asset managers and large corporates. Flagship product is the Capital IQ desktop and mobile platform which offers access to financial and non-financial data for publicly traded and private companies as well as detailed information on national economies such as yield curves and economic statistics for ~325k monthly users. Operating mainly subscription based, the segment has highly stable revenues with 95% of sales recurring. S&P's main competitors in the segment include the Bloomberg terminal, FactSet (FDS) and Refinitiv's Eikon.

Based on monthly users, I estimate Capital IQ to have a market share of roughly 1/4, ahead of FactSet and roughly in-line with Bloomberg but behind Eikon.

Est. Market Shares based on monthly Users (Company Filings)

S&P Global Ratings S&P's rating business is the largest of the Big Three rating agencies alongside listed peer Moody's (MCO) and Fitch, providing credit rating services to large corporations, banks and national governments with around a 50/50 split between transaction- and non-transaction related revenues and a market share of ~49%. Since the GFC of 2008/2009, the segment had seen a gradual shift towards a higher share of corporate credit issuance and monitoring activity as opposed to riskier acquisition and structured finance transactions, helping to stabilize earnings power and visibility.

Europe Credit Ratings Market Shares 2022 (Reuters)

Commodity Insights This segment is a leading provider of benchmarks and data for global commodity and energy markets providing coverage across the entire value chain and all major markets. The division was formed in 2022 through merging S&P's existing Platts business with the acquired IHS Markit's Energy practice. Around 90% of revenues are subscription based and recurring, mostly in price assessment and data insight for energy and other commodities with the remaining 10% coming from transaction-related advisory services. Being highly exposed to the energy transition due to its traditional focus on oil & gas exploration and production, the segment has recently expanded its coverage to also offer pricing and data analytics on alternative fuels and emission benchmarking, aiming to aid corporates and governments in achieving their ESG targets.

Mobility The Mobility division offers its customers which include all major automotive OEMs and ~45k car dealerships data and tools to monitor and predict sales and production rates. Additionally, it also provides valuation and pricing analytics for automotive insurance firms. Building upon SPGI's strength in commodity analytics, the segment has further began offering in-depth insights into battery metals which is crucial for OEMs to sustainably drive the EV transition across their portfolio.

Dow Jones Indices ("SPDJI")SPDJI is the world's leading provider of indices across geographies and asset classes with its most well-known products including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average with a total of $16.8bn in assets benchmarked to SPDJI indices. As the industry leader ahead of key peers MSCI and British FTSE Russel, I see the segment as exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the growing appeal of passive investments which more than doubled its share of total AUM from 22% in 2012 to 46% in 2022 and is expected to further grow at a 12% CAGR through 2027. Despite the S&P 500 remaining its most important index, since the early 2000s SPDJI has significantly increased the share of other products from 35% to 57% through the launch of newly created indices including ESG and sustainability focused benchmarks across all asset classes.

Based on annualized Q3 23 revenues I estimate SPDJI and MSCI to both have around 38% share of the top three market, with FTSE behind them at 24%.

Est. Indexing Market Shares (Company Filings)

Financials Split

As of LTM Q3 23, SPGI derived the majority of its revenues from the Market Intelligence and Ratings segments with smaller contributions from Commodity Insights, Mobility and Indices.

Revenue Split as of LTM Q3 23 (Company Filings)

On a margin side, Indices and Ratings perform above corporate average with Indices divisional margins ~2000bps above the 48% consolidated EBIT margin giving it a higher weighting in split by EBIT with Market Intelligence's share down to 25%.

EBIT Margins by Segment (Company Filings)

EBIT Split as of LTM Q3 23 (Company Filings )

As a service business with most segments invoicing its customers based on long-term subscriptions and licensing royalties, SPGI generates ~84% of total revenues on a recurring basis, providing significant forward earnings visibility. The Ratings business is a notable exception with a roughly equal split (45%/45/59% for FY20/21/22) between transactional and non-transactional revenues, making it the only segment to see significant fluctuations in earnings (FY22 revenue growth -26% YoY).

Recurring Revenue % as of FY22 (Company Filings)

Key Investment Thesis

Strong Positioning across all Verticals to lead Peers in Profitability and Capital Efficiency with recent Weakness in Ratings set to reverse

Since 2015, SPGI has expanded its 3Y-rolling EBIT margins from ~36% in FY15 to ~52% in FY21, before the steep decline in high-margin ratings revenue and initial integration costs related to the IHS Markit merger caused a contraction to ~47% in FY22. Compared to what I consider its main peer group (FDS/MCO/MSCI), SPGI has outperformed by a wide margin with peers gaining roughly 500bps in operating margins over the period.

3Y-rolling EBIT Margins (Company Filings)

On the back of higher margins, S&P has also been a consistent outperformer in Returns on Capital, achieving on average ~30% higher capital efficiency than peers which showed an overall negative trajectory over the period.

3Y-rolling ROIC (S&P Market Intelligence)

As evident by margins and ROIC, FY22 has been a challenging year for SPGI and especially its ratings division given the sharp rise in US and global interest rates amid inflationary pressure, causing a 25.6% decline in segment revenues driven by significantly lower debt issuance levels. Despite continued resilient growth in its other divisions, SPGI total FY22 revenues fell by 4.4% with EPS plunging 18.4% YoY.

Global Credit Issuance (S&P Global)

However, as of Q3 23 major credit indicators have turned positive with May 2023 seeing the first positive YoY growth in issued and S&P rated debt with September 3M-rolling average at 19%, up from 11% in August, indicating a strong and ongoing resurgence in credit markets amid an increasing likelihood of near-term rate cuts.

Credit Issuance YoY Growth (Company Filings)

With credit markets showing signs of a recovery and ~$12tn of US corporate debt alone maturing through 2028, I see significant mid-term tailwinds to fuel catch-up growth in revenues and margins.

Corporate Debt Maturity Profile in $bn (Company Filings)

Successful ongoing Portfolio Evolution with Focus on Key Trends in ESG and Passive Investing

Leading the industry in most well established end markets, in recent years management has increasingly turned its strategic focus towards both enhancing and refreshing existing products and expanding into newly emerging and developing areas, most importantly in the fields of ESG/sustainability and private markets.

One key tool in monitoring this is the Vitality Index, which has been introduced during 2022 as a means to efficiently track revenues generated from both new and enhanced products. Such products include thematic indices, bond valuations and broader aftermarket research. As of Q3 23, the Vitality index measured ~12% of total sales at $369MM in quarterly revenues, already well exceeding management's initial target to achieve 10% of total sales by 2026. Looking at run-rate annualized sales, Vitality grew 22% YoY to ~$1.5bn from ~$1.2bn, indicating continued strong demand for newly added and enhanced products.

Along with Vitality revenues, management focuses on two key other growth areas in Sustainability and solutions for Private Markets which saw YoY sales growth of 34% and 17% respectively and accounted for 3% and 4% of total Q3 23 sales. Management expects both of these areas to further show strong growth on the back of regulatory and environmental tailwinds, aiming to reach respective FY26 revenues of $800MM and $600MM for Sustainability and Private Markets.

SPGI Key Growth Areas (Company Filings)

Comparing S&P's growth rates in ESG to its key competitor MSCI, which is among else known for its issuance of sustainability-linked corporate ratings and often referred to as the clear leader in the space, I find that SPGI's growth since FY21 has not only matched but exceeded MSCI at 44.4% vs 43.1%, equaling to average QoQ growth rates of 6.5% vs 6.2%.

Quarterly Growth Rates for ESG-related Revenues (Company Filings)

I observe a similar trend with respect to indexing. While it is not explicitly designated by S&P management as a growth area, the space is well expected by the company to incur signific tailwinds over the coming years with management expecting revenue to grow at ~10-11% CAGR through FY26. Compared to MSCI, SPGI has also slightly outperformed with a total growth since FY21 of 9.9% (9.4%) at an average QoQ growth of 1.6% (1.5%).

Quarterly Growth Rates for Indexing-related Revenues (Company Filings)

While one may argue that these differences are marginal in nature, I do believe that they serve the purpose to show that SPGI continues to be a growth leader throughout its portfolio, even in those segments in which the market usually attributes leadership to its competitors.

Commitment to 85% FCF Payout Ratio to retire up to 6% of Shares through FY26 with 50+ Years of Dividend Growth

As part of its mid-term 2025/2026 guidance, management announced the allocation of 85% of generated FCF towards shareholders, both in the form of a maintained and growing ordinary dividend and through opportunistic share repurchases. Assuming consensus implied FCF for FY24-FY26 and dividend growth in line with the period from 2012 to 2022 of ~13%, I find that SPGI can realistically retire up to 6.3% of current outstanding shares through YE26, providing a boost to EPS of 3%/6%/9% for FY24/25/26.

Despite the recent rise in financial leverage following the IHS Markit acquisition in 2022, I also see a significant amount of potential dry powder on SPGI's balance sheet. With ~$10.5bn in net debt and an estimated $6.7bn in LTM EBITDA as of Q3, the company currently sits at a net leverage of 1.6x, significantly below what I estimate a potential cap at 2.5x given highly recurring and visible earnings power. Assuming a relevering to 2.5x, this would give around $6bn in additional debt headroom, increasing share buyback capacity by 4% to around 10% of current outstanding.

Attractive Valuation at ~30% to Regression-Implied FY25 P/E and ~44% PEG Discount to the broader Sector

Despite an already premium valuation at 26.5x my estimated FY25 EPS, plotting peers on a FY25 P/E relative to expected FY23-25 EPS growth reveals significant undervaluation relative to the industry.

Financial Services FY23-25 EPS Growth / FY25 P/E Matrix (Company Filings, S&P Market Intelligence)

Estimating a linear regression for the two variables, I find that based on estimated ~16% EPS growth SPGI should trade at a "fair" 37x multiple on FY25 EPS, implying a ~30% undervaluation. I do note that as a conglomerate-type stock, there is a case to be made for SPGI to trade at a discount relative to more pure-play peers such as FactSet/Verisk (market and risk intelligence), MSCI (indexing) and Moody's (ratings), however I believe that current valuation significantly overreflects any potential conglomerate discount without acknowledging the benefits that SPGI's corporate structure brings in terms of earnings stability and visibility.

Employing a PEG approach, which divides the P/E by underlying expected EPS growth, confirms this observation with SPGI currently valued at 1.7x PEG, significantly below sector average of 3x and pure-plays at 2.5x for a respective discount of 45% and 35% which I deem as unwarranted given SPGI's leadership in both established markets in intelligence and ratings as well as in emerging markets such as indexing and ESG analytics.

Financial Services PEG Ratios (Company Information, S&P Market Intelligence)

Valuation

I value SPGI based on a P/E multiple on my FY25 expected EPS. All my forecasts are based on management's mid-term FY25/26 targets as communicated during their December 2022 Investor Day.

For FY23 I estimate divisional revenues largely in line with guidance except for Ratings where I forecast a stronger 20% YoY growth in Q4 to drive full-year growth to 9.5% vs guidance of 6-8% as falling interest rates and optimism about potential near-term rate cuts should drive higher than expected issuance activity. Adjusting for corporate eliminations, I see total revenues at ~$12.5bn, up 5.7% vs 4.5%-5.5% guided due to higher estimates for ratings. For FY24 onwards I model revenues at midpoint of mid-term guidance except for Ratings which I project to have stronger catch-up growth rates of 10%/8% in FY24/25.

On a margin side I model divisional margins at midpoint of guidance for FY23 with outyear expansion towards midpoint of FY25/26 guidance lifting group margins from ~46.6% in FY23 to slightly above 50% by FY26. Further assuming an annual 10% decrease in interest payments and a share count in line with my projections above (~6.3% buyback through YE26), I estimate EPS of $12.58/$14.76/$16.92 for FY23-25 at a CAGR of ~16%.

SPGI Financial Model as of Q3 23 (Company Filings and Author's Projections)

Applying a 32.0x multiple on my FY25 EPS estimate I derive a price target of $541, indicating ~20% upside from current levels. I do note that this remains ~14% below the "fair" peer regression-implied multiple of 37x and implied PEG of 2x still represents a 20% discount to its pure-play peers which I deem a fair reflection of SPGI's corporate structure.

Wrap-Up and Outlook

Despite its 30% runup since October 2023, I continue to see SPGI as mispriced compared to both pure-play competitors to its various divisions and the broader financial services industry, trading at ~34% and ~44% discounts on PEG respectively. I view those discounts as highly unwarranted given SPGI's leadership in both established and emerging end markets, strong mid-term tailwinds for its rating business and a highly shareholder-friendly capital allocation model. Key risks to my thesis include significant changes in the Federal Reserve's and other global CBs' monetary policies which might hinder SPGI's rating business as well as a more general near- and mid-term deterioration in financial market health.