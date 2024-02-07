Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P Global: Powering Global Markets At A Discount To Peers

Feb. 07, 2024 12:28 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) StockFDS, MCO, MSCI
White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
299 Followers

Summary

  • S&P Global is a diversified financial services company offering a variety of industry-leading products including the market intelligence platform Capital IQ, its credit ratings and stock indices such as the S&P 500.
  • Since 2015, margins have expanded by ~1000bps vs. peers at around half of that, enabling SPGI to deliver industry-leading returns on capital.
  • At ~50% of ratings market share, SPGI is poised to benefit from the resurgence in credit with YoY indicators turning positive and ~$12tn of US corporate debt maturing through 2028.
  • SPGI is also actively investing in new and emerging megatrends, achieving 44% and 10% growth from Q1 '22 to Q3 '23 in ESG and Indexing, ahead of key competitor MSCI.
  • Given a ~30% discount to peer-implied FY25 P/E and ~33% PEG discount to pure-play peers such as MSCI and Moody's, I see SPGI as severely mispriced and initiate at Buy with a price target of $541 (+20% upside).

US-STOCKS-MARKETS-CLOSE

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Company Overview

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is a diversified financial services company currently operating across 5 segments, each recognized as a global leader in its respective field.[All information from SPGI Investor Factbook]

Market

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
299 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.