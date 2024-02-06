Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenable Holdings (TENB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 11:46 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.8K Followers

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Karney - Vice President of Investor Relations

Amit Yoran - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Vintz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler & Co.

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Matthew Saltzman - Morgan Stanley

Brian Essex - J.P. Morgan

Dan Ives - Wedbush Securities

Brad Reback - Stifel Financial

Stephen Schwartz - Wells Fargo

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Brian Colley - Stephens, Inc.

Trevor Rambo - BTIG

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Tenable Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Erin Karney, the Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Erin Karney

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Tenable's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Amit Yoran, our Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Vintz, Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on the IR website at tenable.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to our guidance and expectations for the first quarter and full-year 2024, growth and drivers in our business, changes in the threat landscape in the security industry and our competitive position in the market; growth in our customer demand for and adoption of our solutions, including Tenable One, planned innovation and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TENB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TENB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.