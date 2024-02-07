Bet_Noire

Moats and Monopolies

Here at Moats and Monopolies, we do things a little bit differently. We write exclusively about companies that we own in our publicly shared portfolio, which beat the S&P 500 by nearly 10% in 2023.

We are long-only, quality driven and as the name suggests, look for companies with strong competitive advantages that allow them to compound and grow their intrinsic value for years to come. Following the release of its full year 2023 results, we have purchased more shares in Swedish iGaming pick and shovels play Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY).

In this article, we follow on our previous one about the company, and revist the reasons why it is a high quality potential investment idea for those interested in exposure to the lucrative global gambling industry.

The Recap of the Business

Gambling is big business. Sitting here watching a Premier League game in Germany, there have been 11 different sports book makers, bingo and gambling companies advertised, whether in the stadium, during the half time break or even windowing the live game at certain strategically placed pauses in the action. Zooming out, the global easing of regulation of gambling and the low barrier to entry has seen a proliferation of options of gamblers who want to place bets on sports or play betting games on their connected devices.

The latter is where Evolution come in. They create, present and license casino games to operators, who then embed the games on their websites and mobile apps. These games might include human hosted bingo, blackjack, poker, roulette as well as random number generating slots with a variety of themes and tie ins. We love this way to play the iGaming AKA online casino opportunity.

Consumer facing operators in the space face the expense of advertising against a maelstrom of competition doing the same. In order to attract gamblers with so many options available to them, companies are forced to offer costly promotions such as deposit matching and free spins/chips for new players as well as find ways to get their brand out against rivals. The justification is set against the long term of even lifetime value of a newly onboarded customer over years or decades. Which sounds fine but is a complete fabrication. In reality, many customers surf around creating accounts on various platforms to take advantage of introductory deals and promotions. For operators, this combination of high customer acquisition costs and low switching costs as well as having to finance fraud prevention, the acquisition of operating licences and compliance, plays havoc to profitability.

On the other hand, Evolution's B2B approach negates the aforementioned pressures. They simply focus on creating high quality and well hosted games and fun, themed virtual slots and then license them to operators. They do this very well. Once they are up and running, the switching costs for operators as the comparitively high, as gamers do not want disruption or fundamental changes to their virtual gaming experience. All of this leads to unbelievable profitability for Evolution. We believe that they have the highest margins in gambling. Below you can see the company's net income margin of around 60%, directly compared via Seeking Alpha's 'Peers' tab to some of its rivals, including the retail darling DraftKings (DKNG), which is still highly unprofitable.

That is not a typo. That is a net income margin higher than that of even Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).

Seeking Alpha

Gambling is becoming less of a taboo than it once was. Governments and municipalities all around the world are still adapting to the costs associated with keeping everything moving during and post pandemic. This has expedited already softening regulation on gambling, whether sports books or physical and virtual casinos. Increasingly, decision makers are seeing the benefits of legalisation, regulation and taxation of what was formerly forced onto the black markets - it is unlikely that we are unscrambling that particular egg. As a result, regulatory risks related to gambling are not a concern for us in the long term thesis of an iGaming licensor, such as Evolution.

Further, as attitudes continue to change (even Disney owned ESPN is getting in on the gambling action) and accessibility increases via increased smartphone use, more readily available high speed internet and even the momentum in VR headsets, there are increasing opportunities for more customers and potentially further experiential immersion. Whether this is an ethical obstacle for you as an investor is your prerogative. For us, it is feels like a tailwind. Below you can see one of many such forecasts of the online casino / iGaming market. With the exception of the gold / orange bar representing sports betting, the rest are within Evolution AB's current addressable market. The aggregate of the forecasts that we found suggested a 12% CAGR of this opportunity out the next decade.

Custom Market Insights

Of course, such a large opportunity will bring suitors. That is the nature of capitalism. Evolution has 40% of a slightly fragmented regulated market in the offering of iGaming software and hosted games, but that could change. We hate to proliferate the term 'AI' without due cause, but it is unknown whether VR experiences or simulated hosts or bots could disrupt the presented game options that Evolution gives its operators. It is not a huge concern for us, though. Margins that large can be reduced to quell serious competition and we can see people choosing online casinos with actual humans above digitalised counterparts, as the intimacy and connections during these games are part of the fun.

The 2023 Full Year Earnings

Evolution has had a great financial year. Year on year operating revenues were up 23.5% with EPS growth a hair over 30%. Current full year EPS has the stock valued around 22x earnings (PE), which feels cheap considering the speed of its growth, total opportunity and market leading profitability. On the latter point, the company's operating margins increased year on year by 1.2%, which takes it to 63.5%. Again, not a typo.

These expanding margins come from the company's software and games scalability. Below we can see how the number of game rounds that are being played on operators apps and websites using Evolution's software is compounding quickly - up over 200% in the last 3 years and up 30% year on year. Evolution has had to increase its headcount, particularly with game hosts who speak certain languages required for different international markets. But with headcount up only 13% year on year, we can quickly see that the company is growing quickly beyond its costs - hence margin expansion.

Full Year 2023 Company Presentation

In our last article, we discussed how the company was finding it difficult to keep up with the demand for its products - specifically in finding suitable hosts for their games in certain markets. It has been a theme in recent earnings calls and the company appears to be satisfied that its capacity is now being built out at a pace that satisfies operator demand. Further, it also discussed its next growth steps. This year it opened a studio in Bulgaria and continued its expansion in South America with its second studio being opened in Columbia. Neither are of any great interest to us. What we do find interesting is this little nugget from the earnings release. Brazil. We discussed in our last article how the company was advertising/recruiting for Portuguese speakers to join them in preparation for changes in regulation for online casinos in Brazil, and hearing the company announce a multi year investment in capturing the opportunity in one of world's largest economies is an exciting one.

There is still untapped potential in Europe and it remains a region with good potential for Evolution. Asia and LatAm are the fastest growing regions year-on-year at the moment. Brazil’s announcement of an upcoming regulation of online casino came at the end of the period and is a sign of the rapid development of the market in this region. We will continue to invest in the LatAm region in the years to come"

The Chances of Beating the Market

The matrix below allows one to make their own forecasted annual return over the next 10 years. For a frame of reference:

Current TTM non-GAAP PE: 22-23

Red = 8% or less CAGR from the current share price

Orange = between 8% and 12% from current share price

Green = 12% or more from current share price

Our assumptions:

Taking the aforementioned aggregated 12% CAGR of its industry as a benchmark and assuming that the company neither takes nor loses market share, we start with an assumed EPS growth of 12% each year over the next decade. The company has started to quite aggressively buy back its own shares (around 0.8% during the most recent quarter). The company's incredible margins and shareholder friendly capital allocation suggests to us that they will purchase up to 2% of its shares each year. This gives is a range of 12%-14% total EPS growth per year that we are forecasting.

In terms of exit earnings multiple in 2034, a company, even a lesser known Swedish one, that has net margins around 60% will always trade above a market average. We expect a contraction of this multiple to a PE of 20 in the year 2034 as growth will start to slow.

Finally, as management has signalled that half of its EPS will be distributed to shareholders as an annual dividend, this has been included in the matrix below with a further assumption that annual dividend growth will be in line with the companies EPS growth, around 12%.

Our assumptions can be seen marked in bold on the matrix below. Over the next decade, we would expect an annual return of between 15%-17%, which would provide sizeable Alpha over the market. Feel free to check your own assumptions on the matrix below and share them in the comment section.

Author's Work

The Summary

Evolution AB is an incredibly high quality company that we maintain as a Strong Buy for those investing today. We have recently purchased more in the Moats and Monopolies portfolio and feel pretty good about it, even if it detracted from our market beating 2023 returns.

'Sin' stocks such as those connected with gambling typically do not appear in ESG indices and so many ETF investors miss out on the opportunity. However, we believe that those who are comfortable profiting from the gambling industry should seriously consider Evolution.

As always, thank you for taking the time to read the article and we look forward to engaging with considered, constructive and respectful comments below the line.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.