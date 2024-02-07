Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Himax Technologies: Leading Player In Automotive Display, Notable Inventory Improvement, Initiate With 'Buy'

Summary

  • Himax Technologies is the leader in the automotive display market, holding approximately 40% of the global market share.
  • Their automotive display business is expected to experience high growth due to increasing sales of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and the rising trend of software applications in vehicles.
  • Himax's recent financial results showed a decline in revenue and profits, but their automotive business continues to show strong growth momentum.

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment via Getty Images

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is the global leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in automotive and various electronics, including TVs, laptops, monitors, and tablets. Headquartered in Taiwan, their automotive display segment continues to be a strong growth driver

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

