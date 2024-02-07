Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment via Getty Images

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is the global leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in automotive and various electronics, including TVs, laptops, monitors, and tablets. Headquartered in Taiwan, their automotive display segment continues to be a strong growth driver for the company. I initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a fair value of $6.8 per share.

Himax Technologies - A Leader in the Fast-Growing Automotive Display Market

The company is the biggest player in the automotive display market, holding approximately 40% of the global market share according to their presentation. As illustrated in the slide below, they offer comprehensive automotive display solutions. Automotive timing controller (TCON) and OLED sales represent over 45% of total sales in the recent quarter.

Their automotive display business is poised for high growth in the next few years for several reasons. Firstly, according to Global Market Insights, the automotive display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% between 2022 and 2028. A significant driver of this growth is the increasing sales of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles worldwide, which require display systems to integrate with infotainment systems.

Secondly, there is a rising trend of software applications in vehicles, particularly in EVs. These software features necessitate touch screens and displays for functionality, providing growth opportunities for the display market.

Finally, Himax's Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) product is currently in mass production, and they launched their next-generation Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) in 2023. This product has already been utilized in Geely Auto's NEV in Q3 FY23, as disclosed in their earnings call. Himax is leading the LTDI market and is the first company to initiate mass production. They hold a first-mover advantage in the next-generation display product market, which is expected to help them gain additional market share in the automotive sector.

Himax Q4 Results and Outlook

Himax released their Q4 results on February 6th, with a 13.2% decline in revenue and a 44.1% decline in profits, as shown in the table below. These results slightly exceeded their official guidance. My main takeaways include their automotive business growth and their inventory improvement during the quarter. Their inventory levels have dropped to near historic lows after several quarters of destocking initiatives. Inventory stood at $217 million in FY23, compared to $370 million in FY22, marking a notable improvement.

Their automotive business continues to show strong growth momentum, with TDDI sales growing in the high teens sequentially. However, as indicated during the earnings call, the overall automotive business, combining traditional DDIC and TDDI, experienced a slight decline following robust order restocking in the previous quarter.

As of December 31, 2023, they held $206.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with total debts amounting to $46.5 million. This indicates a robust balance sheet with a net cash position. In FY23, they generated $129 million in free cash flow and paid out $83 million in dividends, as shown in the table below.

For Q1 FY24, they are guiding revenue to decline by 9%-16% sequentially, with a gross margin of 28.5%. Management anticipates their automotive business will contribute over 40% of total revenue in FY24. I find their Q1 guidance reasonable, as the sequential decline in revenue reflects the ongoing weakness in their large panel display business due to destocking of TVs and monitors. During the global pandemic, there was an unprecedented surge in demand for electronics and computers. However, the market is now facing significant destocking headwinds.

As illustrated in the slide below, the large panel display business mix has declined from 35.3% in 2019 to only 18.6% in 2023. I do not expect the large panel display business to contribute notable growth for the company in the near future, given that the TV and computer markets are not experiencing rapid growth compared to the automotive display market.

For FY24, I anticipate Himax's business growth driven by several factors. The TDDI segment in their automotive business is likely to maintain its fast-growing trend. However, the recent weakness in China's EV market could pose some growth headwinds for Himax. According to media reports, shipments of NEVs to dealers in January dropped 37% from December to 700,000 units, with the weakness attributed to soft domestic consumption and a declining property market in China.

Regarding the PC market, tom's Hardware predicts an 8% growth in shipments after a two-year decline. Consequently, Himax's large panel display business should experience some growth in FY24, particularly in the second half, as they are still grappling with destocking issues presently.

Assuming their automotive business declines by 20% due to China's temporary weakness, and other businesses grow by 5%, their consolidated revenue would decrease by 5% in FY24.

HIMX Stock Valuation

Based on previous analysis, I estimate that their revenue will decline by 5% in FY24, reflecting ongoing pressure from inventory destocking and a weak China EV market. Since Himax operates in highly volatile end-markets, their business growth tends to be cyclical, driven by end-market inventory cycles. In my model, I am assuming a two-year upcycle followed by a two-year down cycle, mirroring their historical performance. Their margin primarily fluctuates with revenue growth, experiencing significant operating leverage during upcycles and vice versa.

Himax Technologies DCF - Author's Calculation

The model utilizes a 10% discount rate, consistent with the rate used in all of my models. Given these parameters, the fair value is estimated to be $6.8 per share. Currently, the stock price is only trading at around 12 times FY25's free cash flow. I recognize that Himax is a highly cyclical small business, and it may warrant a lower multiple.

Key Risks

Big China Exposure: Given that China represents 77% of group revenue, as a Taiwan-based company, Himax is more susceptible to geopolitical risks between China and Taiwan. In China, there are local players in the display semiconductor market, such as Hisilicon. Although these local competitors may not possess the same advanced technology as Himax, they could potentially replace some low-end products with much cheaper alternatives. This competitive dynamic poses a challenge for Himax in the Chinese market.

Increasing Stock Options: Himax only spent $700,000 on stock options in FY21, but increased spending to $3 million in FY22 and $2.66 million in FY23. I am surprised that the company granted more stock-based options during their business down cycles.

Conclusion

I admire their leading position in the global automotive display market, and their mass production of LTDI enables them to have a first-mover advantage. I initiate with a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $6.8 per share.