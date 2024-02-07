Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orla Mining: Consistently Overdelivering But Not Enough Margin Of Safety

Feb. 07, 2024 2:16 AM ETOrla Mining Ltd. (OLA:CA) Stock, ORLA Stock
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.13K Followers

Summary

  • Orla Mining reported record quarterly production in Q4 and has beaten its annual guidance midpoint for two consecutive years.
  • ORLA met its goal of becoming net cash positive by year-end, has another year of aggressive exploration on deck, and drilling at Camino Rojo continues to exceed my expectations.
  • In this update, we'll dig into Orla's Q4/FY2023 results and recent developments and see where the stock's updated low-risk buy zone lies.

Two trucks.

jasonbennee

2023 was a year to forget for several producers with continued margin compression because of inflationary pressures and missed guidance for several mid-cap and large-cap miners. However, Orla Mining (NYSE:ORLA) has continued to stand out in rare

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.13K Followers
Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies. Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares in-depth and actionable research on precious metals stocks, as well as his current portfolios. Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/No2YS7j - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG, BTO:CA, AEM, AEM:CA, KNT:CA, KNTNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OLA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORLA
--
OLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.