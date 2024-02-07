Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2023 Update

SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kenneth Fisher's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fisher Asset Management's regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/06/2024. Please visit our Tracking Kenneth Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Holdings article for an idea on his investment style and philosophy and our previous update highlighting the fund's moves in Q3 2023.

This quarter, Fisher's 13F portfolio value increased ~15% from ~$176B to ~$203B. The number of holdings decreased from 1168 to 1161. Significantly large positions decreased from 66 to 65. The five largest individual stock positions are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Nvidia. Together, they account for ~18% of the 13F stock portfolio.

Note: Fisher manages ~100,000 client accounts with a total AUM of ~$220B. Each such portfolio is personalized to client requirements and beating the S&P is not the focus for many of them. "13F Portfolio performance" which would be the performance of the sum total of all such monies in 13F securities is unknown.

To know more about Ken Fisher, check out his Research Papers (most notably in Behavioral Finance) and investment books.

Stake Increases:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is currently the top position at 5.20% of the portfolio. It was built in 2012 at prices between $15 and $18. The original stake was increased by ~60% in Q2 2013 at around the same price range. The position has since been increased substantially through incremental buying. Q3 2022 saw a ~10% trimming and that was followed with a ~13% selling during Q1 2023. There were minor increases in the last three quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$189.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a top-three 4.71% of the portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. The two years through Q2 2019 had seen a combined ~30% increase at prices between ~$69 and ~$137. The period through Q3 2022 saw another ~40% increase at prices between ~$135 and ~$343. There was a ~13% trimming during Q1 2023 while in the last two quarters there were minor increases. The stock is now at ~$406.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a top three 3.16% of the portfolio position. The stake is from 2011 at a cost-basis of ~$10. Q2 2016 saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$29 and ~$36. There was another ~16% selling in Q2 2017 at prices between ~$44 and ~$51. The three quarters through Q1 2018 had seen a ~15% increase at prices between ~$47 and ~$80 while the following quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$69 and ~$88. There was a ~22% stake increase over the two quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$136 and ~$185. There was a ~18% reduction during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$82 and ~$113. The last two quarters saw minor increases. The stock currently trades at ~$169.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG was a very small position that was built-up to a substantial 2% stake in 2011 at prices between ~$12 and ~$15. Recent activity follows. Q3 2020 saw a ~8% selling at prices between ~$71 and ~$86 while next quarter there was a ~17% stake increase at prices between ~$73 and ~$92. The seven quarters through Q3 2022 also saw minor increases. The stock is now at ~$145. The position stands at 3.11% of the portfolio. The last two quarters saw minor increases.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): NVDA is a 2.18% of the portfolio position built during Q3 2022 at prices between ~$121 and ~$192. There was a ~17% selling in the next quarter at prices between ~$112 and ~$181. That was followed with a ~15% reduction during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$262 and ~$438. The position was increased by 7% this quarter at prices between ~$403 and ~$504. The stock is now at ~$682.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): AMD is currently a 2.06% of the portfolio stake. The original position is from Q1 2020 purchased at prices between $40 and $57. It saw a ~25% stake increase in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$100 and ~$162. That was followed by a ~22% increase next quarter at prices between ~$103 and ~$150. Q3 2022 saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$63 and ~$104. There was a roughly one-third stake increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$56 and ~$78. The stock currently trades at ~$168. The last four quarters also saw minor increases.

Note: they built this position after dropping Intel (INTC).

Salesforce.com (CRM): The 1.93% CRM position saw a ~180% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $121 and $160 and another ~55% increase next quarter at prices between $130 and $167. Q3 2019 also saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $140 and $160. There was another ~50% stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between $124 and $193. The position has wavered. The last six quarters saw a ~5% trimming. The stock is now at ~$286.

ASML Holding (ASML): ASML became a significant part of the portfolio in Q1 2018 when there was a ~10% stake increase at prices between ~$175 and ~$215. Next major activity was in Q1 2020 when there was a roughly one-third stake increase at prices between ~$214 and ~$318. The stock currently trades at ~$905 and the stake is now at 1.85% of the portfolio. The position has seen a ~45% stake increase since Q1 2020 through incremental buying most quarters. They are continuing to build their position.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): TSM is a very long-term 1.59% of the 13F portfolio position. A large block was purchased in 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $16.50. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows: There was a ~17% stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$82 and ~$107. That was followed by a ~5% increase in the last two quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$119.

Home Depot (HD): HD is a 1.50% of the 13F portfolio position first purchased in 2012 at prices between $42 and $65. Q2 2017 saw a ~38% selling at prices between $146 and $159 and that was followed with another ~28% reduction in Q4 2017 at prices between $150 and $190. There was a reversal in the next quarter: ~14% stake increase at prices between $172 and $207. Q3 2019 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $202 and $234. The period since has also seen minor buying. The stock is now at ~$356.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): ADBE is a 1.34% portfolio stake that saw a ~300% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $205 and $275 and another ~75% increase next quarter at prices between $216 and $272. Q3 2019 also saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $272 and $311. Q1 2020 saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $285 and $383. The seven quarters through Q4 2021 saw minor buying while in the last seven quarters there was a ~40% reduction. This quarter saw a marginal increase. The stock is now at ~$607.

Visa Inc. (V): The Visa position was first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices compared to the current price of ~$277. The size of the stake had more than tripled in the following eight years through incremental purchases almost every quarter. Q3 2021 saw an about turn: ~45% selling over the next three quarters at prices between ~$190 and ~$251. That was followed with a ~40% reduction during Q3 2022 at prices between ~$178 and ~$217. The position is now at 1.14% of the portfolio. The last two quarters saw minor increases.

Netflix (NFLX): The ~1% NFLX stake saw a ~50% stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$299 and ~$388. Q4 2021 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$587 and ~$692. That was followed with a ~17% increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$331 and ~$597. The stock currently trades at ~$556. The two quarters through Q3 2022 saw minor increases while during Q1 2023 there was a ~35% selling at prices between ~$295 and ~$368. The last two quarters saw minor increases.

Meta Platforms (META): The META stake was built in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$150 and ~$222. Q3 2021 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$337 and ~$382. That was followed with a ~25% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$307 and ~$348. Q1 2022 also saw a ~17% increase at prices between ~$187 and ~$339. There was a ~23% selling during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$89 and ~$140. That was followed with a ~42% reduction the next quarter at prices between ~$123 and ~$206. Q2 2023 saw a ~8% trimming while the last quarter there was a ~3% increase. The position was increased by 8% this quarter at prices between ~$288 and ~$358. The stock is now at ~$455 and the stake is at 0.95% of the portfolio.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 0.63% of the portfolio stake built during Q3 2022 at prices between ~$61 and ~$77 and the stock currently trades near the low end of that range at ~$62. The last five quarters have seen minor increases.

Abbott Labs (ABT), Bank of America (BAC), BHP Group (BHP), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Broadcom (AVGO), BlackRock (BLK), Costco Wholesale (COST), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Citigroup (C), Danaher Corp (DHR), Eli Lilly (LLY), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Goldman Sachs (GS), Intuit (INTU), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lam Research (LRCX), Morgan Stanley (MS), Mastercard (MA), Merck (MRK), Nike (NKE), Procter & Gamble (PG), Rio Tinto (RIO), Stryker (SYK), Shell (SHEL), Starbucks (SBUX), Toyota Motor (TM), TotalEnergies (TTE), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Union Pacific (UNP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Walmart Stores (WMT): These small (less than ~1.3% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

American Express (AXP): AXP has been in the portfolio since 2012. The original position was around 9M shares purchased at an average cost in the 50s and the current stake is 9.8M shares. The two years through Q2 2020 saw a combined ~40% stake increase at prices between $74 and $138. The last four quarters saw a ~37% reduction at prices between ~$141 and ~$187. The stock is now at ~$206 and the stake is at 0.90% of the portfolio.

Boeing Company (BA), Capital One Financial (COF), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY), L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Novo-Nordisk (NVO), Oracle Corporation (ORCL), PepsiCo (PEP), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased during the quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Fisher's 13F stock holdings (only positions that are over 0.5% of the 13F portfolio each are individually listed) in Q4 2023:

Ken Fisher - Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.