airdone

Dear subscribers,

It's time for me to review NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) for 2023, and going into 2024. This is an investment that for me becomes interesting when my positions in large-scale triple-net players like Agree (ADC) and Realty (O) are at their maximum allowed allocations. NETSTREIT has, despite its comparatively small size, one of the better, conservative portfolios out there.

It's not one of the best yielders, it doesn't have an IG credit rating, but it has plenty of other factors that I believe make it a potential solid investment.

NETSTREIT is also one of the "STRONG BUY" recommendations we have at iREIT on Alpha as of this time, with the market up as much as it is. We currently have 14 REITS/companies at that recommendation/rating - which compared to where things were a few months ago, aren't many at all.

In this article, I'll review 3Q23 and see where we go into 2024 for this company, and why NETSTREIT could be one of the outperformers in your portfolio for 2024.

NETSTREIT - What could cause 2024E outperformance

This is far from the first time I'm reviewing NETSTREIT, one of the very, very few REITs with a 100% occupancy ratio. This also isn't any sort of a fluke - it's maintained this for 3 years at this point. And it's not just 100% occupancy - it's 100% rent collection as well. This platinum portfolio of 100/100 comes with 85 tenants from 26 retail industries, 83% of which are investment-graded or investment-grade profiled with 87% necessity, discount, and service-oriented tenants.

For 3Q23, this record remains unbroken. NETSTREIT has 83% investment-graded tenants/investment-grade profiled tenants, and over 85% of the company's portfolio is in the necessity, discount, and service-oriented industries, giving it a high resilience to economic ups and downs as well as the growing e-commerce sector.

This conservative approach translates also into its balance sheet. Its debt maturity isn't as solid as ADC, which doesn't have maturities until 2028, but it has no maturities until 2027, which is of course solid in its own right. The company also has over half a billion of pro-forma liquidity available. This might not sound much compared to what I usually review, but remember that NTST has a market cap of less than $1.3B, which shows you just how conservative and well-capitalized the company is.

Here are the 3Q23 portfolio numbers and the geographic diversification to that portfolio.

Netstreit IR (Netstreit IR)

I like seeing Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) on this list, one of my larger grocery investments. I don't particularly like seeing Walgreens (WBA), which perhaps is the single risk that I would give this company aside from its size that should be considered. Because aside from that, most of the company's ABR is from necessity subsectors, discount, and even the "other" sectors are what I would consider some pretty good clients that won't just "go away".

NETSTREIT IR (NETSTREIT IR)

The company's focus is on investing in defensive tenancy in necessity-based sectors and e-commerce-resistant industries, and picking the best tenants and locations from these, then locking in long and qualitative leases. The company has been able to do exactly that, managing a WALT of over 9 years at a high diversification. It has unit-level profitability numbers on most assets. The reason why the company moves into IG profiles rather than IG-rated tenants is the negotiating leverage this brings to the table. The less rated a client is, the more the company has the possibility to get good returns. So Wendy's, KFC, and Jacks, all of which are great companies but which are either unrated or have sub-IG profiles give the company the most negotiating leverage. This category of businesses makes up around 30% of the company's current ABR.

I won't say that NETSTREIT is the best company in terms of cash yield - that honor goes to Essential Properties (EPRT) - another company I wrote about, which also has the highest WALT, but NTST has better cash yield than ADC and NNN and all other peers that are relevant here, which is something worth highlighting.

NTST IR (NTST IR)

NETSTREIT is also a company that's been through quite the reorganization and optimization. It's divested over 80 properties at over $200M valuation since its inception, which has more and more improved its portfolio quality, tenant quality, and WALT. And when it comes to leverage, only EPRT is better leveraged than NTST.

NTST IR (NTST IR)

Size matters to me. That's why I'm far more heavily invested in ADC and O. But quality matters as well. That's why, when my positions in the aforementioned two other businesses are "full", I'm investing in NETSTREIT, and why I have a position in the business that has been growing for the past year.

We can look at some interesting case studies as to how this company works.

NTST IR (NTST IR)

That's a loan case - and here is more of a lease case.

NTST IR (NTST IR)

Because this company does not face issues with collections or vacancy, at least not historically, this actually makes for one of the better visibilities in the entire sector and one that's completely disconnected from the typical volatility implied by the small REIT size here. That's how the company has managed a 100% hitting forecasts on a 2-year basis (Source: FactSet), and why I consider the estimate of growing FFO/share by 2-3% annually for the next 3-4 years to be very likely.

As things stand, and due to the interest rate and overall environment in the specific REIT sector here, this is a front-loaded growth estimate. 2023E growth is expected to come in close to 10%, 2024E at 4%, and then down to 1-2% in 2025E and 2026E.

This might imply a lack of interest in the company due to a lack of growth - but as we know, low growth is only a problem if the valuation is high - and NTST's valuation has been declining for around a year at this point.

We don't have 4Q23 yet, which isn't released until next week on Thursday - but about a month back, the company provided us with a business update that we can use to better estimate where the company might end up in this year, and in 2024E. Based on the reaffirmed guidance of AFFO (adjusted funds from operations), the company's upside is, at this point, confirmed as I see it. We also have the first official guidance for 2024, which at the lower point, promises to be at least 1 cent above the high-end guidance for 2023. The respective high-end guidance for 2024 comes in 5 cents above 2023. This comes to be about a 4% AFFO increase, which for a REIT like this is quite excellent.

Also, NETSTREIT actually has a very good history of hitting its targets - 100% both on a 10-20% margin of error, so these targets are very likely to actually materialize going forward. Aside from AFFO improvements, which should cushion the valuation we're seeing here, the company also remained an active investor during what I characterize as one of the more difficult years for REITs in a very long time.

In short, the current business update goes some way towards confirming what we expect for the full year and 2024E, but we'll wait for the actual official results before we make any more higher-conviction forecasts for this REIT.

So, there's an upside to be had here - let's look at how much.

Valuation for NETSTREIT - Even conservatively, double digits is entirely possible here

The only scenario you could see where NETSTREIT would perform worse or see a below-market rate of return as an investment here is if you believe the company is worth less than 13x P/FFO because it doesn't grow more than 3% on average.

While this is an argument I suppose you could make, I wouldn't be the one to make it. And even at that forecast, you're still expecting 2.28% per year, so you wouldn't be losing money unless you count or include inflation.

F.A.S.T graphs NTST (F.A.S.T graphs NTST)

At 15.5x, you're seeing almost 8% per year, which is market par, and at anything above that, you're going to double digits. Now, I wouldn't give this one 23-26x P/FFO - it's not as "good" as ADC or O, despite a 100% rent collection and 100% occupancy, but I don't believe it to be outside the realm of possibility that we'll see 17-20x P/FFO here.

20x puts us at around 17% per year, which is not only market-beating but above my minimum rate of return on a conservative basis of 15%. But even at 17-18x, you're above 10% per year, and at 18, the conservative midpoint which implies a $22/share price, you're at almost 13% per year and a total upside to 2026E of 44%.

Good enough?

That's up to you to decide, of course, but it's certainly good enough for me.

NETSTREIT yields 4.6% meaning it's above most savings accounts, and that yield is well covered by the flawless vacancy and rent collection.

I consider the company's "record of perfection" to be a good argument for why it should at least be considered a solid investment here. It may not be the very best out there, and it may not be the largest or highest-yielding. I believe that NTST has the capacity to from this valuation outperform the broader market - quite easily, as a matter of fact.

In my last target, I went for a range of $20-$22/share, which means that this company, as of this time, is undervalued, trading at below $18/share, with a not-insignificant upside.

S&P Global analysts cover this company, 12 of them, with a range starting at $14 (I'd love to see those assumptions) and going all the way up to $22/share. The average is $18/share, which implies around 0.96x to NAV. I would say the company is at least worth 1.1x NAV due to its quality of tenancy and vacancy as well as rent collection, and possibly more than that, which is why I say $20/share is the least, and $22/share is entirely possible.

As I said, this isn't my top-tier "BUY" anything, but with the market at higher valuations at this time, and with my positions in ADC and O filled to the gills both in my private and my corporate portfolio, I must look at other investments to maintain my allocation and diversification targets.

NETSTREIT is one of them. I have mostly opted out of large positions in the mall space - most of those operators are at too expensive prices at this time, given the risks I see for the next few years - but triple net is a sector I still intend to go "heavy-handed" into, with hundreds of thousands worth of capital invested into various businesses here.

NETSTREIT is one of those businesses, and for 2024E I maintain my "BUY" and my target range, and raise my midpoint price target to $21/share. Our PT at iREIT on Alpha is $24.23, with a trim target of around $26.6/share. I would trim the company above $26/share, which would imply a 22-23x P/FFO, which I do not believe NTST to be worth.

But as cheap as it is now, I am "in".

Here is my thesis for NTST.

Thesis

NETSTREIT might not be the largest or the best-rated retail REIT out there, but it's one that manages a 15%+ annualized upside to a P/AFFO of less than 16x - and this is something to celebrate. It also, with its low age, has never missed an AFFO estimate, and it currently yields in line with risk-free rates.

Together, these factors make the company what I view as an investable prospect. With a 4.6% dividend yield, I believe this company makes a worthy "BUY" if you're invested and maxed out in some of the safer alternatives in the sector.

I view it as a "BUY" with a PT of at least $21/share for the long term and for 2024E.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I believe that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria here, and warrants a solid "BUY".