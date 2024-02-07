igorr1

Synopsis

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is a leading supplier of branded spirits, high-quality distilled spirits, and food ingredients. It is one of the largest distillers in the US, and its branded spirits segment covers an extensive range of brands, including iconic names from its 2021 acquisition of Luxco.

MGPI’s past financial results have demonstrated strong revenue growth. In addition, margins have been expanded over the years. Its revenue segment can be divided into distilling solutions, branded spirits, and ingredient solutions, with distilling solutions forming the largest share. In 3Q23, it continues to show strong revenue growth driven by growth in all three segments.

Looking ahead, management’s plan to move away from white goods is set to improve MGPI’s financials. In addition, the extension of the EU tax tariff will provide MGPI with the relief needed until March 2025. Given MGPI’s strong revenue growth, the EU extension on the tax tariff until March 2025, and ~10% upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for the stock.

Historical Analysis

Over the last four years, 2021 and 2022 have shown the largest increase in revenue growth. High growth can be attributed to multiple brands acquired as part of the Luxco merger. 2021 was exceptional, as the boom is largely due to the $475 million Luxco acquisition that introduces a portfolio of brands. This acquisition has definitely increased MGPI’s scale and market position. Sales growth remained strong in 2022, as revenue growth is still reported at double digits.

Moving down the P&L, its margins have been expanding annually. In 2019, the reported gross profit margin was 21.1%, and it expanded to 32.28% in 2022. The expansion in 2022 was driven by an increase in the gross profit in its branded spirit, distilling solutions, and ingredient solutions segments.

Its operating income margin and net income margin also echoed the same sentiment. In terms of operating income margin, it expanded from 13.02% to 19.04%, while its net income margin expanded from 10.69% to 13.99%.

Segment Overview

From its extensive product line’s sales for the year 2022, 55% of the total sales are in distilling solutions, with sales of $428 million out of a total of $728 million for the year ended in 2022. It is the leading supplier of distilled spirits used for the production of bourbons, rye whiskey, single malt whiskey, gins, and vodkas. They process corn and other types of grains into food-grade alcohol, fuel-grade alcohol, and other co-products. It continues to establish its mark as a legacy producer of food-grade alcohol.

Branded Spirits comes in second, with 30% of its sales at a total of $238 million. This portfolio is both lucrative and expanding, establishing a platform for both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities. Its gross profit margin stands at 40.1%, higher than its distilling solution, which stands at 29.5%. Finally, its last segment under Ingredient Solutions makes up the remaining 15% of total sales. It is also a supplier for specialty wheat protein and starches in the US. It is an expanding category with potential long-term upside, aligning with trends for clean label, protein and fiber-enhanced, plant-based protein, and gluten-free food.

Strong Performance in each Segment

This quarter has reflected growth in sales from all three segments. Its distilling solution, driven by strong demand and increased pricing, reported increased sales from $108 million to $112 million, a 3% increase, primarily driven by its brown goods sales. Distilling solutions include products such as brown goods, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel-grade alcohol, and distiller feeds. Brown Goods, a designation for its premium bourbon, rye, and other whiskey, has shown a significant 28% increase. It is primarily driven by its increased pricing as a result of the ongoing demand for both new distillate and aged whiskey.

However, its white goods, a designation for its grain-neutral spirits such as vodka and gins, have fallen by 30%, although the total change in sales under premium beverage alcohol [which consists of brown goods and white goods] has increased by 13% overall. This has been ongoing over the past few years, showing lower gross margin profiles in comparison to its other segments.

Management has planned to shift its focus away from white goods and industrial alcohol to improve its profitability by easing the impact of rising input costs and excess supply in the market. To address the profitability headwinds related to white goods and industrial alcohol, they have planned to close their grain-neutral spirit and industrial alcohol distillery in Atchison.

Branded spirits have seen an increase in sales of 6%, primarily driven by their Premium Plus brands, which are growing by 33%. Branded spirits are segmented into different price tiers, from Others, Value, Mid, Premium, Super Premium, to Ultra-Premium. MGPI has acquired Penelope Bourbon in June 2023, which is highlighted as a strategic move to bolster the company’s position in the American Whiskey category and expand its portfolio of Premium Plus tier brands. Management has also expressed confidence that inventory destocking is coming to an end and that they will prioritize driving up the distribution of their portfolio of brands.

Ingredient solutions have seen increased sales by 11%, achieving a record of $33 million. This is driven by the rising consumer preference for high-protein and low net carb diets. Ingredient solutions can be broken down into specialty wheat starches, specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity wheat proteins. All products have shown positive growth in sales year-over-year.

Diluted EPS has fallen from $1.06 to $0.58. The reason for the drop is in relation to the planned closure of the Atchison distillery. This has resulted in an impairment asset and an extraordinary expense of $18.3 million. In addition, the decrease in EPS was also affected by the increase in contingent consideration of 4.2 million in relation to the acquisition of Penelope. However, on an adjusted basis, its diluted EPS has increased from $1.06 to $1.34.

Demand of American Whiskey’s outside of U.S.

The American whiskey industry is valued at $5.1 billion, with $1.3 billion of it being exported. The EU is the largest export market for American whiskey. The EU has planned to set 50% tariffs on exports to the EU in 2024. This move is partially a retaliation in relation to the EU’s dispute over steel and aluminium. However, MGPI can let out a sigh of relief as the EU has announced to extend this suspension until March 2025. Initially, the whiskey tariff was set at 25%. The saga started in 2018, which the EU imposed tariffs on certain U.S. products. This has led to a significant 20% plunge in whiskey exports from 2018 to 2021. This tariff was then suspended in October 2022 under a mutual agreement, putting it on hold until January 2024, which would be a 50% tariff by then. Now, American whiskey makers have room to breathe as the suspension is extended to 2025. However, uncertainty still lingers, which will hamper American whiskey export growth until the threat of these tariffs is fully dropped. This provides MGPI a reprieve from possible economic challenges, at least until March 2025.

Comparable Valuation Model

In terms of market size, MGPI is significantly smaller than its competitors. Its market capitalization is $1.85 billion, while its competitors’ median is $36.5 billion. Despite its smaller size, it outperformed its competitors’ in terms of growth outlook. Its forward revenue growth rate of 7.95% is higher than its competitors’ median of 5.50%.

However, when it comes to profitability, MGPI underperformed its competitors. Firstly, its gross profit margin TTM of 34.8% is lower than its competitors’ median of 57.24%. Secondly, its net income margin TTM of 12.19% is also lower than its competitor’s median of 17.31%.

Currently, MGPI’s forward P/E is trading at 15.09x, which is lower than its competitors’ median. Given its smaller size, slight outperformance in forward revenue growth rate, and underperformance in profitability margins, I argue that it is fair for MGPI to be trading below its competitors’ median P/E.

For 2024, the market EPS estimate for MGPI is $6.15. By applying 15.09x to the EPS estimate, my 2024 implied share price is $92.80. Compared to its last traded share price, this represents an upside potential of ~10%.

Risk

The main risk associated with MGPI is in relation to the EU tax tariff. As discussed, the tax tariff is being extended, not dropped. Currently, it is being extended to 31 March 2025. Therefore, as the deadline approaches and if no advancements are made on the tax tariff, it is going to create a significant headwind for MGPI. As a result of the tariff, it will increase the price of MGPI’s products, which will negatively impact end consumers’ demand.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGPI’s historical financials have shown strong revenue growth, especially in 2021 and 2022. In addition, its margins have been growing over the years. In 3Q23, its revenue continued to grow as it reported growth of 5%, which was driven by growth in all three revenue segments.

Looking ahead, management is planning to move away from white goods, as this segment has been declining for a few years. In addition, the margin contraction in white goods is hurting their financial performance. Therefore, it is expected that this shift will help to improve MGPI’s financial results in the future. In addition, the EU has announced that it will extend the 50% tax tariff suspension until March 2025. Therefore, in the short term, this announcement will provide relief for MGPI. With these factors combined with 10% upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for MGPI.