Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OMV AG: A 12.5% Dividend With Almost No Net Debt And A Major Catalyst

Georgi Dantchev profile picture
Georgi Dantchev
2 Followers

Summary

  • OMV AG will pay around 12.5% dividend with almost no net debt.
  • The Borealis and Borouge merger will create a EUR 30 billion global leader in the polyolefin business and be a catalyst for the share price of OMV AG.
  • The 47% share (approx. EUR 14.1 billion) in the joint chemicals company alone will be worth more than OMV AG (EUR 13.21 billion) itself.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Georgi Dantchev as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Hoch Zwei (Hochzwei) Office Tower Of Omv Company In Vienna

radub85/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was written by

Georgi Dantchev profile picture
Georgi Dantchev
2 Followers
I am currently CEO and shareholder of Texim Holding AD in Bulgaria, a family owned company which consolidates the holdings of the Naydenov family in Bulgaria. My brother and I are continuing the legacy of my grandfather, Georgi Naydenov, founder of the economic experiment Texim in the 60s in Bulgaria, as well as founder of the oldest private bank in Bulgaria, Texim Bank AD, which exists to this day. Texim Holding AD invests in the fields of finance, real estate, as well as solar projects in Bulgaria. Prior to working in Bulgaria I graduated from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. The reason I would like to write for Seeking Alpha, is quite simply that I am a big fan of what it contributes to the world of investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OMVJF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OMVJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMVJF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMVKY
--
OMVJF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.