Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Reasons Portfolios Can Benefit From Alternatives

Feb. 07, 2024 2:35 AM ET
Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
595 Followers

Summary

  • Stocks and bonds have been the leaders of investment assets. While they still have their roles in portfolios, alternative investments, or alts, are making a name for themselves in this era of investing.
  • Alternative investments represent an ‘alternative’ way for investors to diversify their investment portfolios away from their long-standing reliance solely on traditional asset classes.
  • Overall, alternatives have their place in the modern investment landscape, as qualified investors look to include them in their portfolios.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Stocks and bonds have been the leaders of investment assets. While they still have their roles in portfolios, alternative investments, or alts, are making a name for themselves in this era of investing.

Alternative investments represent an ‘alternative’ way for

This article was written by

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
595 Followers
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.