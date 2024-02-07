Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

We believe that Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) is a very high-quality company that might look expensive at first sight but is probably still cheap. The franchise-based business model with virtually zero owned assets assures the highest possible margins and low-attrition topline growth. We are optimistic that growth is sustainable at the current pace and will support the current valuation. The overall upside potential should be around 26%.

Understand the business: used goods franchises

The business Winmark is in is pretty simple: they manage several chains selling used goods under a franchise model. The company takes care of marketing and other general and administrative expenses, in exchange for a royalty rate on net sales of each store. The franchisees are required to make the initial investment needed to open and service the sales point, and they will manage it according to the standards set by Winmark.

These are all the brands that the company operates, and the necessary investment to open an average store for each of them:

They are mainly diversified by the niche of products on which they focus: music, sports, clothes, etc. As inflation hits, we expect the used goods market to grow larger and larger, as consumers hunt for value in second-hand products. Research shows that this not-so-niche market is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR above 13%, which is astonishing. Even a fraction of that growth would sustain fast-paced revenue growth at Winmark that would match historical levels.

What many investors has been concerned with, is the steady increase of valuation multiples attached to this stock.

In particular, if we look at the EV/Sales multiple we can see a significant expansion after mid-2022, from around 10 to today’s 15. But we believe this is physiological and will mean-revert naturally as growth progresses. It is also important to notice the recent pullback from 18.5 to 15, which signals that the market is already adjusting its expectations and may even leave room for positive surprises.

What is the right multiple: the endless dilemma of growth stocks

This is by far the most important question investors ask themselves every day. We look at the “Magnificent 7” - the mega-cap tech stocks now dominating the Nasdaq - and think that a $3 billion company trading at a P/E above 25 is “expensive”. Well, that is of course a false perception as that number is baking in a substantial amount of growth. For Winmark we make two substantial considerations: (1) the company is able to convert around 65% of its revenues in EBITDA, which is an outstanding result few can achieve; and (2) it is well-positioned to capture growth in an expanding sector.

So the first point tells us that we are able to capture around 65 cents of profits for a 1 dollar increase in revenues. Even after assuming a modest attrition as the company expands, Winmark is one of the highest-margin companies out there.

A fast comparison between some of the best, fastest-growing franchise businesses shows WINA as the absolute leader. The closest, Planet Fitness, has an EBITDA margin of 23% lower at 42%. Then we have growth. This peculiar market is fast-growing and we believe that there are few competitors that could take away market share. For example, Kid-to-Kid and Children’s Orchard, have 110 and 91 locations, far distant from the 406 stores of Winmark’s Once Upon a Child. And these companies have been operating for some 30 years, which means that their growth has also been consistently low compared to WINA.

So, again, what’s the right multiple for this stock? Well, we think we should change to an EV/EBITDA multiple to bake in our considerations on profitability and growth. If we do so, we notice there is quite some room for expansion ahead.

Less profitable SHAK and WING trade at 40 and 70 times EBITDA, respectively. We think that a slight discount to the lowest peer, to around 30 times, is what combines a conservative approach and reasonable expectations. This would translate into a fair price per share of around $460, with an upside potential of 26% from the current valuation.

Risks: the bear case comes from growth

As with all the theses focused on growth, the fair price is mainly sensible to changes in the growth rate. This is the case too. Winmark needs to keep its position as market leader, which is the only way it can continue to drive same-store sales and stores to count higher, consistently. Failure to do so would translate into an aggressive multiple and valuation re-rate that will severely impact the share price.

This is a risk that investors face and is driven by both (1) a failure of Winmark to capitalize on the organic growth that the second-hand market is set to experience and (2) lower-than-expected expansion of the reference market.

We feel however that these concerns are mitigated by the findings we presented above. Most of all, lack of significant competition and strong tailwinds for used goods sales.

Conclusion

Winmark is a very interesting business that looks relatively expensive at first sight. The generous revenue multiples have been consistently expanding. However, a deeper look into the dynamics of the company, showing a record profitability rate, and relative cheapness compared to other franchises reveals that there may still be some room for stock appreciation. We believe a fair price is around $460, for an upside of 26%.