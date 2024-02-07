Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Capitalizing On Change (Technical Analysis, Rating Upgrade)

Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba Group has faced significant challenges in the Chinese equities market, but opportunities for investors still exist.
  • The Chinese economy is struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and restrictive policies, leading to a substantial loss in the equity market.
  • Geopolitical tensions and the collapse of China Evergrande Group further add to the challenges faced by Chinese equities.
  • BABA stock presents intriguing opportunities for both short-term and long-term investors, underscored by favourable technical conditions and a limited risk profile.

Stock Market And Finance Concept - Yellow Up Arrow Symbol Glowing Amid Black Arrow Symbols On Black Background

MicroStockHub

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has endured its most challenging 39 months to date. Chinese equities remain in a state of depression despite numerous efforts by Chinese authorities to restore confidence in the market. However, even amid extreme negativity, opportunities abound. In this

Independent trader, investment writer & financial analyst, with two decades of experience in the capital markets. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance, Strategy, and Marketing. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned company or underlying, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice, and I am under no circumstance obliged to update or correct any information presented in my analyses. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. This article contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making an independent investment decision based on their particular investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

