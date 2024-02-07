MicroStockHub

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has endured its most challenging 39 months to date. Chinese equities remain in a state of depression despite numerous efforts by Chinese authorities to restore confidence in the market. However, even amid extreme negativity, opportunities abound. In this article, I delve into the factors contributing to this situation and identify potential opportunities for long-term and short-term investors.

A Macro Perspective

Over the past five years, the S&P 500 (SP500) has exhibited superior performance on a global scale compared to most major international benchmarks. The NIKKEI 225 Index (NKY:IND) follows as a strong performer, while European stocks have shown more moderate results. Specifically, the DAX Germany Index (DAX:IND) and the Swiss SMI Index (SMI:IND) have reported similar performance within the observed time frame despite SMI's defensive nature. Conversely, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) stands out as the weakest performer, experiencing a significant loss of nearly 43% and remaining notably below pandemic lows.

The Chinese economy is grappling with recovery from the impact of stringent pandemic measures and restrictive policies driven by political objectives. This struggle has translated into a substantial $6 trillion loss in the equity market over the past three years. Consequently, international investors need to exhibit more confidence in the leadership's ability to foster a conducive investment environment with favorable conditions for growth.

Author, using SeekingAlpha.com

As geopolitical tensions persist between the US and the People's Republic of China (PRC), additional pressure mounts on the potential for economic recovery. Recently, 13 more PRC companies have been included in the Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) Unverified List, bringing the total to nearly 100 PRC entries. These companies are now ineligible to receive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) through a license exception. Notably, the US continues its vigilant oversight of the export of critical technologies such as AI chips produced by companies like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), implementing measures to prevent countries like China, Iran, and Russia from acquiring advanced chips.

The most recent shock to investors in the Chinese stock market stems from the collapse of China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNQ), a major Chinese property conglomerate. A Hong Kong court has ordered its liquidation, revealing the company's $300 billion debt exposure. The repercussions of this liquidation, both domestically and internationally, remain uncertain and may present significant challenges for China's economy and stock market.

Global X China Outlook 2024, Trading Economics

Chinese equities have notably lagged behind other selected MSCI indexes over the past two years. Concerns about job security have contributed to stagnant consumer spending, with consumer confidence dropping below 90 points. The once-thriving real estate market has been severely impacted and is struggling to recover, while other sectors face challenges stemming from reduced industrial production despite government efforts to bolster the economy and stabilize the depressed equity market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has intensified short-selling regulations in response to these challenges. This includes a ban on brokerage firms borrowing shares for lending purposes and cracking down on malicious short sellers and illegal arbitrage, mainly targeting large investors prohibited from selling shares on the same day of purchase. Central Huijin, a Chinese sovereign fund, has committed to expanding its shareholding in ETFs and is resolute in its efforts to support the market. This commitment fueled a stock rally on February 6, 2024.

The PRC is the world's largest online retail market, commanding 27.6% of total retail sales in consumer goods as of 2023, doubling the share of e-commerce sales reported in 2016. Forecasts predict that the e-commerce market will generate a total revenue of $1.46 trillion in 2024, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.97% through 2028, reaching a value of $2.14 trillion. User penetration is anticipated to rise from 72.3% to 84.6% by the end of the forecast period, with an average revenue per user of $1,688. The electronics, fashion, and food segments are expected to dominate sales.

Social commerce is experiencing a surge in popularity and is a crucial driver behind the expansion of e-commerce. Platforms such as Douyin, the mainland Chinese counterpart of ByteDance's TikTok, Tencent Holdings Limited's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat, and Little Red Book, often referred to as China's version of Meta Platforms' (META) Instagram, are generating substantial revenue and contributing significantly to the growth of the e-commerce market.

Examining specific industry groups, the Global X China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) is currently revisiting pandemic lows, which it previously reached in October 2022. Analyzing the weekly chart reveals an extended position when measured against its exponential moving averages (EMAs), particularly as it has been rejected for the third time during a breakout attempt of its long-term EMA200. Relative to the broader iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), the industry reference is still grappling with building up relative strength. However, it has exhibited resilience amidst an overall negative market sentiment.

Author, using TradingView

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) exhibits a comparable chart pattern but demonstrates more resilience when contrasted with the broader iShares MSCI China ETF. Despite remaining in a downturn, the index consolidates at historically low levels, underscoring the industry's undervaluation.

Author, using TradingView

BABA has shown weaker performance than most competitors over the past five years. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), the owner of the e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, emerges as the standout performer among its peers, boasting the only positive performance over the observation period. Only South Korean peer Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) has fared worse than BABA. Competitors like Tencent, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), and JD.com, Inc. (JD) have exhibited more volatile performance over the years, with JD.com notably displaying significant weakness since the beginning of 2023, following an extended period of relative strength.

Author, using SeekingAlpha.com

Where are we now?

On BABA's weekly chart, the stock underwent a bottoming process in October 2022, followed by a rally that briefly surpassed its EMA55. However, it subsequently experienced a sell-off. Currently, it presents a technical opportunity for a second entry at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level. Relative strength is strengthening compared to the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests a potential positive momentum shortly.

Author, using TradingView

The short interest in the market has notably decreased, now standing at 2.05% compared to the 3.14% recorded in November 2022. Additionally, the short ratio, indicating the number of days it would take for short sellers to cover their positions, is under two days. This suggests that short sellers are no longer heavily betting on further weakness in the market, perhaps recognizing the potential risks to their strategy given the upside potential.

Many long positions likely became trapped during the downturn, leading investors to sell at break-even levels or when losses were partially recovered. The fear of remaining trapped in the market for an extended period may have overshadowed hopes for consistent gains. This trend aligns with the steep sell-off observed immediately after the bounce back from the market bottom in 2022.

What is coming next?

BABA is within a consolidation area, delineated by a lower boundary around $58 and a pivotal point at $77.64. The recent session saw BABA testing the upper limit of this range, potentially signaling a breakout. This range constitutes a neutral zone, suggesting that investors should closely monitor directional momentum to inform their entry or exit decisions within this area.

Author, using TradingView

The stock has left two significant runaway gaps between $80.89-85.88 and $91.83-94.11, coinciding with daily Fair Value Gaps (FVG), which I anticipate will be tested and filled. Moreover, BABA has completed an Elliott five-wave downward impulse sequence, with targets around $84.70 and $96; the latter also corresponds to a daily FVG and an important resistance area.

Short-term investors who perceive the technical setup as an opportunity may consider buying BABA long and holding it until the mentioned price levels are reached, paying close attention to how the stock reacts once the gaps are closed and the projection targets are achieved. There's also a possibility of a re-test of a potential breakout, potentially leading to the closure of the breakaway gap between $75.73 and $75.15 formed at the opening of the last session.

Long-term investors who view the current situation as a chance to enter BABA at historically low levels while also considering the People's Republic of China's efforts to support the market and the economy may scale into long positions with stop-losses set under the recent low of $66.63 or even below the bottom, below $58, for those willing to take on more significant risks.

In both scenarios, BABA presents an intriguing profit/loss profile. It is bolstered by consistently increasing relative strength and positive short-term momentum, indicating a favorable entry point for a long position. This prompts me to upgrade BABA to a buy rating.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is a valuable tool in the investment process. It offers insights that enhance the likelihood of success rather than providing absolute certainty. It functions as a guiding instrument, assisting investors in navigating the complexities of the stock market. Like consulting a map or using GPS for an unfamiliar journey, employing technical analysis in investment decisions provides a strategic guide. In my approach, I integrate techniques rooted in the Elliott Wave Theory and leverage Fibonacci's principles to assess likely outcomes based on probabilities. These tools aid in confirming or refuting potential entry points, considering factors such as sector, industry, and, most importantly, price action. My goal in conducting technical analysis is to carefully scrutinize an asset's situation and compute probable outcomes based on the theories and methodologies mentioned above.

Amidst challenging market conditions, Alibaba presents intriguing opportunities for investors. Short-term investors may consider technical setups for potential gains, while long-term investors could capitalize on Alibaba's historically low levels and China's efforts to support its market and economy. Both approaches offer favorable profit/loss profiles, supported by positive short-term momentum and increasing relative strength. In light of these factors, I upgrade Alibaba to a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.