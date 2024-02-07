Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Quick Overview

It is a new trading week and to kick things off we are picking a relatively under-covered stock in the consumer staples sector, but a common sight in the fruit and juice aisles of many supermarkets, Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE).

This is a brand that some of us grew up with over the last few decades, and thinking about it brings back memories of the smell of orange and pineapples.

However, in February 2024 does it make for a good investment?

Our thesis today is that this stock is a buy and here are key points why:

Although its 2.8% dividend yield is below peer averages, and dividend growth is dismal, the share price of under $12 and well below its moving average presents a value opportunity considering future EPS growth estimates, as well as proven YoY revenue and earnings growth, and strong equity growth but also growth potential in the EMEA market, and the "essential" nature of consumer staples companies providing supermarket products people, buy daily.

Methodology

Our analysis approach follows the waterfall approach from the world of project management. We want to answer questions like why this stock, what are the risks and benefits, what metrics matter, and what is our exit strategy from this investment.

We follow a sequential approach to get to a business decision of whether to buy, sell, or hold this stock, and for our readers, we do so in plain and straightforward language without a lot of financial wizardry.

investing flow (author)

Initiating: Why this Stock & Sector?

We were on the hunt today for serious and established, dividend-paying companies that are not getting a lot of attention in the large financial media, but that may present strong fundamentals.

We see from Dole's SA profile that it is currently headquartered in Ireland but its stock trades on the NYSE, has a global business involved in the sourcing, processing and distribution of fruit and vegetable products under the Dole brand, and is trading today for under $12/share.

From its Wikipedia page we see its business roots go back to the 1800s, and has survived various mergers, buyouts, and being taken private and then public again.

Relevant company news in the last year is that the stock joined the Russell 3000 index, and in October the company launched its Dole GO Organic! brand which aims to strengthen Dole's positioning in the organic subsegment.

As for the consumer staples sector, key market data shows that although it is not the market's most bullish sector so far in the new year it has shown nearly +3% YTD growth, and nearly +15% growth in 3 years.

We like this sector because we consider supermarket food products an "essential" business, particularly fruits and vegetables as well as juice, as opposed to consumer "discretionary" sector stocks such as Nordstrom (JWN) which sells high-end clothing and goods, a great company but not something we would call essential items on the weekly grocery list but rather items we buy during a discretionary trip to the mall, not to mention the holiday seasonality of that business. So, it is no disrespect to retail apparel stocks but rather just a comparison.

We think the essential nature of this sector Dole is in could continue to present an interesting value case to investors, since customers buy fruit, salad, and juice products all year (not just holidays), so let's dive right into some risks and benefits to consider.

Planning: What are Risks & Benefits?

In our planning for risks and benefits of this stock, we will have a look at the most recent earnings results first, which came out in mid-November, and consider what to expect for the next one due on March 1st, nearly a month away.

Looking at the figures so far, in the quarter ending September the firm grew revenue YoY to $2.04B vs $1.96B in Sept. 2022. Consider that it was able to do so despite competition from fellow store brands like Chiquita and Del Monte, to name some we know well, but also the generic store brands themselves. For instance, Chiquita and Del Monte have a major brand presence on the fruit and juice shelves in many major US supermarkets.

The company's earnings also climbed YoY to $45.3MM, vs $39.8MM in Sept. 2022.

We also care about the company's debt trends, especially in this high interest rate environment where debt costs more than years ago, and the good news is that its long-term debt declined significantly YoY to $831.8MM, vs $1.17B in Sept 2022, which we believe also helped the fact that equity grew YoY to $1.39B, since lower debt could lead to increased book value.

Looking forward, analyst earnings estimates call for nearly +13% YoY EPS growth by the end of this year, and there have been 5 upward revisions already on this stock.

We agree with the future earnings estimate and think it will be driven by strong consumer spending, and as a further plus it is not a seasonal business dependent on holidays. Consumer spending confidence in this case may mean supermarket customers buy an extra bottle or two of orange-pineapple juice during each shopping trip, rather than holding back and buying just one. Just our thoughts.

Consider what a Jan. 30th article in Reuters said about consumer confidence lately:

U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in January amid slowing inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates soon.

Further evidence of a strong consumer is a forecast from data site Statista showing expectations that growth in consumer spending will continue in the next few years:

growth in consumer spending (Statista)

Additionally, we can cite data from the Conference Board, a global non-profit think tank, which revealed data pointing to a confident consumer going into 2024. Here is what a recent Jan. 30th story by the Associated Press said on that:

American consumers, fresh off strong holiday spending, are feeling more confident than they have in two years. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the third straight month, to 114.8 in January from 108 in December. January's reading came in just slightly higher than the 114 that analysts were expecting. The index, which measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months, is at its highest level since December of 2021.

So, at this stage, we are long on Dole stock and so far would consider buying it, when taking all the evidence so far into account. Interestingly, today's consensus shows that both Wall Street and SA analysts also called for a buy:

Dole - rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Executing: Is the Price & Valuation Justified?

Next, we want to see if the current price is where we want to execute at, but also what the valuations tell us.

Here is the latest YCharts:

Data by YCharts

In the chart, we are comparing the price against its 200-day simple moving average, a trend we like to track as it smooths out the price volatility over the last year. We can see that the stock is trading 9% below its SMA.

In terms of valuations, its forward P/E ratio is only 9.53, while the sector average is 19.27. This tells us that the market might not agree with the bullish EPS estimates this year, or might not see the potential here, or be aware of this stock all that much.

We think growth drivers will come from the Europe market in particular. For one, the company in its last quarterly presentation announced "further expansion of the Dole brand across new European markets." In addition, they saw a "12.7% increase in revenue" in the diversified fresh produce segment in the EMEA region.

So, this presents an undervaluation opportunity at the current price multiple, we would argue.

In terms of price to book value (forward P/B ratio) it is 0.83, while the sector is 2.85. We think this is also an undervaluation opportunity. On the one hand, the stock is trading well below its moving average, while the firm has proven YoY equity growth. More importantly, looking ahead (since it is a forward-looking valuation), we expect further equity growth driven by the declining debt trend combined with expected future earnings growth.

Consider that this firm has continually de-levered itself since 2022Q1, declining its leverage to just 2.4x:

Dole - leverage trends (company presentation 3q2023)

At this point, holistically all things considered, our buy rating continues to stand.

Monitor & Control: What Metrics Matter to this Sector?

Since we are building a long-term dividend-income portfolio, some of the metrics we are tracking for this stock (which can change) are the dividend yield and the dividend growth rate over a longer period.

These metrics help build a case of whether a firm is a serious company that can afford to return capital back to shareholders, but also the relationship between the dividend payout and the current share price.

We see from dividend growth data over 10 years that it started paying dividends in 2021 at $0.08/share/annual, growing to $0.32/share/annual in 2023, which would at first glance appear to be a 300% growth in 3 years.

However, from history, we see the dividend has not really grown much since 2021, still at $0.08/share/quarter. It appears that in 2021 there was only a single quarterly payment made.

To compare dividend yield of Dole vs competitors, we are comparing against three stocks of major supermarket brands: PepsiCo (PEP), General Mills (GIS), and Conagra Brands (CAG).

Dole - div yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

Of this peer group, the best trailing dividend yield comes from Conagra at 4.68%, with Dole trailing last at 2.84% (same as its forward yield), however its yield is still slightly above its overall sector average which is 2.72%.

Since we are expecting future share price growth, it could lower the dividend yield, especially if the company does not hike the quarterly payout in 2024.

Although it is last in this peer group on dividend yield, and $0.08/share is not exactly remarkable, nor do they have any real dividend growth to speak of so far, the 2.8% dividend yield should be looked at in the context of the current share price vs dividend payout.

We are getting this stock at just around $11 a share, and it is not that we go looking for just any stock that is under $12 but a stock that also has other factors in combination with a cheap price. In this case, it is proven YoY growth (revenue, earnings), future expected EPS growth, and declining debt, for example, but also being a well-established business.

So, this yield along with the other data we presented, supports our buy case today. At this share price, it is a no-brainer considering the fundamentals present a strong case. Besides the falling debt and equity growth, here is more data to consider. Although the trailing EBIT margin is well below the sector average, revenue growth (YoY) is 127% higher than the sector average, in addition to the forward (expected) EBIT growth being 14% above average. Also, the trailing free cash flow per share is also positive.

At the same time, what would be the potential downside? Should the stock happen to drop another 20%, let's say, we would see an unrealized capital loss of just $2.20/share ($220 loss on a 100-share investment). However, we don't see what could be a major driver of such a price dip, on such a profitable company.

Closing: When do I Exit This Investment?

Now that we have determined Dole to be a buy opportunity, our first buy of February, we should also consider a potential exit from this investment and how it fits into our overall portfolio strategy.

Like we said earlier, we like the consumer staples sector and think it could make up around 5% of our portfolio, and this stock is a good fit to add at this price and the fundamentals are strong. So, in the event Dole does see 20% or more downside in the near term, it would not be so impactful to our overall portfolio since our exposure to this sector is 5% max, and it would include other consumer staples stocks.

That is the beauty of portfolio diversification.

Because of its current price, we also see significant upside potential over a 10 to 20-year period, especially if they are approached for a buyout by a larger firm, like Conagra perhaps. So, our strategy would be to hold on the longer term, not so much for the great dividend income (it is not great yet) but for future merger opportunities and share price appreciation, setting up an exit from this stock at a capital gain of 20-40% ideally, which is our target.