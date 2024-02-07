Stephanie Keith

My last update on the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) dates back to December 2023, shortly before its conversion into an ETF. Something I've argued could happen from back when it traded at a 40% discount near the end of 22' Currently, there is no discount to speak of and GBTC has been turned into an ETF. Initially, I bought the Grayscale fund to capture the monster discount and get my Bitcoin exposure simultaneously. Unfortunately, Grayscale has chosen to keep its management fee very high. I've covered the various Bitcoin ETFs in more depth here. Here is the key table from said article:

ETF sponsor ETF name Ticker Fees Premium to nav (snapshot in time) Digital Asset Custodian Grayscale Investments Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC 1.50% 0.12% Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC Bitwise Investment Advisers Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB 0.20%, waived on first $1bn of assets for 6mo 0.38% Coinbase Custody Trust Co., LLC BlackRock iShares iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT 0.25%, cut to 0.12% on the first $5bn in assets for 1 year 0.16% s Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC Valkyrie Digital Assets Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR 0.2%, all fees waived for the first 3 months 0.49% Coinbase initially (appears to suggest it may diversify providers) 21Shares, sub-advised by ARK ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB 0.21%, fees waived on first $1bn in assets (or for first 6mo of trading if it doesn't reach $1bn by then) 0.19% Coinbase Invesco Capital Management Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCO 0.6%, waived on first $5bn of assets for 6mo 0.34% Coinbase Custody Trust VanEck Digital Assets VanEck Bitcoin Trust HODL 0.25% 0.17% Gemini Trust Company is the custodian, but they expect to sign an agreement with Coinbase WisdomTree Digital Commodity Services WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund BTCW 0.3%, waived for the first $1bn for 6mo 0.24% Coinbase FD Funds Management Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC 0.25%, waived through July 31 -0.04% Fidelity Franklin Holdings Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC 0.29% 0.12% Coinbase Click to enlarge

I'm disappointed GBT went with 1.50% per year, which is substantially above the competition. I'm pretty sure the others will likely hike fees over time. The initial discounts will roll off, but it is also possible they'll hike prices or disappear altogether if they don't collect sufficient AUM.

Grayscale could have easily secured scale and topped the leaderboard by going at this with a competitive sub-1 % rate. It is easy for firms with zero assets under management to charge very little, as it costs them hardly anything. It is understandable Grayscale didn't want to discount to 0% or 0.3% when it had already gathered massive amounts of AUM. But this difference when the underlying assets are this similar seems unwise.

Last week, a total of $700 million of inflows went into the new bitcoin ETFs. This offset the amounts that were being pulled out of GBTC. The week before that, outflows out of GBTC were still dwarfing any inflows. I expect this trend will continue and possibly accelerate into the halving.

One short-term caveat: the bankrupt crypto lender Genesis filed a motion requesting permission to liquidate crypto assets with the court. This includes around $1.4 billion of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). When FTX sold $1 billion of GBTC that appeared to impact the price, if it happens again, but it is known that Genesis is liquidating, I expect the price will recover any impact rather quickly.

Coinshares also just published a regular survey among asset managers with $400 billion+ of AUM. I want to comment on a few of their findings because this probably translates into future institutional uptake as well as the importance of the recently launched ETFs. There was a fun graph asking about the reasons for adding digital assets:

I would have a hard time differentiating between good value and speculative. Perhaps the investors answering good value acquired digital assets through closed-end funds at a discount. Outside of that, it is fairly hard to determine value. I was also impressed, as it is pretty honest, with the 15% who answered client demand. I'm experiencing the opposite. Client demand increased vs the last survey, which I think is just a function of the bullish price action and perhaps the ETF-driven media attention.

Perhaps most important is the graph showing the evolution in reasons preventing investment:

Regulatory constraints are down, volatility constraints are down (volatility is likely to benefit from the ETFs), corporate restrictions are down and reputational risk is down massively (perhaps because of ETF launches but likely price action also plays a role).

Interestingly, custody, fundamental knowledge and accessibility concerns are up quite a bit. Only around 25% of the respondents are U.S. managers because you'd think accessibility has never been better. The discrepancy in the evolution of regulatory and corporate restrictions and custody and accessibility suggests that more managers are now seriously interested. When you really want to add digital assets to a fund, these more practical issues become a concern.

What also stood out was the increase in managers who named Solana, Polkadot or Cardano as the digital asset with the most compelling growth outlook. The average manager surveyed had increased exposure to digital assets from 0.4% to 1.3% This was also the highest level since Q1 2023. I think this is a very high number, but I expect it is a result of Coinshares mainly polling managers that are at the very least interested (if not dedicated) to the space.

Even though a few altcoins were named as having the best growth outlook, this isn't how these managers invested. Allocations toward Bitcoin and Ethereum were up while allocations toward altcoins were still down.

The sentiment has improved a lot. It doesn't read like sentiment is top-of-the-market frenzied and the altcoin allocations also suggest investors are still careful with the risk they take on.

In my previous article, I said I had chosen to hedge my GBTC through BITO and get Bitcoin exposure elsewhere. I've unwinded the GBTC discount trade and have zero GBTC left. I'm still bullish on Bitcoin. Many traders figured the Bitcoin ETF launch would be a "sell the news" event. I didn't think it would dip as much as it. So I've been wrong about that.

I expected initial outflows of GBTC to be more modest (I also expected a lower management fee), and I expected GBTC longs would be mostly hedged. The unwind would then also lead to buying in of the hedges(which translates into buying Bitcoin). Finally, I expected the market to start thinking about the upcoming halving sooner. Here's what I wrote in Bitcoin ETF Approval What Does It Mean For Crypto Stocks (emphasis added):

I'm not entirely sure about the effect on the Bitcoin price in the very short term. So far, things are looking good, and we could see it zoom to $50k. However, we could also see some selling during market hours as traders anticipated the event. In my view, the selling is likely to be short-lived because we're also about 90 days away from the halving. The Bitcoin halving is important because it reduces the rate at which reserved bitcoins are created and released into circulation as rewards for transaction verification. This event occurs approximately every ~4 years and historically the Bitcoin price tends to rally in anticipation.

The halving is now around 70 days away. I'm not big on charts, but with Bitcoin, I don't have as much to go on. Many traders use moving averages over all sorts of time periods to assess whether a strand is still intact. I've just used a simple 50-day and 200-day EMA for illustrative purposes on GBTC and things still look really good:

That's despite the sell-the-news event and the outflows of GBTC. Given the attractive alternatives, I don't see any reason to hold onto GBTC (except maybe if a sale results in a taxable event).

Bitcoin is holding up well. Pausing on GBTC outflows. Bitcoin ETF inflows appear likely to continue and overtake GBTC outflows. Asset managers have become more bullish, and appear more seriously interested, but don't seem overextended. The ETFs help to solve several perceived problems. I think the halving is helpful as it removes Bitcoin supply. It can be offset temporarily by Genesis liquidation selling or other effects, but over time, it adds consistent support. Instead of buying GBTC, I would prefer to self-custody or go with any Bitcoin ETFs besides Grayscale. If I were a buy-and-hold investor, I'd likely fade the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) as well because its fee is also relatively high compared to the competition.