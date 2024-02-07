Thapana Onphalai

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a promising, externally-managed publicly-traded BDC with re-rating upside.

Barings BDC has unfortunately suffered an increase in its non-accruals in 2023 which has led to a more negative attitude towards the BDC and a 20% discount to net asset value that I think is exaggerated.

Barings BDC raised its dividend twice in 2023 and the release of preliminary financial figures for 4Q-23 implies solid dividend coverage.

The BDC has excess dividend coverage and could raise its pay-out in 2024 while the stock could re-rate to net asset value.

Barings BDC's Portfolio And First Lien Focus

Barings BDC's is a business development company with a First Lien focus. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans which can be either of a First or Second Lien nature.

At the end of the third quarter, 67% of Bearings BDC's investments in the portfolio were First Liens with another 7% being Second Liens.

Other investments included Equity, which had a relatively large percentage of 14%. Ancillary investments included Mezzanine Debt, Structured Investments and Joint Ventures. Barings BDC's portfolio was valued at $2.52 billion at the end of 3Q-23 and primarily included investments in the Finance, Business and Services industries.

Portfolio Overview (Barings BDC)

Some BDCs have seen steep increases in their non-accrual ratios in 2023. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) was just the latest BDC that quite shocked market with a deteriorating lending performance. At times like these, passive income investors often overreact based on their emotions which creates compelling investment opportunities.

I modified my stock classification for Oaktree Specialty Lending, for instance, to Strong Buy in light of the recent developments.

Another opportunity may be with Barings BDC which has also seen an increase in its non-accrual ratio and whose shares sell at an excessive discount to net asset value, of presently 22%. Barings BDC's non-accrual ratio rose to 1.6% in 3Q-23, up from 1.1% in 4Q-23. The non-accrual performance is still quite good, however.

Oaktree Specialty Lending's non-accrual ratio rose above 4% in 4Q-23, but if the price and the margin of dividend safety are good, it can make sense to buy even BDCs that don't have perfect credit quality.

One BDC that I always point to as an example of top-notch credit performance is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC). This BDC performs exceptionally well, grows its portfolio, but the stock is also much more expensive. For valuation upside, passive income investors could look to Barings BDC, for instance.

Loans On Non-Accrual (Barings BDC)

Barings BDC's actual performance looked great: Both interest and dividend income gained strongly in 2023, primarily because of the central bank's rate push. Barings BDC's net investment income (before taxes) was up 21% YoY in 3Q-23.

Taking into account Barings BDC's high safety margin, which I discuss next, I think passive income investors are getting a solid discount deal here.

Net Investment Income (Barings BDC)

Two Pay-Out Hikes In 2023, Strong Pay-Out Metrics

Barings BDC has potential to raise its regular dividend in 2024 which presently stands at $0.26 per share per quarter. The BDC earned $1.21 per share and paid out a total of $1.00 per share which translates into a dividend payout ratio, on a twelve-month basis, of 83%. The dividend has consistently been covered by net investment income and Barings BDC raised its dividend twice in the last year also.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Last week, Barings BDC reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter in terms of net asset value and net investment income so we can already gauge the dividend pay-out ratio ahead of the company's earnings release.

Based on this release, Barings BDC's investment portfolio produced between $0.30 and $0.32 per share in net investment income in 4Q-23 which equates to an estimated dividend 4Q pay-out ratio of 81-87%. The dividend, thus, remained very well covered by net investment income.

Net Asset Value (Barings BDC)

Stable Net Asset Value

According to Barings BDC's preliminary release of operational and financial data for the fourth quarter, the BDC is estimated to report a net asset value of at least $11.25 per share for 4Q-23, and as high as $11.29 per share. The last reported net asset value for the third quarter was $11.25 so the net asset value remained fairly stable in the fourth quarter.

Barings BDC's stock is presently priced at a 22% discount to net asset value, based on actual portfolio and net investment income performance, is not defensible, in my view. The discount, at least in part, may be related to the BDC's credit issues as well as concerns about the company's floating-rate portfolio in a falling-rate environment.

With that said, I think that the non-accrual ratio is really not that concerning and passive income investors potentially have an opportunity here to capture upside once the non-accrual situation improves. My stock price target equates to $11.25, the BDC's net asset value.

Data by YCharts

Why Passive Income Investors Should Remain Alert

How well BDCs are going to do in 2024 will rely primarily on the central bank's time-line for rate cuts. The central bank has already said that it is planning with three rate decreases in 2024 and since Barings BDC has considerable floating-rate exposure, the BDC's net investment income prospects are directly related to the short-term interest rate path.

An unbroken trend in non-accruals, on the other hand, could limit Barings BDC's re-rating potential.

My Conclusion

Barings BDC sells at a net asset value discount of 22% which I deem to be unwarranted when taking into account that the BDC has quite a high margin of dividend safety and has raised its dividend pay-out twice in 2023.

Its net investment income growth is also quite decent, thanks to its floating-rate positioning. Barings BDC has enough excess net investment income that it can afford to raise its dividend in 2024 even if its net investment income doesn't go up by much.

The 22% discount to net asset value, based on portfolio and net investment income performance, is not justified, in my view. Strong Buy.