Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Barings BDC: A Solidly Covered 11.7% Yield And Re-Rating Potential

Feb. 07, 2024 5:37 AM ETBarings BDC Inc (BBDC)HTGC, OCSL
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.56K Followers

Summary

  • Barings BDC is a promising BDC with potential for re-rating upside.
  • The BDC has suffered an increase in non-accruals, leading to a negative attitude and a 20% discount to net asset value.
  • Barings BDC has raised its dividend twice in 2023 and has solid dividend coverage, indicating potential for a dividend increase in 2024.

Business performance monitoring concept, businessman using smartphone Online survey filling out, digital form checklist, blue background.

Thapana Onphalai

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a promising, externally-managed publicly-traded BDC with re-rating upside.

Barings BDC has unfortunately suffered an increase in its non-accruals in 2023 which has led to a more negative attitude towards the BDC and a

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.56K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BBDC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.