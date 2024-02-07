German industry remains stuck between cyclical and structural weakness. Industrial production dropped by 1.6% month-on-month in December from -0.2% MoM in November. On the year, industrial production was down by 3% and is now some 10% below its pre-pandemic level. Production
German Industrial Production Plunges Again
Summary
- Industrial production plunged again, ending the year 2023 at some 10% below pre-pandemic levels, but we are seeing the very first signs of light at the end of a long tunnel.
- The sharp drop in both exports and imports, as well as today’s industrial production, not only illustrates the weakness of the German economy’s backbone but also increases the risk of a downward revision of fourth quarter GDP growth.
- German industry remains stuck between cyclical and structural weakness, but the recent increase in industrial orders brought at least some vague light at the end of what increasingly looks like a very long tunnel.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.