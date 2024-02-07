Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snap: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful (Rating Upgrade)

Feb. 07, 2024 6:20 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP) Stock5 Comments
Summary

  • Snap's shares dropped over 32% after its Q4 earnings report on Thursday, despite revenue growth and user growth.
  • The company's paid subscription service, Snapchat+, is seeing solid acquisition momentum and now has 7 million users.
  • Snap's valuation is high, given the lack of profitability, but there is potential for revaluation if the social media platform continues to monetize its user base effectively.
  • I see a strong buy opportunity after the crash as key metrics such as ARPU, revenue growth, DAUs and paid subscriber growth point in the right direction.

Woman in Copacabana Beach taking a photo with her mobile phone. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alejandro Ruhl/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of SNAP (NYSE:SNAP) skidded more than 32% after the social media company submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth quarter on Wednesday. The earnings report was not really that bad as

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.54K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

InvestmentFreak profile picture
InvestmentFreak
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (355)
Revenue guidance is roughly in-line with analyst expectations and DAU guidance is quite compelling. Don‘t get the sharp drop at all.
s
steveo7502
Today, 6:57 AM
Comments (65)
Don't you mean when the shares fell on Tuesday?
B
BigEarn
Today, 6:55 AM
Comments (2.36K)
They seriously have to start fining those that make such reckless calls. Shameful of SA to allow these sorts of articles to be published. SMH.
TraderLawJF profile picture
TraderLawJF
Today, 6:51 AM
Comments (586)
Another Expert SA writer…CEO unloaded a boatload of stock at its peak 70+ He should have been fired for pumping this stock to that level never mind every ER since the initial implosion has been a disaster…
mmiralpha profile picture
mmiralpha
Today, 6:32 AM
Comments (369)
Ur nuts
