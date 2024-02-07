Snap: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful (Rating Upgrade)

Alejandro Ruhl/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of SNAP (NYSE:SNAP) skidded more than 32% after the social media company submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth quarter on Wednesday. The earnings report was not really that bad as the company saw revenue growth year over year, expanded its user base and saw continual expansion of its paid subscription service Snapchat+. However, Snap continued to report a big net loss for FY 2023, indicating that it will take even more time for the social media company to move towards profitability. Snapchat+ now has 7 million users and the company could double its user base within the next year, in my opinion. I am upgrading Snap to strong buy following the crash and I believe this is a unique opportunity to be greedy!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of social media company Snap a buy back in November, after the third-quarter earnings release, and called it a High-Risk, High Reward Play... chiefly because Snap had a pathway to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA. While Snap did not yet achieve this in the fourth-quarter, other key metrics are moving in the right direction, especially with regards to Snapchat+.

Snap fails to meet expectations

After Meta’s blowout Q4 earnings, chances were good that Snap would also deliver strong results. Snap did slightly disappoint in terms of revenue growth, however, triggering an exaggerated market response. Snap beat adjusted EPS estimates by $0.02, but the company missed revenue estimates by $22M.

Snapchat+: massive upside momentum

Snap reported $1.36B in revenues for Q4, showing 5% year over year growth. Estimates called for a little bit more than 6% growth. While there is only a slight difference in actual vs. predicted top line growth rates, the market erased one-third off of Snap's market cap which suggests to me that investors are massively overreacting to the company's earnings release.

Snap is still losing a ton of money, however, and this may have contributed to the sell-off. Snap is taking action, however, and announced that it will cut 10% of its workforce ahead of the earnings release. While Snap had $1.4B in operating losses and $1.3B in net losses in FY 2023, other key metrics in the business show a lot of promise, such as user growth and especially momentum in Snapchat+.

Snap

Snapchat+, which is Snap’s paid subscription platform where users for the monthly payment of $3.99 get to check out new features early, use AI tools and get other perks, now has 7 million users, meaning the company recruited a massive 2M users just in the last quarter. Snap had just 3M Snapchat+ users in April 2023, so the company is seeing some accelerating momentum here.

If the current subscriber growth rate is sustained throughout the year, Snapchat+ could easily have 15M paying users by the end of FY 2024 which I believe also creates a massive opportunity for the company to grow its revenues organically. The key here is better monetization through increases in the subscription price, in my opinion. A $1.00 price increase for the monthly Snapchat+ plan would translate to $84M in incremental annual revenue potential. Since I expect Snapchat+'s subscription base to double in 2024, the incremental revenue upside could also double.

Daily active user base is growing, ARPU is showing momentum

The attractiveness of a social media platform for advertisers is ultimately judged by its ability to grow its user base. The social media platform had 414M customers at the end of December, showing an increase of 8M Q/Q. In the last year, Snap added 39M new subscribers to its platform, showing 10% Y/Y growth.

Snap

Another metric that showed promise was Snap’s average revenue per user/ARPU which measures how successful the social media platform is in monetizing its existing customer base. Snap’s average revenue per user was $3.29 in Q4'23, showing a decrease of 5% year over year, but it was the third consecutive quarter of growth and Snap’s ARPU growth accelerated as well to 12% (vs. 9% in Q3’23). I see upside here for Snap in FY 2024 as the company rolls out new features on its platform and in its subscription business, such as allowing users to send AI-generated images based on a text prompt, and releasing new creator tools to improve customer conversions.

Snap

Volatile EBITDA, but encouraging trend...

Snap achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the full-year in the amount of $161.6M and adjusted EBITDA margins are growing. However, the EBITDA picture is not consistent and the social media company still lost a ton of money, $1.32B to be precise, on the bottom line in FY 2023. Snap will therefore have to do more to rein in costs in order to change its profitability. I believe the 10% workforce reduction was a good start, but investors will likely expect a tougher approach to cost-savings in order to drive the company towards sustainable profitability.

Snap

Snap’s valuation vs. Meta

Snap has a high valuation based on revenues which some investors may see as unjustified given the social media company’s lack of profitability. Meta Platforms (META) is already profitable and generates a ton of earnings and free cash flow from its advertising business. However, Snap, in my opinion, has the opportunity to grow its revenues aggressively through expansion of its Snapchat+ paid subscription service as well as price hikes. Snap is also more driven by brand advertising while Meta is making money chiefly from performance-based advertising which allows the company to leverage the size of its large social media ecosystem.

Snap is currently valued at a price-to-revenue ratio of 4.7X and I am using a P/S ratio because Snap is not yet profitable. Snap's market cap decreased by one-third yesterday, meaning the post-selloff P/S ratio for Snap is ~3.1X which makes it significantly cheaper than Meta.

Meta currently has a price-to-revenue ratio of 6.6X so the company is more highly valued than Snap, chiefly because of its much bigger size and consistent profitability: Meta achieves a 29X higher revenue volume than Snap. Meta Platforms is now also a major dividend growth play for investors and the recent announcement of a $50B buyback supports the high valuation.

However, I see recovery potential for Snap if the company executes well on Snapchat+, manages to grow revenues organically and achieves EBITDA profitability on a consistent basis. In this case, I see a 4-5X sales multiplier as realistic for Snap, which would be in-line with its longer term price-to-revenue ratio, implying a fair value north of $16 and up to $19.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Snap

The biggest commercial risk that I see for a Snap is that the company is not yet profitable. There is also a risk that I overestimate the monetization potential for Snapchat+ if users were to react sensitively to subscription price increases. What would change my mind about Snap is if the company saw a deceleration of its ARPU growth or failed to monetize its Snapchat+ users better. I am monitoring things like Snapchat+ user growth, subscription prices, ARPU, adjusted EBITDA growth as well as organic revenue momentum for the non-subscription business.

Final thoughts

Snap slightly underperformed top line growth estimates and did not convince with its profitability picture. Snap crashed more than 32% after earnings which by now has become somewhat of a recurring phenomenon: Snap’s shares routinely crash after earnings, but then slowly recover in the months ahead. I believe momentum in Snapchat+ which now has 7 million users gives investors a strong reason to consider shares on the drop. At current growth rates, Snapchat+ could grow to 15 million users by the end of FY 2024 easily. Shares are not cheap, but do have recovery potential on EBITDA improvements, cost-savings, ARPU growth and the continual expansion of Snap’s paid user base!