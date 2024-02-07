Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: The 6.3% Yield Is A Appealing

Feb. 07, 2024 7:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock60 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.64K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer reported better than expected Q4 earnings, with solid organic top line growth in FY 2023, despite a drop in COVID-19 product revenues.
  • The drop-off in COVID-19 product sales has caused negative sentiment overhang for Pfizer's shares and the yield to soar above 6%.
  • Pfizer has a strong financial outlook for FY 2024 and has potential catalysts for growth, including the integration of Seagen and cost savings initiatives.
  • With a P/E ratio of less than 10X, income investors can add a top income play with restructuring upside to their portfolios.

Trading Begins As The Markets Open Monday Morning

Michael M. Santiago

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) submitted a better than expected earnings card for the fourth fiscal quarter last week. Despite a drop-off in COVID-19 related product revenues, Pfizer has been able to deliver solid organic top line growth in the fourth

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (60)

Joaquin Sorolla profile picture
Joaquin Sorolla
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (235)
It's as clear cut as they come really, the business is undervalued, no matter what you think of it, it's not a dying business and under any value perspective these times of 'hardship' always follow times of tremendous gains. I am holding PFE and even it only goes up 10% from here (very reasonable over a few months) I will be in the green in less than 2 years. Certainly its not one of the tech darlings but to me these are much more speculative than PFE is at these levels. How do you justify piling in on 700 NVDA over 25 PFE? Makes no sense, NVDA is priced to perfection and unless they grow exorbitantly on the business side (I dont see how) their stock side will have to come in line at some point. NVDA is the new TSLA and will be going the route of TSLA eventually. PFE can go down a bit more but honestly, I dont think it will. It's very close to maximum pessimism, below COVID crash lows even. Good luck to all.
OldConservationist profile picture
OldConservationist
Yesterday, 1:27 AM
Comments (348)
Never buy a stock for their yield.
Although Pfizer needs to figure themselves out this company is the definition of derisked.
Not much can go wrong at $27 price entry. This company has been torture. Covid 19 only made this a pump and dump. Waiting for round 2
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:39 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@OldConservationist Pfizer is a top dividend play, what do you mean for round 2?
T
The Invisible Hand Wins
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (584)
Why all the fawning and gushing about a mediocre 6% yield on a stock that has still not found a floor?

Buy pfizer for the life changing 6% yield and lose 20% of your equity…it makes a lot of sense

This is a loser company run by a weak C-Suite made up of politicians who were able to cash in on COVID.

Replace the veterinarian CEO and executive team and maybe the company can recover
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:39 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@The Invisible Hand Wins How do you know Pfizer hasn't found its bottom?
T
The Invisible Hand Wins
Yesterday, 8:25 AM
Comments (584)
@The Asian Investor How do you know it has?

Pfizer’s fundamentals and technicals are weak and the mediocre C Suite is pointing towards future lows.

I know you and others like Pfizer and are rooting for Pfizer for a variety of reasons. That’s awesome.

But as an investment Pfizer sucks. There are many other far superior investments that pay “an amazing 6% yield” and have a potential for attractive equity gains
S
ScottFree22
Yesterday, 9:13 AM
Comments (125)
@The Invisible Hand Wins You can make cash with so-so stocks. also China might release another virus.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.85K)
I enjoyed your article, and agree with most of it except as noted below. I think PFE is ridiculously cheap at $28, so I have been adding to our position, bringing PFE into the Top 10 Holdings in our main portfolio of only 30 stocks. I do not share your view that an increased dividend or share buybacks are going to occur until after PFE has restored some of the $42B price (about half from available cash on hand and half from newly incurred debt) paid to the shareholders of Seagen.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:40 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@ndardick Thank you and I appreciate your feedback.
W
Whitewashing
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (77)
Great dividend, but is it a trap ?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:40 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@Whitewashing Why do you believe the dividend is a trap?
s
315sierra
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (271)
Do you think pfe will go out of business?
A
A Retired Investor
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (138)
@315sierra ......Who know the future?? However........
Pfizer has been around since 1849.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:40 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@315sierra Absolutely not, why would they?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:40 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@A Retired Investor They have a long history and a strong dividend as well.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.15K)
I’ve been buying PFE big dips for years, it always bounces back.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:41 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@Bucknfl Thank you for sharing your experience!
boboxoxo profile picture
boboxoxo
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (4)
Buy for the dividend and be patient, it's an income play. I don't expect any quick reversal in 2024 but in 2025 yes. But if you buy now, it's hard to lose more than 20% which i believe the bottom is very close to the current price.
b
bargains
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.29K)
@boboxoxo Are you saying it could possibly drop another 20% to around $22-$23?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:41 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@boboxoxo I agree with you. Shares represent very good value, I assume you are retired?
L
LTDG
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (231)
Agree with the author. I picked up shares at the beginning of the year and will (hopefully)wait for a turnaround while collecting the dividend. No sure things in investing, but i'd be surprised in the event pfizer goes broke.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:41 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@LTDG Thank you for reading and commenting!
M
Money 29
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.81K)
Fair valuation and a nice yield on PFE, would like to see new management.
racerkeith profile picture
racerkeith
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.59K)
Great follow up article on your 10/23 piece. I bought in on your recommendation (following my own due diligence research) and have been adding (and dripping) here lately on the drops to a full position. If you want a key non-technical indicator, just watch a little Television. Every third ad is a $PFE product that the public health agencies are pushing. Add to that the historical pipeline development successes, recent acquisitions and the market's irrational price destruction.... It's an opportunistic buy and hold through recovery. Thanks TAI!
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:42 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@racerkeith Thank you Racer for your continual support and the sharing of your experience. I see Pfizer as a long term holding for income, so don't look to sell any time soon and I believe buying the dip, as you do, is the right strategy with PFE!
B
Birnso
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (121)
How can you save a falling brick with a straw?
k
kata
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (19.04K)
@Birnso Look at that chart. Then look at the decisions of the Board. No thanks.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:42 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@Birnso What do you mean?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:43 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@kata The chart does not always tell the full story. The question is, do you trust the dividend? I do!
k
kata
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (19.04K)
Maybe its time for a Peltz to come along and shake up this company.
Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (6.37K)
@kata Because he has such an impressive track record.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:43 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@kata I would not mind :)
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.04K)
Yet, $40 would be so much more appealing....
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:43 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@Rex Rode $40 plus a 6%+ dividend, I take it :)
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Yesterday, 10:37 AM
Comments (3.04K)
@The Asian Investor ain't that the truth!
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Yesterday, 10:40 AM
Comments (3.04K)
@Rex Rode that might have to wait awhile. I'm surprised it's not in the low 30's now w all this money market money beginning to enter the market. It would seem to me like an obvious choice. Also, Altria w their massive 10% dividend.
r
rockjcp
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (8.67K)
Like yield but like breast cancer drug and pipeline a whole lot more!
N
Nick The Lounge Singer
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (64)
Undervalued stock, yes in my opinion. But Paxlovid sucks. Had covid and had an immediate rebound on it. Beware.
Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (6.37K)
@amateur4321 Interesting. Sort of like how they stumbled on Viagra when they were researching a heart medication. Maybe there are some unintended benefits here.
N
Nick The Lounge Singer
Yesterday, 9:46 AM
Comments (64)
I'm long PFE for what it's worth. I think it's undervalued and some pharma and big Oils seem to be the only undervalued sectors I'm really interested (not so much in utilities but they're pretty beaten down too).
hugh74jones profile picture
hugh74jones
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (656)
Those of us, in the minority, on the Buy side of PFE have been patiently waiting for that price reversal. While the world wasn't created in 1 day; like first man on moon said---- it's "one step at a time" ----- and yesterday, we may have seen PFE take that first step, with an almost 1 point gain. Pre-market trends, today, Weds, 02/07, show PFE holding that gain and perhaps adding a few more cents. From a technical basis, and using around 26 as a low for PFE, this is the pattern we want, Buy PFE!
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:44 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@hugh74jones As long as you get a nice dividend, waiting for a price reversal is a lot easier. I assume you reinvest your dividends?
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (6.09K)
Yep, basically the market usually over punishes uncertainty, patent losses and building a new pipeline for PFE.

But, PFE still has a solid balance sheet and Covid seems to be like the flu, so PFE just needs to right size its Covid business.

And, PFE picked the right time to turn around to a mostly bio pharmaceutical company as biology has turned into a tech industry with gene editing, AI, robotics, etc. Part of the reason PFE partnered with BioNTech was to learn from them.

I also like that they haven’t sold their part of HLN yet.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:44 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@josephaoppenheim Thank you for your comment Joseph!
I
Insure57
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.82K)
Just a comment about potential of Paxlovid. I'm not even certian company executives understand it, but evidently Paxlovid seems to eliminate arthritis symtoms in those who take the drug, at least for a period of time after the 5 day dose is completed. Not only does it greatly reduce or eliminate the symptoms, it does so in people that have severe forms of the disease. This is an anti-viral medication but evidently also contains some form of inflamatory value as well. I believe Pfizer is sitting on a gold mine with some variation of this medication but doesn't even know it. There's a mayo clininc forum with a lot of folks claiming how bemeficial this drug has been to the relief of their symptoms. I actually called Pfizer but don't think my comments made it any further than the CS rep. who took my call.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (6.09K)
@Insure57 I read that one of Paxlovid’s side effects is causing or accelerates arthritis.

“Conclusions: Paxlovid accelerated cartilage degeneration and osteoarthritis development, potentially by inducing endoplasmic reticulum stress and oxidative stress. Long-term follow-up is needed with special attention to the occurrence and development of osteoarthritis in patients treated with Paxlovid.”…11/2022…so, not new but a concern.
I
Insure57
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.82K)
@josephaoppenheim - That's interesting and worth noting. But I can tell you, there's an mayo clinic forum where I read numerous folks talking about how it seems to be a life saver to them in reducing or eliminating their arthritic symptoms - go figure.
A
Always Bullish
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.68K)
You’re right my friend. This is an undervalued gem paying safe solid rising spectacular dividend just waiting for Mr Market to reprice it upward.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 2:45 AM
Comments (9.42K)
@Always Bullish It will only be a question of time, do you reinvest your dividends?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

