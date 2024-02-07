Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atai Capital Management - AstroNova: Prudent To Place A Significant Bet

Feb. 07, 2024 6:20 AM ETAstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) StockBELFA, BELFB
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.18K Followers

Summary

  • We are happy that another one of our companies, AstroNova, has increased its intrinsic value significantly.
  • While we remain skeptical about the sustainability of these margins, at AstroNova’s current price of $17.00 or ~5.50x normalized EBITDA, it doesn’t matter – margins could revert materially, and a substantial amount of upside would still remain.
  • AstroNova now has a clear path to generating $28M in EBITDA or more in reasonably short order (12-24 months).
  • No one could have predicted that AstroNova’s margins would expand so quickly,  but when such opportunities arise, it's prudent to place a significant bet.

Business data background

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

In our Q2-2023 letter, I wrote that I expected AstroNova's EBITDA to nearly double sometime over the next 12-24 months as narrowbody aircraft

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.18K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.