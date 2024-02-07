SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF) [8058:JP] as a Buy. The company's latest quarterly earnings met the analysts' expectations, which implies that its efforts associated with restructuring its business operations are paying off. Mitsubishi Corporation's new JPY0.5 trillion share repurchase plan is a positive surprise in both absolute (appealing 4.9% buyback yield) and relative (company spent much less on buybacks in the past) terms. I think that the stock deserves a higher P/B multiple based on the low-teens percentage ROE that it is expected to deliver. As such, I have a bullish view of Mitsubishi Corporation which translates into a Buy rating.

Readers should be aware that they can deal in Mitsubishi Corporation's shares on both the Over-The-Counter market and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The mean daily trading values for the company's OTC shares and Japan-listed in the last three months were $400,000 and $250 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. If liquidity is a key investment consideration, investors can consider trading in Mitsubishi Corporation's relatively more liquid Japanese shares with US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers.

Company Description

On its corporate website, Mitsubishi Corporation describes itself as "a global integrated business enterprise" that has "1,700 group companies" and "10 Business Groups" in "virtually every industry." As such, it is fair to label Mitsubishi Corporation as a conglomerate.

A Snapshot Of MSBHF's 10 Business Groups

Mitsubishi Corporation's 2023 Corporate Brochure

The Earnings And Asset Mix For Mitsubishi Corporation By Business Group

MSBHF's 2023 Integrated Report

Mitsubishi Corporation's Geographic Presence

Mitsubishi Corporation's 2023 Corporate Brochure

Mitsubishi Corporation has a long corporate and trading history. As indicated on its Investor FAQs page, the company was founded in 1950, and its shares have been traded in Japan starting in 1954. The company derived 46% of its FY 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) top line from its home market, Japan, with international markets contributing the remaining 54% of its revenue for the most recent fiscal year.

The Analysts Had Bullish Expectations Of MSBHF's Q3 Financial Performance

Prior to Mitsubishi Corporation's actual Q3 FY 2023 (October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) earnings release on February 6, 2024, the sell side had a positive opinion of the company's expected financial performance for the third quarter.

Specifically, the market anticipated that MSBHF's net profit attributable to shareholders will expand by +53% QoQ from JPY148.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to JPY227.1 billion for Q3 FY 2023. On a YoY basis, Mitsubishi Corporation's earnings contraction was projected to narrow from -20% in Q2 FY 2023 to -4% for the most recent quarter.

In the subsequent section, I detail how Mitsubishi Corporation performed relative to the market's expectations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Mitsubishi Corporation's Actual Third Quarter Earnings Was In Line With Expectations

MSBHF issued an announcement disclosing its Q3 FY 2023 financial results on February 6.

The actual Q3 FY 2023 net income attributable to shareholders for Mitsubishi Corporation was JPY230.5 billion, which translated into a +55% QoQ growth and a slight -2% YoY decline. It is important to note that the company's third quarter bottom line came in +1% higher than the market's consensus projection of JPY227.1 billion. Mitsubishi Corporation also reiterated its full-year FY 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) earnings guidance of JPY950 billion following the release of its latest third quarter results.

MSBHF's Ongoing Restructuring Plans As Part Of The Company's "Value-Added Cyclical Growth Model"

Mitsubishi Corporation's Investor Presentation Slides

Mitsubishi Corporation's in-line earnings for Q3 FY 2023 suggest that the company is making good progress with its corporate restructuring efforts, which it refers to as the "Value-Added Cyclical Growth Model." In specific terms, the company aims to realize incremental earnings contribution of approximately JPY30 billion for full-year FY 2023 with its business restructuring moves highlighted in the chart presented above. Looking beyond the current fiscal year, MSBHF has set a goal of increasing the additional net profit derived from restructuring initiatives to as much as JPY100 billion in the next fiscal year or FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2025).

New JPY500 Billion Share Buyback Program Is A Positive Surprise

The company revealed a new JPY0.5 trillion share repurchase plan on the same day it disclosed its Q3 FY 2023 financial performance. Mitsubishi Corporation plans to buy back a maximum JPY500 billion worth of its own shares between February 7 and September 30 this year as part of this new buyback plan.

In its Q3 FY 2023 earnings presentation slides, Mitsubishi Corporation explained that it initiated this new buyback plan after considering "the steady generation of underlying operating cash flow", and the good "progress of divestment" relating to its "Value-Added Cyclical Growth Model."

The new share repurchase program is significant in many ways.

Firstly, the new JPY500 billion share buyback plan, assuming that it is realized in full, will represent a substantial increase in capital returned via repurchases for Mitsubishi Corporation as compared to what the company has done in the past. Mitsubishi Corporation didn't buy back any shares in FY 2019 and FY 2020, while the company spent JPY70 billion and JPY370 billion on share repurchases in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Secondly, JPY500 billion is equivalent to roughly 4.9% of Mitsubishi Corporation's current market capitalization. In other words, Mitsubishi Corporation's shareholders can expect an attractive 4.9% forward share buyback yield, if the company completes the JPY0.5 trillion share repurchase plan in full.

Thirdly, the latest share repurchase program will put Mitsubishi Corporation in a good position to achieve its ROE target. The company's intermediate-term goal is to deliver a "double digit" percentage ROE for FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2025). Returning more excess capital to shareholders will shrink the company's equity base to a large extent, which drivers a higher ROE for MSBHF.

There Is Still Upside For Mitsubishi Corporation

MSBHF's stock price went up by +46% in the recent year. Mitsubishi Corporation's trailing P/B valuation multiple expanded from 0.85 times to 1.20 times during this same time frame.

I am of the opinion that Mitsubishi Corporation's shares still have legs to run, as there is room for valuation re-rating.

My target P/B multiple for Mitsubishi Corporation is 1.60 times using ROE, Cost of Equity, and Perpetuity Growth Rate assumptions of 11.6% (consensus FY 2023 projection), 8%, and 2%, respectively. I have arrived at the "fair" P/B ratio for the stock using the Gordon Growth Model which calculates the P/B metric by dividing [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate].

In other words, Mitsubishi Corporation's share price could potentially rise by a further +33%, assuming that its P/B ratio re-rates from the current 1.20 times to 1.60 times in the future.

Closing Thoughts

My view is that Mitsubishi Corporation has the potential to trade at a higher P/B multiple. The company's recent quarterly bottom line performance was in line with expectations, and MSBHF has the intention to return more capital to shareholders. These factors support a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.