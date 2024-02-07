vivalapenler

Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Fox (FOX) to build joint sports streamer. (00:23) SNAP slides as revenue shortfall overshadows user growth, profits. (01:41) PayPal (PYPL) Q4 earnings: Eyes on guidance and profit margins. (02:41)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is down more than 30% in premarket action following fourth-quarter earnings where revenue growth fell short, though the company beat forecasts on user growth, cash flow and earnings per share.

Revenues grew 5% year-over-year to $1.36B -- but that was short of forecasts for 6.3% growth to $1.38B in what looked like an improving ad demand environment for the Snapchat parent.

Daily active users outpaced expectations for a little under 412M -- growing 10% to 414M. And the company trimmed its net loss for the quarter to $248M from a year-ago $288M.

But adjusted EBITDA fell to $159M from $233M as the company took restructuring charges of $22.2M for winding down its AR Enterprise business, and $34.3M in global layoff costs.

The company is guiding for the first quarter based on the assumption that it will hit 420M daily active users. It expects revenues of $1.095B-$1.135B (growth of 11-15%) vs. forecasts for $1.12B.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) are teaming up on a joint venture to produce a streaming platform that would share sports assets.

The companies would each own a third of the platform.

The companies said the platform would be available through its own app, but also could be bundled by subscribers to Hulu, ESPN+ and Max, and would be set to emerge in the fall.

The three companies would license their sports content on a non-exclusive basis -- but it would still offer a one-stop shop for linear sports-broadcasting networks.

This new venture is set to have a new brand with independent management.

Premarket Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is up 3%, Disney (DIS) is down 1%. and Fox (FOXA) saw post market action of 5% on Tuesday. Fox reports earnings today premarket. Disney reports earnings today after market close. And Warner Bros. Discovery reports later this month.

In our earnings watch for today, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is set to report its Q4 earnings results today after market close. Investors will keep their eyes peeled for guidance and any cost-cutting measures, as its new CEO looks to improve its bottom line.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.87B (+6.4% Y/Y).

PayPal, which has been facing challenges such as competition from Apple Pay and buy now, pay later financing options, recently announced company-wide job cuts, amid concerns over its profitability.

The company's new CEO Alex Chriss, who has been working on revamping the firm, also unveiled new AI-driven features that are focused on jumpstarting user and merchant engagement to fuel growth.

On Jan. 24, PayPal (PYPL) was placed on a downside 30-day catalyst watch at Citi.

Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Now an update on our earnings watch from Tuesday. Enphase Energy press release (NASDAQ:ENPH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.01. Revenue of $302.57M (-58.2% Y/Y) misses by $25.44M.

The company reported that revenue in the United States for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased approximately 35%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Revenue in Europe decreased approximately 70%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The declines were primarily the result of reduced shipments to manage high inventory at its distribution partners along with a further softening in demand.

For the first quarter of 2024, Enphase Energy estimates revenue to be within a range of $260.0 million to $300.0 million vs $315.94M consensus.

Premarket Enphase Energy is up more than 12%.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Shareholders with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) will vote on the proposed merger with Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The Manheim Used Car Price Index report will be released. The update on the used car market is relevant for stocks like Carvana (CVNA), CarMax (KMX), and Cars.com (CARS).

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Biotechnology Conference.

Hollysys Automation (HOLI) shareholders will vote on sale to Ascendent.

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended slightly higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rose 0.07%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) climbed 0.23%. The Dow (DJI) gained 0.37%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended in the green, with Materials leading the gainers. Tech and Communication Services were the two losers.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is down 0.07%, the S & P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.1%. Crude oil is up 0.4% at more than $73 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.3% at less than $43,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.36% and the DAX is down 0.35%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is up 14% following upbeat Q4 results along with announcements of a dividend increase of 23% and a buyback program.

